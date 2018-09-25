Agora S A : invests in ROI Hunter – one of the fastest growing MarTech solutions for e-commerce

Agora S.A. invests in total EUR 4.4 million Series A round in ROI Hunter, a marketing platform that helps e-commerce businesses promote and sell products via Google and Facebook with enhanced creatives and enriched data. With the investment (in two rounds of financing) Agora aims to increase its presence in MarTech segment.

- ROI Hunter is an investment in dynamically growing MarTech solutions, which were indicated in Agora Group's strategy as one of the main directions of growth in B2B sector. Strong management team, outstanding technology and unique relations with Facebook and Google are main differentiators of ROI Hunter. Funds acquired from Agora will accelerate its geographical expansion and further product development - says Agnieszka Sadowska, a Board Member of Agora S.A.

ROI Hunter offers its clients an unprecedented advantage of efficient advertising directly on Facebook and Google. ROI Hunter distinguishes itself with efficient acquisition of new customers by proprietary prospecting solutions, optimised ad creation and campaign management process. It is one of the few companies being at the same time official marketing partner of Facebook and Google and it perfectly matches online advertising market trends and needs of e-commerce companies.

- The challenges that marketers face are: a difficult setup of product feeds, inefficient use of their own data, as well as the impossibility to share data between Facebook and Google. These are the problems ROI Hunter solves through a combination of client's, Facebook's and Google's data with transparent and direct API buying - says Karel Tlustak, the founder and CEO of ROI Hunter.

Currently, ROI Hunter works with 250+ e-commerce companies, including major brands such as Allegro, Souq and Sports Direct, and solves one of their key challenges - profitable and efficient advertising of their whole product inventory across various channels.

The company offers its clients two main products: ROI Hunter PRO (the core solution for larger clients) and ROI Hunter Easy (free plug-in to e-commerce platforms). It processes more than 1 billion campaigns daily created by over 1,000 marketers that use the platform.

­- We are happy that ROI Hunter, a trusted partner of Google, could secure funds for further growth: they will accelerate the development of its platform to cover all Google Ad products with the same excellent standard of delivery the platform is showing in display remarketing campaigns - comments Andrea Silva, Head of Channel Sales, MENA, Google.

- We are very pleased with the success of ROI Hunter and the fact that the market has appreciated long-term and consistent growth of the company. This endorses our conviction to focus on partnerships with the best local players and offer enterprises the highest level of services driving their business results - adds Łukasz Leoniewski, Head of Partnerships, CEE, Facebook.

ROI Hunter is planning to expand globally into new markets including the UK and US, as well as strengthen its presence in Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

- Thanks to the financing acquired from Agora we will be able to strengthen our product and whole team and to grow faster on international markets - adds Karel Tlustak.

After two rounds Agora will became a minority shareholder with almost 24% stake in the increased share capital of ROI Hunter. Agora will support current management team of ROI Hunter in execution of the company's strategic vision to grow the business. Investment in ROI Hunter is a next step for Agora to build a position on online B2B services market. Agora is already a shareholder of Yieldbird - one of the fastest growing global companies specialized in advertising management and ad inventory optimization.

--

ROI Hunter is a marketing automation SaaS company founded in 2014. It is one of the few companies being at the same time official marketing partner of Facebook and Google. The company was recently also recognised as a Facebook creative partner through the accreditation of a Facebook Marketing Partner (FMP) Creative Badge. It is an international company headquartered in Brno (Czechia) with offices in Prague, Warsaw, Dubai, Singapore and Sao Paulo. Its shareholders include ENERN - ENERNInvestments - an early stage and growth investor focused on building Fintech, Marketplace, SaaS and Ecomm companies and backing great entrepreneurs across Europe, as well as AccelerAsia - a hands-on investment company which invests in early or expansion stage technology ventures from Europe, USA and Israel that are aiming to focus on the APAC region for the next stage of their development.