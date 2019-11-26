Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  WIENER BOERSE AG  >  AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft    AGRV   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGRV)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AGRANA Beteiligungs : attends Food Ingredients Europe in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 05:28am EST

The Austrian foods group AGRANA will be present at the Food Ingredients Europe event, one of the most important trade fairs for foods and beverages, in Paris (3 - 5 December 2019, Hall 6 | Stand H140) to showcase its wide range of products from its fruit, fruit juice concentrates, starch and sugar divisions. Around 27,000 visitors are expected to attend this trade fair.

'AGRANA will be presenting a wide range of products from its three business segments, Fruit, Starch and Sugar, at the Food Ingredients Europe fair. Besides top quality, the foremost goal in each of these segments is to also offer our customers in the downstream processing industry new product solutions which reflect the latest market trends,' emphasises AGRANA's Chief Sales Officer, Fritz Gattermayer. The fruit preparations segment will be showcasing its latest product solutions for yoghurts, ice creams, bakery products and the food service industry. The AGRANA fruit portfolio also includes brown flavours, inclusions, fruit specialities for snacking and spicy preparations. Product development work also reflects current nutritional and consumer trends such as plant-based nutrition and indulgence.

The AGRANA starch division, widely recognised for its GMO-free and comprehensive organic starch portfolio based on the commodities corn, potato and wheat, will be presenting innovations in the form of complex carbohydrates for athletes and geriatric nutrition as well as organic potato fibre for high-fibre nutrition.
The sugar division will be concentrating primarily on various organic sugar variants such as caster sugar, icing sugar and gelling sugar. These products will also be used in baking and preserving demonstrations to entice visitors to attend the stand.

AUSTRIA Juice, a joint venture between AGRANA and Raiffeisen Ware Austria, will also be presenting a select portfolio of innovative flavouring concepts at the stand as well as professional B2B solutions for various applications in the food and beverage sector. The focus here will be on beverages with natural ingredients, regional fruit and a pure taste.

About AGRANA

AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. Around 9,600 employees at 57 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 2.4 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the world's market leader in fruit preparations and the leading producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe. In addition, its Starch segment is also a major manufacturer of custom starch products and bioethanol. AGRANA is also the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.

Download Press Release

Disclaimer

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIEN
05:28aAGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : attends Food Ingredients Europe in Paris
PU
11/25 100 MILLION INVESTMENT : AGRANA opens second wheat starch plant at site in Pis..
PU
10/25AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : attends Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai
PU
10/10AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : reaffirms significant earnings growth for full 2019|20 fin..
PU
10/01AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : attends the ANUGA in Cologne
PU
09/16AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : EBIT in second quarter of 2019|20 still significantly belo..
PU
08/01Two German fibre groups for sale; buyer could combine them -sources
RE
07/11AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Despite an EBIT decrease year on year in first quarter of ..
PU
07/10AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS- AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/05AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Annual General Meeting votes for a dividend of 1.00
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 482 M
EBIT 2020 71,8 M
Net income 2020 46,6 M
Debt 2020 335 M
Yield 2020 5,62%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 1 112 M
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,75  €
Last Close Price 17,80  €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johann Marihart Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephan Büttner Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kirchberg Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Karpfinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.56%1 224
KERRY GROUP29.60%21 781
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY13.20%12 071
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%2 806
TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC.-5.54%2 781
BONDUELLE-14.61%856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group