Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Agora S.A. Group    AGOP   PLAGORA00067

AGORA S.A. GROUP

(AGOP)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agora S A : 25/2019 Conclusion of the agreement regarding the purchase of the majority stake in Online Technologies HR sp.z o.o. and shareholders' agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered seat in Warsaw ('Agora') with reference to the current report 23/2019 hereby informs that on September 12, 2019 Agora concluded with two natural persons, shareholders of Online Technologies HR Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Szczecin ('the Seller') and with the company Online Technologies HR Sp. z o.o. ('Online Technologies') investment agreement and shareholders agreement providing, inter alia, Agora's acquisition of 32 shares in this company and acquisition of 15 newly created shares in the share capital of Online Technologies. The above agreement also regulates the mutual rights and obligations of partners, in particular the rules regarding the further operation and management of the company as well as transactions and restrictions related to the sale of shares in the share capital. Agora is, among others authorized to appoint the management board and the majority of members of the Online Technologies supervisory board, and the sellers were banned from conducting competitive activities.

Agora also has the call option (call option) of all remaining shares in Online Technologies that can be exercised, (i) for some Seller's shares after approval of the Online Technologies financial statements for the financial year 2022 (call option 1) and (ii) for all the remaining shares of the Sellers after approval of the Online Technologies financial statements for 2023 (call option 2).

Agora was also obliged under the put option (put option) granted (i) part of Seller's shares in Online Technologies after approving the financial statements of Online Technologies for 2022 (put option 1); (ii) all other Seller's shares in Online Technologies after approval of the company's financial statements for 2023 (put option 2).

The purchase price will depend on the value achieved by EBITDA and revenues.

The purchase of Shares will be financed from Agora's own funds.

The total amount of Agora's investments in Online Technologies is PLN 7.7 million.

Before concluding the contract, Agora held 48 shares constituting 46.15% of the share capital. After concluding the acquisition of 32 shares and taking up 15 newly created shares in Online Technologies, Agora shall hold 95 shares representing 79.8% of the share capital of Online Technologies.

Agora became a shareholder of Online Technologies in 2012. Online Technologies HR Sp. z o.o. is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Central Europe. In 2018, the company made its debut in 26th place in the prestigious Deloitte ranking 'Technology Fast 50 Central Europe'. The company offers its clients first of all a modern HRLink.pl tool available in the subscription model, other IT services related to the recruitment process (e.g. services in the field of creating bookmarks or career-related websites) and brokering the sale of recruitment websites and media. Online Technologies revenues in 2018 amounted to PLN 5.5 million, and the net result to PLN 104 thousand.

The purchase of Shares is a long-term investment of the Agora capital group and is in line with the strategy announced by Agora in June 2018. The transaction will strengthen the position of the Company's capital group on the market of B2B services offered in the SaaS model.

Legal basis: Article 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) and repealing Directive 2003/6 / EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directive 2003 / 124 / EC, 2003/125 / EC and 2004/72 / EC.

Disclaimer

Agora SA published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 18:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGORA S.A. GROUP
02:12pAGORA S A : 25/2019 Conclusion of the agreement regarding the purchase of the ma..
PU
09/06AGORA S A : The financial results of the agora group in 2q2019
PU
08/29AGORA S A : 24/2019 Annex to the Credit Limit Agreement
PU
08/29AGORA S A : 23/2019 Offer to purchase a majority stake in Online Technologies HR..
PU
08/20AGORA S A : Yieldbird appoints Robert Larsson as Chief Revenue Officer
PU
07/15AGORA S A : 22/2019 Completion of negotiations and conclusion of an agreement on..
PU
07/15AGORA S A : 21/2019 Disclosure of delayed confidential information regarding the..
PU
07/11AGORA S.A. GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/26AGORA S A : 20/2019 Answers to shareholder questions raised at the General Meeti..
PU
06/12AGORA S A : 18/2019 Appointment of the Supervisory Board for the new term of off..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 1 183 M
EBIT 2019 32,7 M
Net income 2019 16,9 M
Debt 2019 99,8 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 468 M
Chart AGORA S.A. GROUP
Duration : Period :
Agora S.A. Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGORA S.A. GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,40  PLN
Last Close Price 10,05  PLN
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bartosz Hojka Chairman-Management Board
Andrzej Szlezak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Grzegorz Julian Kania Head-Finance & Administration
Malgorzata Olszewska Director-Technology Division
Tomasz Sielicki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGORA S.A. GROUP0.70%119
INFORMA PLC31.16%12 760
PEARSON PLC-7.63%8 325
AXEL SPRINGER27.89%7 475
SCHIBSTED12.94%6 827
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD2.08%3 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group