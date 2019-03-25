Agora S A : 7/2019 Conclusion of agreement with trade unions on reduction of employment in the Print segment of Agora Group

The Management Board of Agora S.A. ('Company') with its registered seat in Warsaw, in relation to regulatory filing no. 5/2019 dated March 5th, 2019, hereby informs about:

(i) concluding on March 25th, 2019 two trilateral agreements ('Agreements') with trade unions operating at the Company (which fulfils the provisions of article 3, Section 1 of the Act of March 13th, 2003 on Special Rules for Termination of Employment for Reasons Not Attributable to Employees) and with work councils in the Company and in Agora Poligrafia Sp. z o.o. (which constitutes an agreement in accordance with the Act of April 7th, 2006 on informing and consulting employees),

(ii) adopting by the Management Board of the Company on March 22nd, 2019 resolution to execute group lay-offs in the Print segment of the Agora Group, in accordance with the provisions of the Agreements.

The group lay-offs will be carried out from March 25th to April 23rd, 2019 and will affect up to 153 employees, mainly in the Print segment of the Agora Group (which represents 57% of all employees in this area, including 90% of employees in the Agora's printing house in Piła and 90% of employees in Agora Poligrafia Sp. z o.o. in Tychy, as at 1 March 2019). The printing business of the Agora Group will be concentrated in Warsaw, and the operational activity of the printing house in Piła and Tychy will be phased out until June 30, 2019. The printing house in Warsaw has the largest printing possibilities in both coldset and heatset technology, and thus best suits the needs of the Company and its clients.

Under the Agreements concluded, the employees dismissed will receive wider support than that resulting from the applicable laws. Additional cash benefit in the amount equal to the gross basic salary received by such an employee during the notice period, plus a compensation equal to the value of 2-month gross basic salary of an employee, will be added to the severance pay resulting from the provisions of law, provided that the employee actually performs the work during the notice period. On the same terms, the Company and Agora Poligrafia Sp. z o.o. will dismiss their employees who will be still employed in printing houses in Tychy and Piła after June 30, 2019. Employees will also be covered by protective measures, including job search support and retraining.

The Company, in accordance with requirements of law, shall submit an appropriate set of information, together with the signed Agreement, to a relevant Labor Office.

The estimated amount of provision for group lay-offs which will be charged to the Agora Group's result in 1Q2019, shall amount to ca. PLN 5.0 million.

The Company shall provide its estimates of costs and savings related to the process of the group lay-offs in the Management Discussion and Analysis for 1Q2019.

Legal basis: article 17, paragraph 1 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of April 16th, 2014 on market abuse (Regulation on Market Abuse) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and the Commission Directive 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Acts. Office. EC L 173, 06.