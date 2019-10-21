Agree Realty : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results | Increases Acquisition Guidance

70 E. Long Lake Rd. Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 www.agreerealty.com FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE AGREE REALTY CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS INCREASES ACQUISITION GUIDANCE TO $650 MILLION TO $700 MILLION Bloomfield Hills, MI, October 21, 2019 -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated. Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights: Invested $252.1 million in 74 net lease properties with 81.6% of rent derived from investment grade retailers

Completed four development and Partner Capital Solutions ("PCS") projects

Net Income per share attributable to the Company increased 1.0% to $0.48

Net Income attributable to the Company increased 32.2% to $20.6 million

Increased Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share 8.8% to $0.78

Increased Core FFO 42.2% to $33.4 million

Increased Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share 7.1% to $0.77

Increased AFFO 40.0% to $32.7 million

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.570 per share, a 5.6% year-over-year increase

year-over-year increase Raised $33.0 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 444,228 shares of common stock through its at- the-market equity program ("ATM Program")

the-market equity program ("ATM Program") Balance sheet well-positioned at 5.1 times net debt to recurring EBITDA Financial Results Net Income Net Income attributable to the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 32.2% to $20.6 million, compared to $15.6 million for the comparable period in 2018. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 1.0% to $0.48, compared to $0.48 per share for the comparable period in 2018. Net Income attributable to the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 27.9% to $57.5 million, compared to $45.0 million for the comparable period in 2018. Net Income per share attributable to the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased 0.7% to $1.41, compared to $1.42 per share for the comparable period in 2018. Core Funds from Operations Core FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 42.2% to $33.4 million, compared to Core FFO of $23.5 million for the comparable period in 2018. Core FFO per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 8.8% to $0.78, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in 2018. Core FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 37.0% to $92.9 million, compared to Core FFO of $67.8 million for the comparable period in 2018. Core FFO per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 6.4% to $2.27, compared to Core FFO per share of $2.13 for the comparable period in 2018. 1

Adjusted Funds from Operations AFFO for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 40.0% to $32.7 million, compared to AFFO of $23.4 million for the comparable period in 2018. AFFO per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased 7.1% to $0.77, compared to AFFO per share of $0.72 for the comparable period in 2018. AFFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 35.1% to $91.0 million, compared to AFFO of $67.4 million for the comparable period in 2018. AFFO per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 4.9% to $2.22, compared to AFFO per share of $2.12 for the comparable period in 2018. Dividend The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.570 per share on October 11, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2019, a 5.6% increase over the $0.540 quarterly dividend declared in the third quarter of 2018. The quarterly dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 73% of Core FFO per share and 74% of AFFO per share, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company declared dividends of $1.695 per share, a 5.9% increase over the dividends of $1.600 per share declared for the comparable period in 2018. The dividend represents payout ratios of approximately 75% of Core FFO per share and 76% of AFFO per share, respectively. CEO Comments "We are very pleased with another extremely strong quarter of execution," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer of Agree Realty Corporation. "While achieving near record quarterly acquisition volume, we continued our mission to create the country's highest quality retail portfolio, with more than 85% of rent acquired during the quarter derived from leading investment grade retailers. Given our strong year-to-date acquisition activity and improved visibility into the pipeline for the remainder of 2019, we are increasing our full-year acquisition guidance to a range of $650 million to $700 million." Portfolio Update As of September 30, 2019, the Company's growing portfolio consisted of 789 properties located in 46 states totaling approximately 14.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. The portfolio was approximately 99.7% leased, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.2 years, and generated 56.9% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Ground Lease Portfolio As of September 30, 2019, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 60 properties located in 23 states and totaled approximately 2.0 million square feet of gross leasable space. Properties ground leased to tenants accounted for 8.6% of annualized base rents. The ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.9 years, and generated 89.6% of annualized base rents from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. 2

