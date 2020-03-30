MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Agricultural Bank of China Limited 1288 CNE100000Q43 AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED (1288) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/24 2.94 HKD +3.89% 09:03a China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller kin RE 09:03a AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020-03-30 PU 09:01a China's big banks flag asset pressure due to virus, boding ill for smaller kin RE Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Agricultural Bank of China : 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020-03-30 0 03/30/2020 | 09:03am EDT Send by mail :

Only the enterprises that shoulder social responsibility are of the most competitiveness and vitality." --- President Xi Jinping Contents Message from the Chairman........................................................................ 1 Message from the President......................................................................... 9 Message from Chairman of Board of Supervisors.................................... 17 About Us.................................................................................................... 23 Company Overview............................................................................. 23 Company Strategy............................................................................... 24 Party Building As the Lead................................................................. 26 Corporate Governance......................................................................... 30 Responsibility Management................................................................ 37 Responsibility Map.............................................................................. 45 Key Performance Indicators................................................................ 47 I. Providing Financial Support for Poverty Alleviation............................ 51 i. Reinforcing Basic Support............................................................... 55 ii. Focusing on Targeted Poverty Alleviation..................................... 61 iii. Supporting Fixed-point Poverty Alleviation................................. 70 iv. Focusing on Poverty Alleviation in Areas in Extreme Poverty.... 77 II. Facilitating Rural Revitalization........................................................... 85 i. Strengthening Policy Guarantee....................................................... 89 ii. Promoting Agricultural Development............................................ 90 iii. Building Pleasant Living Environments...................................... 102 iv. Helping Farmers Get Richer........................................................ 108 III. Standing Fast to Our Founding Duty to Serve the Real Economy... 113 i. Supporting the Implementation of National Strategies................. 117 ii. Supporting the Transformation of the Manufacturing Industry... 130 iii. Serving New Impetus for China's Economy............................... 134 iv. Developing Inclusive Finance...................................................... 137 v. Enhancing the Well-being of the People...................................... 144 IV. Promoting the Practice on Creating a Beautiful China.................... 153 i. Green Credit................................................................................... 158 ii. Innovative Green Products............................................................ 165 iii. Green Operation........................................................................... 168 iv. Engagement in Green Charity...................................................... 172 V. Providing Satisfactory Services.......................................................... 176 i. Improving Service Quality............................................................. 180 ii. Improving Service Efficiency....................................................... 189 iii. Protecting the Rights and Interests of Consumers....................... 194 VI. Demonstrating the Strives of the Fighters in the New Era............... 204 i. Respecting Rights and Interests of Employees.............................. 207 ii. Boosting Employee Development................................................ 210 iii. Caring for Employees in Life...................................................... 216 iv. Carrying Forward the Spirit of Heroes........................................ 223 VII. Building a Harmonious Society Together....................................... 227 i. Popularizing Financial Knowledge................................................ 231 ii. Contributing to Community Development................................... 235 CSR Honors and Awards......................................................................... 244 Responsibility Commitments.................................................................. 249 Appendix.................................................................................................. 253 Message from the Chairman During the prime year of China and the Agricultural Bank of China when the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 40th anniversary of the reestablishment of the Agricultural Bank of China were celebrated, all Chinese people were chasing their dreams. As the clarion call of the times for building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and achieving the first Centenary Goal has been sounded, the Bank has responded actively and taken on responsibilities and missions bravely. Adhering to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we further promoted the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission", fully implemented the decisions and deployment of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, and followed the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability. We optimized our services, prevented risks, carried out reforms earnestly, sought innovation, made up for shortcomings, and promoted transformations. By comprehensively exercising strict governance over the Party, we continued to create greater value for stakeholders. As a large-scale commercial bank and a mainstay in maintaining economic and financial stability, we strive to compose a beautiful new chapter for a beautiful China. In 2019, ABC won The Banker's Bank of the Year 2019 Award, which was a new step for ABC to develop into a world-class commercial bank group, and further boosted its role as a hardcore player in a country with a tremendous amount of deposits. Expand the coverage of businesses while deepening the exploration of "Sannong" services 1 Targeted and untiring efforts guarantee the final success. It is the original aspiration as well as the political responsibility and historical mission of ABC to explore "Sannong" services and boost "Sannong" development. Upholding the original aspiration of serving "Sannong" development, we have devoted all our passion and energy to the cause of "Sannong". Conscientiously implementing the decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, we followed the new trends of rural development, accelerated the digital transformation of "Sannong" and county-level businesses, and promoted the upgrade and quality improvement of the No.1 Project of internet financial services for "Sannong" in 2019. We improved the three platforms of "Hui Nong e-Loans", "Hui Nong e-Payment", and "Hui Nong e-Merchant", prioritized the innovation systems, procedures, products, and channels, and tried to solve the problems of financing difficulties and expensive financing for "Sannong", striving to build a digital banking ecology that provides the best inclusive financial services for "Sannong". By the end of 2019, the number of the fist product for "Sannong", the Huinong Card, reached 224 million, and the balance of the network-based financing product, "Hui Nong e-Loans", was RMB 198.62 billion, providing more inclusive and efficient modern financing services for farmer households. To serve the strategy of rural revitalization is the focus of "Sannong" financial services. In accordance with the general requirement of "building rural areas with thriving businesses, pleasant living environments, social etiquette and civility, effective governance, and prosperity", we enhanced our top-level design, highlighted policy support, 2 and promoted the development of rural industries with financial services, contributing to the beautiful and livable villages, and the livelihood of farmers through financial support. By the end of 2019, ABC's balance of agriculture-related loans was RMB 3.75 trillion, among which the balance of loans for leading agricultural companies was RMB 143.3 billion and that for farmer households was RMB 321.97 billion. Our financial support promoted the transformation and upgrade of agriculture, contributed to rural prosperity and increased the income of farmers. In 2019, we earnestly fulfilled the political mission as the bank of the Party and the bank of the State, and thoroughly implemented the decisions and deployments of CPC Central Committee on poverty alleviation. Adhering to the policy of targeted poverty alleviation, we