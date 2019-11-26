AGRANA Beteiligungs : attends Food Ingredients Europe in Paris

The Austrian foods group AGRANA will be present at the Food Ingredients Europe event, one of the most important trade fairs for foods and beverages, in Paris (3 - 5 December 2019, Hall 6 | Stand H140) to showcase its wide range of products from its fruit, fruit juice concentrates, starch and sugar divisions. Around 27,000 visitors are expected to attend this trade fair.

'AGRANA will be presenting a wide range of products from its three business segments, Fruit, Starch and Sugar, at the Food Ingredients Europe fair. Besides top quality, the foremost goal in each of these segments is to also offer our customers in the downstream processing industry new product solutions which reflect the latest market trends,' emphasises AGRANA's Chief Sales Officer, Fritz Gattermayer. The fruit preparations segment will be showcasing its latest product solutions for yoghurts, ice creams, bakery products and the food service industry. The AGRANA fruit portfolio also includes brown flavours, inclusions, fruit specialities for snacking and spicy preparations. Product development work also reflects current nutritional and consumer trends such as plant-based nutrition and indulgence.

The AGRANA starch division, widely recognised for its GMO-free and comprehensive organic starch portfolio based on the commodities corn, potato and wheat, will be presenting innovations in the form of complex carbohydrates for athletes and geriatric nutrition as well as organic potato fibre for high-fibre nutrition.

The sugar division will be concentrating primarily on various organic sugar variants such as caster sugar, icing sugar and gelling sugar. These products will also be used in baking and preserving demonstrations to entice visitors to attend the stand.

AUSTRIA Juice, a joint venture between AGRANA and Raiffeisen Ware Austria, will also be presenting a select portfolio of innovative flavouring concepts at the stand as well as professional B2B solutions for various applications in the food and beverage sector. The focus here will be on beverages with natural ingredients, regional fruit and a pure taste.

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,600 employees at 57 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 2.4 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the world's market leader in fruit preparations and the leading producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. In addition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starch products and bioethanol. AGRANA is also the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.

Download Press Release