Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agree Realty Corporation    ADC

AGREE REALTY CORPORATION

(ADC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agree Realty : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 operating results after the market closes on Monday, July 22, 2019.  A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET.  Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:  

USA Toll Free               

(866) 363-3979


International                 

(412) 902-4206




Webcast:    

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/30888

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Invest section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants.  The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 714 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 12.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.  The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.    

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-second-quarter-2019-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-300873619.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGREE REALTY CORPORATION
04:06pAGREE REALTY : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conferenc..
PR
06/17AGREE REALTY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
06/13AGREE REALTY : Announces New Appointments And Key Promotions
PR
05/15AGREE REALTY : Announces Acquisition Of Wawa's Flagship Store In Philadelphia's ..
PR
05/02AGREE REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29AGREE REALTY : Announces Pricing of Forward Common Stock Offering
PR
04/29AGREE REALTY : Announces Forward Common Stock Offering & Immediate Settlement of..
PU
04/29AGREE REALTY : Announces Forward Common Stock Offering
PR
04/25AGREE REALTY CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Y..
AQ
04/25AGREE REALTY : Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About