enhanced the allocation of loans for poverty alleviation, especially for the development of industries with local advantages in poverty-stricken areas. We launched new financial products and models for targeted poverty alleviation, and adopted various measures such as East-West collaborative poverty alleviation and consumption-based poverty alleviation to speed up local development in poor areas. As of the end of 2019, the balance of loans for 832 key poverty alleviation counties exceeded RMB one trillion, the balance of targeted poverty alleviation loans was RMB 394.19 billion, and the balance of loans for counties of the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures" was RMB 112.77 billion. Cumulatively, we provided financial support for approximately five million registered low-income population. Serve China's development with unswerving support 3 We keep forging ahead with untiring vigor. We have always kept in mind the mission of serving the real economy with financial services. Adhering to the business principles of "effective service, controllable risks, and sustainable business", we spare no effort to facilitate a high-quality development of China's real economy and the nation's rejuvenation. It is our priority to serve the nation's major development strategies. We have provided more financial resources to support the key national strategies, including "the Belt and Road Initiative", the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the development of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the development of the Xiong'an New Area. Our financial services focus on key areas of weakness including transportation, water conservancy, energy, information and environmental protection, etc. With these efforts, we try our best to support the stable and healthy development of the real economy. We pursue supply-side structural reform as our main task, and have continued to enhance support for the transformation and upgrade in advanced manufacturing, strategic emerging industries, and modern service industry, etc., so that new drivers of economic growth can be fostered. By the end of 2019, the balance of loans for strategic emerging industries was RMB 495.05 billion, with an increase of 53.7% from the beginning of the year. We also have vigorously developed inclusive financial services, continue to optimize the "Sannong + SMEs" inclusive financial service system, in order to improve the service capability of inclusive finance, and ease the capital burden of private businesses as 4 well as small and micro businesses. As of the end of 2019, the inclusive finance loans for small and micro enterprises was RMB 592.3 billion, up 58.2% from the beginning of the year, which was higher than the growth rate of all loans of the Bank (46.3%). Always bearing the development concept of "Clear waters and green mountains are as valuable as mountains of gold and silver." in mind, we have integrated the concept of green development into the entire financial service process, including developing green finance and supporting energy conservation, environmental protection, clean production, clean energy and other green sectors. By the end of 2019, the balance of ABC's green credit loans was RMB 1.19 trillion. Our practices contributed to "a beautiful China and a better life" and reflected our efforts in protecting the clear waters and green mountains of China. Be the most reliable bank for the people with constant sincerity Time flies, but our commitment to the people will last forever. With the ideals of putting responsibility first to serve the country, society and the people, ABC has taken on practical actions to give back to society and endeavored to be a bank with a strong sense of responsibility that benefits everyone. High-quality service is our bounden duty. Sticking to the service philosophy of "customers first and always", we set 2019 as "a year for transformation and service improvement". In 2019, we took the construction of outlet financial ecology as the mainline of our work to build an all-round outlet financial scenario and enhance the customer service capability with local and foreign currency integration, professional service capability, risk management and control capability, 5 value creation capability and market competitiveness, in order to improve customer experience and satisfaction, and attract and retain customers with high-quality customized financial products and services. We regard our employees as our valuable assets, we have always maintained the people-oriented principle with strict yet caring management, constantly broadening the spaces for employee development. We provide employees with platforms to realize their dreams, and create paths for their sustainable development. We have implemented the talent development strategy in digital transformation and deepened the tiered training models, and improved the compensation, benefits and promotion systems; we care about employees' physical and mental health, and living quality; guarantee employees' rights and interests as well as health and safety. The five caring actions for grassroots employees have been launched to help employees improve the sense of fulfillment, happiness and safety. Social harmony is our responsibility. We fully safeguard consumers' rights and interests, and have carried out financial knowledge publicity and education programs as well as diverse activities such as "Little ABC-ers" and "Financial Knowledge Going into Thousands of Households " to improve financial literacy, safety awareness and risk prevention ability of the public. Moreover, we have set up voluntary teams to carry out characteristic charitable activities, guide and motivate our employees to help the poor, participate in blood drives, tree planting, etc., thus contributing to the happiness of the people and social harmony. Consolidate the root for development through Party building 6 Party building leads the overall development, and the Party spirit enhances loyalty. President Xi once emphasized that "Party building is the unique political resource of state-owned enterprises and an integral component of a company's core competitiveness." ABC has unswervingly followed Party leadership and strengthening Party building throughout the entire reform and development process. Adhering to the Party's political development as the lead, we have comprehensively promoted Party building and ensured that all undertakings thrive continuously. Always putting the political development of the Party first, we have enhanced Party building ideologically and theoretically. Regarding the thorough implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as our primary political task, we guide our Party members to become more aware of the need to uphold political integrity, keep in mind the bigger picture, follow the CPC as the core of the Chinese leadership, act consistently with CPC Central Committee policy, and maintain our confidence in our path, guiding theories, political system, and culture. Party members should remain firmly safeguarding President Xi's status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee. We deeply promote the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission", addressing many of people's pressing concerns. Party organizations of ABC at all levels, and ABC's management and employees have firmer resolution and stronger momentum to fulfill the original aspiration and mission to serve "Sannong" and the real economy. 7 Adhering to the principle of the Party as management for officials and talents, we have strengthened team building at all levels and grass-roots Party organizations, selected talents through diverse methods, and encouraged officials to undertake due responsibilities. Through such efforts, we endeavor to build a high-quality professional official and talent team with sufficient numbers to provide strong intellectual support for the Bank's reform, innovation and digital transformation. Persisting in full and rigorous governance over the Party, we apply it to the governance of the Bank, deepen the application of "The Four Forms" of supervision and discipline enforcement, focus on deepening work style construction , and constantly enhance the implementation of "The Three Lines and One Grid" system, which lays a solid foundation for sound operations and risk prevention for the Bank, and ensures the safety of financial assets. 2020 is the concluding year for building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects, and the intersection for realizing The Two Centenary Goals. We will pursue the vision of innovative, coordinated, green, and open development, shoulder our responsibilities and take on practical actions to fulfill our original aspiration of serving "Sannong" and the real economy. We will devote great efforts to advancing the reform of the Bank and addressing the impacts and challenges caused by the COVID-19 Epidemic. With more effective actions, we will give back to society, serve customers and employee development, and jointly create a better future. 