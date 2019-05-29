AGRANA Beteiligungs : at the IFT Food Expo in New Orleans

Current nutritional and consumer trends such as 'plant-based nutrition' and 'holistic health' are also reflected in AGRANA's product development work. In the area of fruit preparations, for example, AGRANA will be presenting its latest solutions for plant-based dairy products in the form of spoonable and drinkable yoghurts as well as ice cream at the IFT Food Expo. As the Number 1 worldwide, with a market share of 35%, AGRANA's fruit preparations contain top quality fruit which is either puréed or diced and used in dairy products or in the ice cream and bakery products industries. In addition to fruit preparations, AGRANA also offers innovative preparations with 'brown flavours' such as caramel, coffee or vanilla as well as so-called inclusions (e.g. chocolate balls). Besides dairies, AGRANA also supplies quick service restaurants and food service companies. Products are developed by AGRANA in close cooperation with its customers in order to reflect local market requirements and the latest trends. Based on a global network of product developers located in over 20 countries around the world, AGRANA launches more than 1,000 new products every year.

In its starch segment, in which the raw materials corn, potatoes and wheat are processed into diverse starch-based products for the food and confectionery industry as well as for technical developments, AGRANA will be presenting its innovation AGENANOVA® in addition to its extensive portfolio of organic specialities. This gluten-free, clean label starch, i.e. one which is chemically unmodified, is a special carbohydrate which combines an exceptionally low level of sweetness with excellent solubility and acts as a long-lasting source of energy for the body. This innovative combination of special properties make AGENANOVA® an ideal source of energy in food products for sportsmen and women as well as baby food and clinical nutrition; products ranging from low-sugar power snacks to full-flavoured energy drinks.

'We are delighted to be presenting our products at one of the most important trade fairs for the food industry in the USA. We see major potential in the US market as a result not only of our innovative and diverse portfolio of fruit preparations, produced at our four fruit preparation plants located in the USA, but also due to our leading role in organic and Non-GMO starches for the food industry,' stresses AGRANA CEO Johann Marihart.

About AGRANA

AGRANA adds value to agricultural commodities to produce top quality foodstuffs and numerous industrial upstream products. Around 9,200 personnel working at 58 production facilities worldwide generate consolidated annual revenues of around € 2.4 billion. The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a key manufacturer of customised starch products and organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is also one of today's leading sugar companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