Acquisitions Total acquisition volume for the third quarter of 2019, excluding acquisition and closing costs, was approximately $246.2 million and included 68 assets net leased to notable retailers operating in the off-price retail, convenience store, auto parts, tire and auto service, dollar store, home improvement, pharmacy, and farm and rural supply sectors. The properties are located in 27 states and leased to tenants operating in 16 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 7.0%, had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 12.3 years, and approximately 85.5% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. Notable acquisition activity during the third quarter included a CVS in downtown Greenwich, Connecticut and a Mariano's guaranteed by The Kroger Co. near Chicago, Illinois. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total acquisition volume, excluding acquisition and closing costs, was approximately $563.3 million. The 147 acquired properties are located in 37 states and leased to 45 diverse tenants who operate in 22 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.9% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.9 years, and approximately 78.0% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants or parent entities thereof. The Company's outlook for acquisition volume for the full-year 2019 is being increased to a range of $650 million to $700 million of high-quality retail net lease properties. The Company's acquisition guidance, which assumes continued growth in economic activity, positive business trends and other significant assumptions, is being increased from a previous range of $625 million to $675 million. Dispositions During the third quarter, the Company sold three properties for gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million. The dispositions were completed at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.8%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company divested nine properties for total gross proceeds of $35.4 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 7.2%. The Company's disposition guidance for 2019 remains between $50 million and $75 million. 3

Development and Partner Capital Solutions In the third quarter of 2019, the Company completed four previously announced development and PCS projects, including the Company's third and fourth developments with Sunbelt Rentals in Georgetown, Kentucky and Carrizo Springs, Texas; the Company's first development with Gerber Collision in Round Lake, Illinois; and the Company's redevelopment of the former Kmart space in Mount Pleasant, Michigan for Hobby Lobby. The projects had total aggregate costs of approximately $12.2 million. The Company commenced one new development project during the third quarter. The project is the Company's first development with Tractor Supply in Hart, Michigan, and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Construction continued during the third quarter on the Company's redevelopment of the former Kmart space in Frankfort, Kentucky for ALDI, Big Lots and Harbor Freight Tools. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company had 10 development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $32.3 million and include the following projects: Actual or Lease Lease Anticipated Rent Tenant Location Structure Term Commencement Status Mister Car Wash Orlando, FL Build-to-Suit 20 years Q1 2019 Complete Mister Car Wash Tavares, FL Build-to-Suit 20 years Q1 2019 Complete Sunbelt Rentals Maumee, OH Build-to-Suit 10 years Q1 2019 Complete Sunbelt Rentals Batavia, OH Build-to-Suit 10 years Q2 2019 Complete Sunbelt Rentals Georgetown, KY Build-to-Suit 15 years Q3 2019 Complete Gerber Collision Round Lake, IL Build-to-Suit 15 years Q3 2019 Complete Sunbelt Rentals Carrizo Springs, TX Build-to-Suit 10 years Q3 2019 Complete Hobby Lobby Mt. Pleasant, MI Build-to-Suit 15 years Q3 2019 Complete Big Lots Frankfort, KY Build-to-Suit 10 years Q1 2020 Under Construction Harbor Freight Tools Frankfort, KY Build-to-Suit 10 years Q1 2020 Under Construction ALDI Frankfort, KY Build-to-Suit 10 years Q2 2020 Under Construction Tractor Supply Hart, MI Build-to-Suit 10 years Q2 2020 Under Construction 4

Leasing Activity and Expirations During the third quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 148,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. Notable new leases, extensions or options included an approximately 30,800-square foot Best Buy in Sanford, Florida, which was executed commensurate with the acquisition of the property. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 315,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio. At quarter end, the Company's 2019 lease maturities represented 0.2% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations within the Company's portfolio as of September 30, 2019, assuming no tenants exercise renewal options: Percent of Annualized Annualized Gross Percent of Gross Year Leases Base Rent(1) Base Rent Leasable Area Leasable Area 2019 3 418 0.2% 27 0.2% 2020 11 1,969 1.0% 164 1.2% 2021 26 5,228 2.7% 313 2.2% 2022 22 4,064 2.1% 367 2.6% 2023 39 7,158 3.6% 719 5.1% 2024 40 11,881 6.0% 1,323 9.4% 2025 47 10,569 5.4% 948 6.8% 2026 60 10,281 5.2% 1,014 7.2% 2027 64 15,671 8.0% 1,176 8.4% 2028 63 17,584 8.9% 1,306 9.3% Thereafter 493 111,966 56.9% 6,679 47.6% Total Portfolio 868 $196,789 100.0% 14,036 100.0% The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of September 30, 2019 but that had not yet commenced. For the three expirations occurring in 2019, one replacement lease had been executed as of September 30, 2019. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding. Annualized Base Rent represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of September 30, 2019, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is frequently useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity. 5