8 Message from the President In 2019, ABC conscientiously implemented on the decisions and deployment of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, to Firmly establish the new development concept and remained committed to the new development philosophy, took serving the real economy as our own responsibility, and promoted reform and innovation to proactively respond to changes in the domestic and international economic trends. These efforts contributed to ABC's high quality development and fulfilled ABC's mission as a large state-owned bank in promoting economic transformation and upgrade, maintain financial security and stability, serve people's livelihood and other areas. The major operational indicators of the Bank continued to rank top in the industry. The total assets of the Bank reached RMB 24.88 trillion, and the Bank generated a net profit of RMB 212.92 billion, and paid RMB 92.98 billion in taxes. The Bank's market competitiveness, risk prevention and control abilities, and social influence continued to raise throughout the year. We persist on returning to our origins, to nurture the real economy with financial support. Taking serving supply-side structural reform as our main task, we actively take on the responsibility of serving "The Six Stables", which are stabilizing employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, investments and expectations, and enhance efforts in key areas and weak links to improve the service quality and efficiency for the real economy. In 2019, loans issued by the Bank was worth RMB 1.42 trillion, among which cumulatively over RMB 2 trillion was allocated to finance for the real economy. Serving the nation's 9 major strategies, the Bank has introduced a set of special service plans to support the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the integration of Yangtze River Delta, "The Belt and Road Initiative" as well as the construction of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen pilot demonstration area, and Xiong'an New Area. Focusing on replacing old growth drivers with new ones at a faster pace, the Bank has issued more loans to advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries. By the end of 2019，the balance of loans for the manufacturing industry reached RMB 1,197 billion, and the balance of loans for strategic emerging industries reached RMB 495.05 billion. To meet the financial demands of micro and small enterprises as well as private enterprises, the Bank has substantially promoted the inclusive financial service by enlarging loan scope, increasing loan amount, and reducing costs. Moreover, the Bank has established the SME e-loans product system, and developed supply chain financial services such as Industry e-loans to resolve financing difficulty for micro and small enterprises. By the end of 2019 ，the newly issued inclusive loans for micro and small enterprises reached RMB 217.9 billion, with an increase of 58.2 percent, and the integrated financing cost was decreased by 1.2 percent. We remain true to our original aspiration and write a wonderful chapter of serving "Sannong". Serving "Sannong" has been the glorious mission and sacred responsibility of the Bank. We persist in carrying out reforms and innovation to resolve difficulties in serving "Sannong" and promote sustainable development. We actively support the strategy of rural rejuvenation, enhance financial support to serve the 10 "Seven Actions" for rural revitalization, and continue to improve the "Sannong" financial service capability. The newly issued county-level loans reached RMB 547.22 billion throughout the year, with an increase of RMB 109.7 billion year on year. With the goal of building a digital banking ecology that provides the best inclusive financial services for "Sannong", the Bank has comprehensively promoted the digital upgrade of the No.1 Project of internet financial services for "Sannong" and improved the three platforms of "Hui Nong e-Loans", "Hui Nong e-Payment", and "Hui Nong e-Merchant". With enhanced technological support, ecological construction, and full-chain services, the Bank strives to advance the scope and depth of financial services for rural areas. To contribute to reaching the goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the Bank has promoted poverty alleviation with financial services. A total of 20 preferential policies have been issued to support the development of areas in extreme poverty. The Bank has also taken special actions in the East-West Collaboration, consumption promotion, educational support, etc. We make every effort to take advantage of our leading role in financial services to alleviate poverty, and work hard to win the fight against poverty. In 2019, the growth rate of loans to the 832 key state-level poverty alleviation counties was 6.24 percentage points higher than that of the total loans of ABC. The loans allocated to areas in extreme poverty increased by RMB 68.8 billion, and a total of RMB 101 million was donated to poverty-stricken areas. As a result, Wuqiang County and Raoyang County in Hebei, as well as Xiushan County in Chongqing, and Huangping County in Guizhou have been lifted out of poverty. 11 We develop green finance to support progress in ecological construction. Upholding the vision for green development, we further implement the Development Plan for Green Finance of Agricultural Bank of China (2017-2020). In order to win "The Seven Hallmark Battles", including the battle against air pollution to make our skies blue again, and the battle against agricultural and rural pollution, etc., we step up efforts in key areas such as ecological protection and remediation, pollution control, and new energy. We continue to advance the integration of the green credit loan principle and credit loan policies, enhance green financial product innovations, and underwrite and issue the first green leasing asset securitization product in China's financial leasing industry, as well as the first "Green + Poverty A" debt instrument in China. In 2019, the Bank issued seven green bonds worth RMB 39 billion in total. The balance of ABC's green credit loans exceeded RMB 1.1 trillion. Moreover, we earnestly support the implementation of the nation's overcapacity cut policy, strictly reduce the credit risk exposure to industries with excess capacity, and implement the "one-vote-veto system" regarding environmental protection performance. A credit loan balance worth RMB 91.6 billion was reduced for 15 restricted industries in 2019. In addition, we actively promote green procurement and engage in public welfare for environmental protection. We advocate paperless office, energy conservation and emission reduction, and low-carbon transportation among our 470,000 employees, practicing the green development ideal of "building a beautiful China" with concrete actions. We uphold the service philosophy of "customers first and 12 always" to improve the financial service quality. Taking a customer-centeredapproach, the Bank relies on financial technologies and business innovation as driving force to promote the digital transformation of products, marketing, channels, operation, risk control, and policy-making,and advance the online and offline integration, striving to build a smart bank that provides first-classcustomer experience. In 2019, we launched the digital account operation system, unveiled the function of "ABC bank account opening appointment", and realized the open services featuring "Scenario + Account". We improved the online financing product system; the balance of "ABC e-Loans" reached RMB 589.4 billion, with an increase of RMB 372.1 billion from the beginning of the year. We built the "ABC Smart +" scenario-based brand and launched a series of service scenarios covering living and consumption, government affairs and people's livelihood, and industrial chains, substantially improving customer experience. The service scenarios include smart transportation, smart government affairs, smart communities, smart hospitals, and smart schools, etc. We also carried out publicity activities for consumer rights protection such as "Popularizing Financial Knowledge Over Great Distances" and "Financial Knowledge Going into Thousands of Households" campaigns. Through these activities, we taught the public learn financial knowledge, such as monetary knowledge, personal credit reporting, as well as anti-counterfeit currency, anti-money laundering, anti-fraud and illegal fund-raising prevention, raising the risk prevention awareness of the public. A total of 46,000 publicity activities were organized throughout the year, benefiting over 70 million participants. 