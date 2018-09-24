Log in
AGREE REALTY CORPORATION (ADC)
09/24/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 operating results after the market closes on Monday, October 22, 2018.  A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET.  Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:

USA Toll Free

(866) 363-3979


International

(412) 902-4206




Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/27412

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Invest section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants.  The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 504 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 9.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.  The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.    

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-300717704.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
