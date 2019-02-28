Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Agree Realty Corporation    ADC

AGREE REALTY CORPORATION

(ADC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agree Realty : Names David A. Wolff Chief Accounting Officer And Announces Key Promotions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:07pm EST

70 E. Long Lake Rd. Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304www.agreerealty.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AGREE REALTY NAMES DAVID A. WOLFF CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS

Bloomfield Hills, MI, February 28, 2019 -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that David A. Wolff has joined the Company as its Chief Accounting Officer. In this capacity, Mr. Wolff will be responsible for the Company's accounting activities and SEC reporting.

Mr. Wolff has over 25 years of REIT accounting, financial reporting, compliance and audit experience. Most recently, he served as Vice-President, Financial Reporting & Chief Accounting Officer of The Taubman Company (NYSE: TCO) ("Taubman") where he was responsible for all aspects of SEC financial reporting. Prior to his 20-year tenure at Taubman, Mr. Wolff was an Audit Manager for Deloitte. He is a certified public accountant and an active contributor to Nareit.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce promotions and new appointments in multiple departments:

  • Danielle Spehar, from Vice President, Transactions to General Counsel will continue to lead the Company's transaction team and be responsible for managing the Company's legal affairs.

  • Phil Carbone, from Director, Transactions to Vice President, Transactions will continue to be responsible for the negotiation and execution of the Company's acquisition and disposition activities.

  • Jeff Konkle, from Director, Construction to Vice President, Construction will continue to be responsible for all construction activities.

  • Peter Coughenour, from Director, Corporate Finance to Senior Director, Corporate Finance will continue to be responsible for corporate-level forecasting and analytics as well as facilitating capital markets activities.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome David to our growing Team," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agree Realty Corporation. "His many years of experience and technical expertise will serve to strengthen our accounting and reporting functions."

"I would also like to express our sincere appreciation and congratulate Danielle, Phil, Jeff and Peter on their respective promotions. Each of these individuals embody our core values and have been integral parts of our fantastic Team. Their hard work, commitment and focus are exemplary."

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. The Company currently owns and operates a portfolio of 663 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.5 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

###

Contact:

Clay Thelen Chief Financial OfficerAgree Realty Corporation

(248) 737-4190

2

Disclaimer

Agree Realty Corporation published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 23:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGREE REALTY CORPORATION
06:07pAGREE REALTY : Names David A. Wolff Chief Accounting Officer And Announces Key P..
PU
04:10pAGREE REALTY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Art..
AQ
02/26AGREE REALTY : Delcares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
02/26AGREE REALTY : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
02/21AGREE REALTY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21AGREE REALTY CORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/21AGREE REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
02/21AGREE REALTY CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Results
PR
01/10AGREE REALTY : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conferenc..
PR
01/03AGREE REALTY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 190 M
EBIT 2019 67,5 M
Net income 2019 66,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,43%
P/E ratio 2019 39,99
P/E ratio 2020 38,27
Capi. / Sales 2019 12,9x
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,9x
Capitalization 2 452 M
Chart AGREE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Agree Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGREE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 67,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joel N. Agree President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Agree Executive Chairman
Laith M. Hermiz Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Clayton Thelen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Farris G. Kalil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGREE REALTY CORPORATION10.47%2 452
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.10%55 998
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 943
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD6.17%22 612
SCENTRE GROUP-1.54%14 577
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.92%10 903
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.