13 We hold bottom-line thinking to fortify the lifeline of healthy development. Effective risk prevention and control is the premise and foundation for the banking sector to achieve high quality development. We implement the three-pronged approach of "save, supplementation, and transmission", continue to advance "The Capital Consolidation Plan", and constantly raise the capital adequacy ratio (CAR). We further enhance risk management, advance "The Non-performing Loans Disposal Plan", and strengthen risk control in large corporation clients and high-risk industries; we continue to promote risk management of high-risk areas and further reduce large non-performing assets; with a stricter risk classification, ABC's non-performing loan balance and ratio continue to decrease and its ability to offset risk-incurred losses continue to rank top among peer banks. We actively promote the aggregation of risk data, strengthen the integration of ABC's data consolidation management and risk management, and improve the long-term mechanism for compliance management of overseas branches, constantly enhancing comprehensive risk management. We take actions to eliminate improper behaviors, promote compliance management, and advance the building of a global anti-money laundering compliance system, further cementing the basis of compliance management. By launching the "2019 Cybersecurity Action", we have enhanced network and information security, improved major sensitive systems, and continue to optimize the distributed core system platforms, guaranteeing the safe and stable operation of our information system. We value employee growth to strengthen the endogenous dynamic for corporate development. Employees are the momentum 14 for corporate development and the main force for value creation. We build platforms for employees to achieve personal growth and career development, and implement a series of talent development projects including the County-level Talents Project, the Internationalized Talents Nurturing Project, and the S&T Talents Development Project, etc. We organize multi-level trainings for management personnel, professionals and grassroots officials, and fully protect employees' legitimate rights and interests, health and safety. While repaying shareholders and serving society, we have also realized employee development, which fortifies ABC's foundation for sustainable development. In 2019, the Bank held 13,700 training courses with 787,300 participants. A total of 14,000 outstanding young employees were selected and received special training, and nearly 30,000 employees in need were assisted by the Bank. Keeping in mind the responsibilities as a corporate citizen, we engage in brand charity activities and encourage employees to support public welfare causes, making joint efforts to build a harmonious society. In 2019, 96,000 young employees of the Bank participated in volunteering activities, serving more than 241,000 hours in total. 2020 is a critical year to achieve the nation's Two Centenary Goals. We will continue to study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and implement the decisions and deployment of CPC Central Committee and the State Council. Upholding the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, we will take serving supply-side structural reform as our main task to promote economic and social development. We will prioritize to serve "The Six Stables", continue to improve our weaknesses and fortify 15 our foundation, constantly promote reform, innovation, and transformation, and hold the bottom-line of risk prevention in our tireless endeavors to build a world-class commercial bank group, and contribute to building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. 16 Message from Chairman of Board of Supervisors As a large state-owned commercial bank, the Agricultural Bank of China is a bank of the Party, and a bank of the people. For the past 68 years, the Bank has adhered closely to the leadership of the Party, has shared a place in people's hearts, a place in the nation's history and destiny, and a place in the new era. The bank has fulfilled social responsibilities to repay our shareholders, to serve the people and to improved people's livelihoods. In 2019, the Bank thoroughly implemented the guiding principles of the 19th CPC National Congress and the Second, Third and Fourth Plenary Sessions of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and upheld the underlying principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability. Taking enhancing the Party's political building as the overarching principle, the Bank launched the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission" to improve our political positioning. Keeping serving "Sannong" and the real economy as our priorities, the Bank has accelerated the pace of digital transformation, and endeavored to prevent financial risks. While promoting high-quality development, the Bank actively fulfilled its political responsibility of exercising full and rigorous governance over the Party, the economic responsibility of creating values, and the social responsibility of repaying society, striving to serve the leadership and examplary role of a large state-owned commercial bank. Maintaining a Deep Belief in and Remaining a Faithful Participant of CSR 17 The Bank adheres to the Party's leadership as the primary political principle, and integrates the Party's will and propositions into the entire process of our financial services. We persist in arming ourselves with the Party's theories, including the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and the Guideline of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee. By launching the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission", and with a strong sense of political responsibility, the Bank implements the decisions and deployment of the CPC Central Committee in thoughts and actions, strive to be a responsible bank, while remaining true to our original aspiration and mission. We take serving the real economy as the first responsibility of our mission as a financial enterprise. We thoroughly implement the decisions and deployment of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, adopt a new vision for development, and take serving supply-side structural reform as our main task. By optimizing credit loan allocation and enhancing support for key areas and projects as well as weak links, the Bank supports the nation's major strategies, economic transformation and upgrade, and livelihood infrastructure, facilitating the real economy to nurture new drivers of growth for innovation-driven development. We take serving "Sannong" as our greatest responsibility. Keeping in mind that ABC was founded for agriculture and develops with agriculture. we enhance policy support and prioritize service resources allocation for agriculture. By innovating financial product modes and extending channels and network, we continuously support poverty 18 alleviation and rural rejuvenation with high-quality financial services. To prevent and control financial risks is our most fundamental economic responsibility. We earnestly implement the decisions and deployment of the CPC Central Committee on preventing and controlling major risks, and practice our core values of "Integrity, Stability and Sound Operation". We have always put risk prevention in the foremost place and firmly held it as the lifeline of business operations, effectively protecting the safety of state-owned financial assets. Pursuing Best Quality and Promoting Common Growth We faithfully implement the mission of "Serving Society and Benefiting People's Livelihoods", uphold the operation philosophy of market-orientated development, and take customer satisfaction as our starting point and ultimate goal in fulfilling duties. We take the initiative to serve various areas of economic and social development, innovate in financial service philosophy and model, and make efforts to tackle new difficulties in customer service, constantly enhancing financial support for improving people's livelihoods. Taking developing inclusive finance as our own responsibility, we innovate in financial service mode and product system, and issue preferential policies to reduce fees while compromising profits, so as to help micro and small enterprises and private enterprises overcome financing difficulties and achieve greater growth. Upholding the service philosophy of "Customers First and Always", we aim to build a smart bank that provides first-class customer experience. Thus we have enhanced digital product innovation, and 19 accelerated the establishment and promotion of financial service scenarios. We also increased efforts to improve service quality, service efficiency, and service experience, and use science and technology to provide more convenient and considerate financial services, effectively meeting the people's demands for diversified financial services. We firmly uphold our customer-centered operation philosophy to guarantee customers' rights and interests. We have established a full-process consumer rights protection system, and made efforts in enhancing operation philosophy, sales management, staff behavior management, and financial knowledge publicity, with an aim to enhance consumers' abilities to identify and prevent financial risks. Moreover, we unblock the customer compliant channel, regulate customer complaint management, and timely respond to customers' appeals, fully guaranteeing customers' legal rights and interests. Ultimately, we strive to build a trustworthy and satisfying bank for the people. Pursuing Coexistence and Being a Leader in Achieving Harmonious Development We keep in mind our people-centered development philosophy, and actively shoulder our political mission and social responsibility to support poverty alleviation through financial service. We have continued to increase credit and loan funds, consumption poverty alleviation, and poverty alleviation via donations. Moreover, we have established the working mechanisms for poverty alleviation through industrial