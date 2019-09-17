Agora S A : 26/2019 Determination of the final purchase price for the shares in Eurozet sp. z o.o. as a result of the price adjustment mechanism

The Management Board of Agora S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the 'Company', 'Agora'), in addition to the Company's current report No. 3/2019 of 20 February 2019, hereby announces that on 17 September, 2019 Agora and SFS Ventures s.r.o. with its registered office in Prague, the Czech Republic, as the buyers, and Czech Radio Center a.s. with its registered office in Prague, the Czech Republic (the 'Seller'), as the seller, determined the final purchase price for the shares of Eurozet sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw ('Eurozet') in accordance with the provisions of the preliminary agreement on the sale of shares in the share capital of Eurozet, concluded on 20 February 2019 ('Preliminary Agreement').

As a result of applying the price adjustment mechanism set forth in the Preliminary Agreement, the final consideration for 400 shares in the share capital of Eurozet with a nominal value of PLN 50 each, representing 40% of the share capital of Eurozet and entitling to exercise 40% of the total number of votes at the shareholders' meeting of Eurozet, acquired by Agora on 20 February 2019, amounted to PLN 130,673,268 (whereas the amount originally paid by the Company as initial consideration was PLN 130,754,689).

In connection with the foregoing, pursuant to the provisions of the Preliminary Agreement and given the result of applying the price adjustment mechanism, the Company is entitled to receive from the Seller a price adjustment (surplus) amounting to PLN 81,421 within five business days from the date of determining the amount of the final consideration.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC - confidential information.