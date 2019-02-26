Agree Realty : Delcares Quarterly Cash Dividend

70 E. Long Lake Rd. Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304www.agreerealty.com

AGREE REALTY DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Bloomfield Hills, MI, February 26, 2019 -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per common share. This is the Company's 100th consecutive cash dividend and represents a 6.7% increase over the quarterly dividend declared in the first quarter of 2018. The dividend is payable April 12, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2019.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 663 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.5 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