development, the East-West Collaboration on poverty alleviation, and poverty alleviation through educational support. With targeted efforts, 20 we advance financial poverty alleviation in areas in extreme poverty, such as the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures", old revolutionary base areas, and ethnic minority areas. We promise to keep on fighting until poverty is eliminated in these areas, demonstrating our resolve and responsibility to win the battle against poverty. In line with our philosophy of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, we firmly implement the guideline of green finance policies, and actively integrate the concept of ecological civilization into our business development and credit loan administration processes. Furthermore, we explore new ways for green financial products such as innovation of green ABS and green bonds, and enhance support for energy conservation and environmental protection, clean energy, and ecological governance. At the same time, we try to allocate more financial resources to green, recycling and low-carbon areas, providing financial support for building a country with clear waters and green mountains. Adhering to the philosophies of "giving priority to CSR, benefiting the general public, shouldering responsibilities, and promoting the well-being of society", we have established and improved the public welfare administration system, developed the public welfare brand of "Golden Dream" student subsidy program, and organized diverse public welfare activities such as financial knowledge popularization, disaster relief, and helping the needy. We encourage employees to care for disadvantaged groups and to actively participate in public welfare causes, to promote social harmony and progress. 21 After celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, we are standing at a new historical starting point. In the new era, the Agricultural Bank of China will follow the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, and serve the deployment of the CPC and the State. The Bank will shoulder its responsibilities, and contribute to securing a decisive victory in the fight against poverty, and in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and work tirelessly to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation. 22 About Us Company Overview The predecessor of the Agricultural Bank of China ("ABC" or "the Bank") was Agricultural Cooperative Bank established in 1951. Since the late 1970s, the Bank has evolved from a state-owned specialized bank to a wholly state-owned commercial bank and subsequently a state-owned commercial bank. The Bank was restructured into a joint stock limited liability company in January 2009, and was listed on both the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in July 2010. Being one of the major integrated financial service providers in China, ABC relies on its comprehensive business portfolio, extensive distribution network and advanced IT platform to provide a diverse portfolio of corporate and retail banking products and services for a broad range of customers, and conduct treasury operations and asset management. Our business scope also includes, among other things, investment banking, fund management, financial leasing and life insurance. In 2019, the Bank ranked No.36 in the Fortune's Global 500, and ranked No.3 in The Banker's "Top 1,000 World Banks" list in terms of tier 1 capital. The Bank had a total of 23,149 domestic branch outlets at the end of 2019, including the Head Office, the banking center at the Head Office, three specialized institutions managed by the Head Office, four training institutes, 37 tier-1 branches, (including 5 directly subordinate branches), 390 tier-2 branches (branches at provincial capitals and banking 23 departments of provincial branches), 3,445 tier-1sub-branches (banking departments of branches at municipalities and directly subordinate branches, as well as banking centers of tier-2 branches), 19,216 foundation-level branch outlets and 52 other establishments. Our overseas branch outlets consisted of 13 overseas branches and 4 overseas representative offices. The Bank had 16 major subsidiaries, including 11 domestic subsidiaries and 5 overseas subsidiaries. The Bank had total assets of RMB 24,878,288 million, loans and advances to customers of RMB 13,360,188 million and deposits from customers of RMB 18,542,861 million. Our capital adequacy ratio was 16.13%. The Bank achieved a net profit of RMB 212,924 million and paid RMB 92.98 billion in taxes, which contributed to RMB 2.27 of social contribution value per share. Company Strategy The Bank has formulated a complete strategic plan for corporate development. In 2016, the Reform and Development Plan of Agricultural Bank of China 2016-2020 was issued. In 2018, the strategic plan was revised in light of the new internal and external situation, and clarified the guideline and main objectives of its reform and development with clear working direction, priorities and focuses during the 13th Five-Year Plan period. In 2019, the Bank launched the strategy of digital transformation with an aim to build a smart bank with first-class customer experience and the best digital eco-bank in "Sannong" and inclusive financing areas. Strategic goal: ABC is committed to building an international commercial bank group with professional operations, efficiency and 24 convenient services, diversified functions, and outstanding value-creation capabilities. The Strategy of "Promoting Digital Transformation to Create a Digital ABC" General goal:With the idea of " internet-based,data-based, intelligent and open", adhering to the customer-centered principle, the Bank relies on financial technologies and business innovation to promote comprehensive digital transformation and deep integration of online and offline services in respect of products, marketing, channels, operations, risk control, and decision-making, with the aim to develop ourselves into a smart bank with first-class customer experience and the best digital eco-bank in "Sannong" and inclusive financing areas. Basic principle: Customers first, top-class experience; inclusive services, integrated innovations; highlighting priorities and features; business-driven development, controllable risks; collaboration between departments, linkage between the Head Office and branches. Transformation path: To achieve the development goal of digital transformation, the Bank needs to properly deal with the relationships between reform, development and rebuilding, stick to overall planning, and implement the plan step by step. The first step is to establish the digital transformation mechanism, improve capability, and work on priorities within two years, consolidating the foundation for transformation; the second step is to systematically rebuild the operation management system of the Bank within five years or so. Strategic pillar: Focusing on the five strategic pillar areas and consolidating the foundation for digital transformation; building a smart 25 marketing system; promoting omni-channel integrated development; establishing an open ecological system; rebuilding the risk management and control model; building the new-generation digital cloud platform. Priorities: The priorities of the Bank's work (2019-2020) include: creating a set of competitive digital products; improving and promoting key scenario services; accelerating data consolidation and application; promoting adaptability transformation of the risk control system, process and approaches; advancing the omni-channel integrated operation; building the new-generation IT framework step by step. Party Building as the Lead Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Bank earnestly implements the guiding principles of the 19th CPC National Congress and the Second, Third and Fourth Plenary Sessions of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and fully implements the general requirements for Party building in the new era. According to the "Six Dimension Strategy", the Bank takes the Party's political building as the overarching principle, fully strengthens Party competence in all respects, and launches a two-rounds of the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission", to arm Party members with the Party's new theories and strengthen the competence of officials. The Bank improves the standardized construction of primary-level Party organizations, promotes the reform by making disciplinary inspection and supervision commissions as resident institutions, tightens discipline and improves Party conduct to enhance Party building at ABC, providing a strong political underpinning for ABC's reform and development. 26 Prioritize Party Building Launching the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission" Focusing on the theme of the campaign, in accordance with the general requirement of "remaining true to the original aspiration, fulfilling the mission, finding gaps, and solidify implementation", Party organizations at every level implement the four key measures thoroughly, i.e., conscientiously studying the Party's theories, deepening investigation and research, strictly conducting inspections, and implementing rectifications. These efforts have

