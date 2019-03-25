Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agree Realty Corporation    ADC

AGREE REALTY CORPORATION

(ADC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agree Realty : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2019 operating results after the market closes on Monday, April 22, 2019.  A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.  Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: 

USA Toll Free      (866) 363-3979


International         (412) 902-4206




Webcast: 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/29939

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Invest section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants.  The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 676 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.  The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.    

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-300817872.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGREE REALTY CORPORATION
04:06pAGREE REALTY : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference..
PR
03/04AGREE REALTY : Announces Headquarters Expansion
PU
02/28AGREE REALTY : Names David A. Wolff Chief Accounting Officer And Announces Key P..
PU
02/28AGREE REALTY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Art..
AQ
02/26AGREE REALTY : Delcares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
02/26AGREE REALTY : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/21AGREE REALTY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21AGREE REALTY CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/21AGREE REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/21AGREE REALTY CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.