helped solve a number of pressing problems. The Bank has achieved positive gains from the campaign. Strengthening the Party's political building and arming with the Party's theories Printing and distributing the Directive on Enhancing the Political Work of the Party;

Directive on Enhancing the Political Work of the Party; Issuing the Regulations on Critical Incident Reporting;

Regulations on Critical Incident Reporting; Holding the symposium on the guideline from the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee;

Holding the meeting of Party building work of Agricultural Bank of China;

Enhancing Party conduct and anti-corruption, and tightening up on accountability for overseeing discipline compliance. Enhancing the competence of officials to build a high-caliber and professional team  Adhering to the principle of the Party supervising officials, and 27 building a strong leadership team that has a rational, hierarchical structure; Formulating the Implementation Opinions on Selecting and Nurturing Outstanding Young Officials for the New Era and the Opinions on Building Leadership Teams of ABC's Branches and Sub-branches;

Implementation Opinions on Selecting and Nurturing Outstanding Young Officials for the New Era Opinions on Building Leadership Teams of ABC's Branches and Sub-branches; Revising the regulations on selecting and appointing ABC's management and officials.

Advancing the building of primary-level Party organizations

Advancing the building of primary-level Party organizations Compiling and printing the Manual of Party Branch Standard Building;

Manual of Party Branch Standard Building; Implementing the checklist management for primary-level Party organizations and the point redemption system for Party members;

primary-level Party organizations and the point redemption system for Party members; Issuing the Measures for Implementation of Care and Assistance within the Party. Seeing Party and bank self-governance exercised fully and with rigor In accordance with the requirements of the Central Leading Group for Inspection Work, the Bank organized internal inspections and rectifications in the branches and sub-branches. Tough actions were taken against the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucracy to improve Party conduct and discipline. More efforts focused on implementing the requirements of "the Year of Reducing Work Burden on Officials at the Grassroots", and deepening the reforms to streamline administration, delegate powers and improve regulation and service, so as to create a strong 28 atmosphere of being realistic, pragmatic and entrepreneurial. ABC holds the meeting to make mobilization and deployment for launching the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission" (Photo by Chen Shunxi) Party members of Hunan Branch recite the Party's admission oath at Hunan Party History Exhibition Hall (Photo by Duan Yudong) 29 Dalian Branch holds the activity to commend admirable deeds during the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission" (Photo by Qu Wenpeng) Corporate Governance We continuously promote the modernization of our corporate governance system and capacities, follow the principle that each governance body operates independently, counterbalances effectively, and cooperates and coordinates efficiently. We constantly optimized the operation mechanism in which the Board of Directors makes scientific decisions, the Board of Supervisors strictly supervises, and the senior management efficiently executes. The Bank attached importance to investor relation management. Through performance press conferences, roadshows, reverse roadshows, participating in capital market summits, receipting investors' visits, day of collective reception of investors, investors hotlines and emails, and the Shanghai Securities E-platform open to investors, the Bank timely delivered to investors corporate development strategies, operating results and hot topics in capital market, keeping an effective and smooth communication channel with the capital market. In compliance with relevant laws and regulations, the Bank disclosed periodic reports and temporary announcements, enhanced the information disclosures of environmental, social and corporate governance and continuously improved the transparency of information disclosure. Moreover, the Bank closely followed regulatory requirements and timely optimized the information disclosure operation rules and process, continuously making the information disclosure more 30 institutionalized, streamlined and standardized. In 2019, the Bank disclosed 94 A-share documents, 126 H-share Chinese documents and 97 H-share English documents on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEx). The assessments on our information disclosure by the Shanghai Stock Exchange have been "A" for five consecutive years. At the end of 2019, the Board of Directors was comprised of 13 directors, including 2 executive directors, 6 non-executive directors and 5 independent non-executive directors. The Board of Supervisors comprised of 8 supervisors, including 2 shareholder representative supervisor, 3 employee representative supervisors, 3 external supervisors and 6 senior managements. 31 Corporate Governance Structure Compliance Operations Upholding our core values of "Integrity, Stability and Sound Operation", the Bank implements the operation philosophy of effective service, controllable risks and sustainable business, and persists in putting risks prevention in the first place. The Bank steps up efforts in building a hierarchical internal control system, improves the corresponding mechanism, and strives to ensure risk factors are under control, contributing to a high quality and efficient development with integrity, 32 stability and sound operation. Measures for optimizing compliance operations Optimizing institutional management In 2019, the Bank formulated 114 managerial systems, revised 178 systems, and abolished 256 systems.

Enhancing legal compliance

Enhancing legal compliance The Bank formulated the Detailed Rules for the Implementation of Due Diligence in Supervision of Legal Affairs;

Detailed Rules for the Implementation of Due Diligence in Supervision of Legal Affairs; The Bank revised the Measures for the Management of Contracts , the Regulations on Litigation Cases , and the Code of Conduct for Staff of Agricultural Bank of China;

Measures for the Management of Contracts Regulations on Litigation Cases Code of Conduct for Staff of Agricultural Bank of China; The Bank enhanced independent IPR application and protection, and conducted monitoring and inspections of IPR violation risks.

Eliminating improper conducts

Eliminating improper conducts The Bank implemented the regulation requirements of the authorities, issued the overall work plan of "eliminating improper conducts and promoting compliance", and took steps to make rectifications in 16 aspects in five major areas;

The Bank refined the rectification work into 96 points, and promoted the implementation by departments and institutions at all levels, to ensure rectification effects;

The Bank deepened rectifications to advance the long-term internal control compliance management, and held the bottom line of legal and compliance operation, to provide a strong underpinning for the Bank's reform and transformation.

Advancing compliance management of overseas institutions 33 The Bank formulated the Action Plan on Enhancing the Long-term Mechanism of Overseas Institutions Compliance Management and the Planning for Global Anti-Money Laundering Center Construction (2019-2021) , and continued to promote the independently-developed overseas anti-money laundering system (OAMLS);

Action Plan on Enhancing the Long-term Mechanism of Overseas Institutions Compliance Management Planning for Global Anti-Money Laundering Center Construction (2019-2021) The Bank dynamically monitored local laws and regulations of the regions where overseas institutions are operated, and implemented the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Establishing the compliance risk evaluation and testing system

(GDPR). Establishing the compliance risk evaluation and testing system The Bank formulated the Operating Rules of Agricultural Bank of China on Evaluating Compliance Risks (for Trial Implementation);

Operating Rules of Agricultural Bank of China on Evaluating Compliance Risks (for Trial Implementation); The Bank issued the Operating Rules of Agricultural Bank of China on Compliance Tests (for Trial Implementation).

Optimizing the accountability process

Operating Rules of Agricultural Bank of China on Compliance Tests (for Trial Implementation). Optimizing the accountability process The Bank formulated the Working Rules of the Accountability Commission , and set up accountability commissions at branches and sub-branches;

Working Rules of the Accountability Commission The Bank established the accountability and democratic decision-making mechanism to enhance the targeted accountability system. Risk management The Bank has established a hierarchical, scientific, and complete framework for risk policies and regulations, covering basic systems of risk management, policies on risk appetite and special risk management, regulations on comprehensive and special risk management, as well as 34 detailed implementation rules and operating rules on daily risk management. By the end of 2019, the non-performing loans (NPLs) of ABC was 1.4%, 0.19% lower than that of 2018. The provision coverage was 288.75%, showing a high level of resilience to risks and strong ability to absorb losses. Risk management policies and regulations formulated and revised by ABC Comprehensive risk management system Formulating the Basic Systems of Risk Management of Agricultural Bank of China.

Economic capital measurement

Basic Systems of Risk Management of Agricultural Bank of China. Economic capital measurement Formulating the Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Economic Capital Measurement.

Market risk management

Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Economic Capital Measurement. Market risk management Formulating the Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Economic Capital Measurement , the Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Risk Grading of Capital Management Products , and the Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Risk Management of Financial Product Agency Sales;

Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Economic Capital Measurement Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Risk Grading of Capital Management Products Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Risk Management of Financial Product Agency Sales; Revising the Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Market Risk Quota, and the Regulations of Agricultural Bank of China on Market Risk Monitoring and Reporting. Measures for risk management Credit risk 35 Implementing the deployment of assets quality management and industry quota management, improving economic capital measurement, and maintaining the stable operation of the credit risk grading system.

Market risk

Market risk Improving the market risk management system and enhancing the management of financial market business and financial service.

Operational risk

Operational risk Optimizing the operational risk management information system and enhancing the automatic aggregate capability of operational risk data;

Integrating the application of operational risk management tools and promoting the active and farsighted risk prevention and control;

Continuing to enhance information technology risk management and business continuity management.

Risks of aggregate data management and overseas institutions

Risks of aggregate data management and overseas institutions Improving risk management of overseas institutions and institutions that implement aggregate data system, and continuing to supervise affiliated institutions.

Risks of "Sannong"-related businesses

Risks of "Sannong"-related businesses Moderately improving credit risk appetite for "Sannong"-related businesses, optimizing management tools, and accurately measuring the risks of "Sannong";

"Sannong"-related businesses, optimizing management tools, and accurately measuring the risks of "Sannong"; Continuing to implement an independent "Sannong" provision mechanism and enhancing the "Sannong" risk offsetting ability. Risk Management Organization Structure 36 Responsibility Management Core ideas of our corporate culture Our Mission Providing "Sannong" banking services, serving both urban and rural areas, maximizing shareholders returns, and assisting employee development Our Vision Forging a first-class international commercial bank group Our Core values Integrity, Stability and Sound Operation Relevant philosophies under the guidance of core values Operation philosophy: Market-oriented and customer-centered and 37 value-oriented Management philosophy: Details determine success or failure, compliance creates value and responsibility delivers achievements Service philosophy: Customers First and Always Risk philosophy: Non-compliance poses risks and safety brings benefits. Human resources philosophy: Besides ability, employee's integrity should be highly valued and their performance should be fairly assessed Integrity Philosophy: Be honest, upright, and disciplined, with moral fortitude and principle, selflessness, consideration, devotion and loyalty. Philosophy on CSR Giving priority to CSR As a large state-owned commercial bank serving "Sannong", ABC has always been an executor of national macro-economic policies, views to serve "Sannong" as its biggest social responsibility, and regards creating value for shareholders as its core goal. Benefiting the People Apart from creating values for shareholders and providing the best service for customers, ABC has made efforts in promoting economic transition, reducing the gap between rural and urban areas, improving people's livelihoods, fostering environment protection, promoting inclusive finance and supporting vulnerable groups, which highlights both social awareness and profitability. 38 Shouldering responsibilities ABC considers social responsibility fulfillment within the context of the whole nation and economy, and shoulders responsibilities in all aspects to promote comprehensive social progress. Promoting societal prosperity It has been our long-term responsibility and pursuit to promote the realization of the "Chinese Dream" and to build a prosperous society in all respects with our strength in financial services. Responsibility governance The Bank has integrated CSR management and business development, and continuously implemented the systems such as Guidelines for Social Responsibility Work of Agricultural Bank of China and Guidelines on Public Welfare Projects of Agricultural Bank of China. The social responsibility work is led by the Department of Corporate Culture of the Head Office. CSR commissioners are designated in all departments of the Head Office and branches to take charge of the routine work in social responsibility. CSR topics ABC has analyzed material topics, and identified sustainable topics. Identification Collecting feedback through various means: Feedback from senior management of the Head Office Feedback from domestic and overseas branches Feedback from external stakeholders Review of relevant social responsibility standards 39 Analysis from internal and external experts Prioritization Following the Agricultural Bank of China Guidelines for Social Responsibility, ABC ranks the topics by studying their importance to the sustainable development of ABC and their importance to stakeholders. Review The Board of Directors, with the help of professional third-party organizations, is responsible for reviewing sustainability topics, adjusting and deciding the priority of topics. Improvement ABC summarizes and analyzes the implementation of the sustainability topics over the year, and determines the goals and implementation plans for the next year, so as to constantly improve its sustainability. 1.Poverty alleviation Providing Financial through financial SDGs： inclusion Support for Poverty 2.Poverty alleviation 1. No Poverty Alleviation through charitable actions Facilitating Rural 3.Serving agriculture SDGs： 4.Serving rural areas Revitalization 5.Serving farmers 2. Zero Hunger Stand Fast to Our 6.Supporting national SDGs： 40 Founding Duty to strategies 4. Quality Education Serve the Real 7. Serving the 8.Work and Economic Economy development of Growth emerging industries 9.Industry, Innovation 8. Serving micro and and Infrastructure small enterprises 9. Serving people's well-being SDGs： 7. Affordable and Clean 10.Green finance Energy Promoting the practice 11. Sustainable Cities 11.Green operation on creating a beautiful 12.Environmental and Communities China protection activities 12.Responsible Consumption and Production 13. Climate Action 13. Improving service quality SDGs： Providing Satisfactory 14. Improving service 9.Industry, Innovation Services efficiency and Infrastructure 15. Protecting the 16.Peace ， Justice and rights and interests of Strong Institutions customers Showing the Charm of 16. Protecting the SDGs： the Fighters in the rights and interests of 3. Good Health and 41 New Era employees Well-Being 17. Facilitating the 5.Gender Equality growth of employees 8.Work and Economic 18.Caring for the Growth employees 19. Popularizing SDGs： 1. No Poverty financial knowledge Building a 3. Good Health and for the public Harmonious Society 20. Supporting Well-Being Together disaster rescue and 4.Quality Education relief 11.Sustainable Cities and Communities Stakeholders Stakeholders Key expectations Responses Government  To support national  To observe the strategies laws and  To serve "Sannong" regulations development  To support  To support the real coordinated economy regional  To provide financial development services related to  To serve rural people's livelihood revitalization  To provide inclusive  To support the finance services structural  To pay taxes in full supply-side reform 42 according to the law  To proactively pay  To promote employment taxes  To continue providing inclusive financial services Regulatory  To operate according to  Compliance authorities the law management  To maintain financial  To receive stability supervision and  To prevent risks evaluation effectively  To perform comprehensive risk management Shareholders  Sustainable investment  To realize stable and investors return operations  To improve corporate  To create value for governance shareholders  To protect the rights and  Full transparency interests of shareholders  To strengthen information disclosure Customers  To safeguard consumers'  To strengthen the rights and interests protection of  To improve service consumers' rights quality and interests  To continuously promote  To 43 product innovation comprehensively improve service quality  To accelerate product innovation  To establish informatization Employees  To protect the legitimate  To abide by rights and interests of national labor laws employees and regulations,  To promote the and international improvement and career practice development of  To provide employees diversified training  People focused programs  To create practical career development channels  To advocate for healthy work -life balance Suppliers and  Fairness and  To improve partners transparency procurement  Integrity and honoring management agreements  To innovate  Mutually beneficial cooperation models 44 cooperation The public and  To popularize financial  To Conduct communities knowledge to the public financial  To promote the knowledge development of publicity communities  To actively  To participate in public participate in public welfare welfare and charity Environment  To manage  To support the environmental risks development of  To promote green green industries finance  To innovate green  To promote green office finance products work  To practice green operations Responsibility Map From Heihe of Heilongjiang Province to Tengchong of Yunnan Province, there is a geo-demographic demarcation line. The south-eastern side of the boundary covers 42.9% of China's territory and its population accounts for 94.4% of China's total population, while the north-western side of the boundary covers 57.1% of China's territory and its population only accounts for 5.6% of the country's entire population.1 ABC has set a large number of branches in the regions on the north-western side of this boundary to provide inclusive financial services for the majority of China's minorities and border areas. In Xinjiang Autonomous Region, 1 Hu Huanyong. The Distribution,regionalization and prospect of China's population. Acta Geographica Sinica, 1990, 45(6): 139. 45 ABC is the only financial institution that has set up two provincial level branches: the Xinjiang Branch and the Corps Branch. In China, ABC has 12,566 branches and organizations in rural areas, and 194,900 employees work in undeveloped, rural and remote areas. 76 branch outlets within 2 kilometers from the borderline: 10 outlets in Jilin Province, 32 outlets in Liaoning Province, 18 branch outlets within 2 kilometers from the borderline in Xinjiang Autonomous Region, 7 outlets in Yunnan Province, and 9 outlets in Guangxi Autonomous Region

541 branch outlets above altitude of 3,000 meters: 39 outlets in Sichuan Province, 29 outlets in Qinghai Autonomous Region, and 472 outlets in Tibet Autonomous Region, 1 outlet in Xinjiang Autonomous Region

454 branch outlets above altitude of 3,500 meters: 15 outlets in Sichuan Province, 20 outlets in Qinghai Autonomous Region, and 419 outlets in Tibet Autonomous Region

5 branch outlets above altitude of 4,900 meters: 5 outlets in Tibet Autonomous Region 46 Key Performance Indicators Economic performance Indicators 2017 2018 2019 Total assets (RMB trillion) 21.05 22.61 24.88 Total loans and advances to 10.72 11.94 13.36 customers (RMB trillion) Non-performing loan ratio1 (%) 1.81 1.59 1.40 Capital adequacy ratio2 (%) 13.74 15.12 16.13 Net profit (RMB billion) 193.13 202.63 212.92 Return on average total 0.95 0.93 0.90 assets3(%) Return on weighted average net 14.57 13.66 12.43 assets4 (%) Taxes5 (RMB billion) 5 67.72 83.83 92.98 Shareholders' equity (RMB 1.43 1.67 1.96 trillion) Shareholder's dividends6 57.91 60.86 63.66 (RMB billion) The NPL ratio is calculated by dividing the balance of nonperforming loans by the total amount of outstanding loans and advances the bank holds. Figures were calculated in accordance with the Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional) and other relevant regulations. Calculated by dividing net profit by the average balances of total assets at the beginning and the end of the period. Calculated in accordance with the Rules for the Compilation and Submission of Information Disclosure by Companies that Offer Securities to the Public No. 9 - Computation and Disclosure of Return on Net Assets and Earnings per Share (2010 Revision) issued by the CSRC and International Accounting Standard 33 - Earnings per share. Taxes equal the total of corporate income tax (current), business tax and surcharges and other taxes. Dividends of ordinary shareholders (tax included). 47 Social performance Indicators 2017 2018 2019 Social contribution value of each 2 2.06 2.27 share7 (RMB) Total county area loans and advances 3.57 4.01 4.55 (RMB trillion) Balance of farmer loans8 206.04 249.99 321.97 (RMB billion) Number of county-level branch 12,728 12,622 12,566 outlets Total Huinong Cards issued (million) 206.27 216.01 223.98 Number of farmer households benefiting from Huinong Cards9 95 96 98 (million households) Proportion of administrative villages covered by Hui Nong Tong electronic 74.4 74.2 74.3 devices (%) Balance of inclusive loans for micro -- 374.4 592.3 and small enterprises10 Social contribution value per share = basic earnings per share + (taxes + employee compensation and benefits + interest expense + amount of donations)/capital stock Balance of farmer loans: including the balances of general loans to Comfortable Housing Project for farmers and herdsmen, house building loans for the farmers in quake-hit areas, loans for farmers purchasing or building houses, personal loans for farm machines, personal loans to production and buisnesses in rural areas, micro loans for farmers, other agriculture-related loans to individuals, personal agricultural loans, and "Jinhuikuainong" loans. Number of farmer households benefiting from Huinong Cards = Number of cards issued per household +Number of cards issued per capita/4, and the number of cards issued per capita is converted based on 4 persons per household According to the Notice by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Further Improving the Quality and Effect of Financial Services for Micro and Small-sized Enterprises in 2019, the " inclusive finance loans for micro and small-sized enterprises " refer to the loans to micro and small-sized enterprises each of which 48 (RMB billion) Balance of loans of village & township banks (VTBs) 11 1.57 1.50 1.63 (RMB billion) Total amount of donations12 44.11 66.86 119 (RMB million) Total loans and advances to western 2.41 2.64 2.97 regions13 (RMB trillion) Balance of loans of ethnic minority 688.55 736.69 816.9 areas14 (RMB billion) Balance of loans for affordable 141.58 200.12 241.09 housing projects (RMB billion) Total number of employees 487,307 473,691 464,011 Total number of county-level 208,530 200,556 194,892 employees Proportion of female employees (%) 46.6 46.1 45.6 Proportion of ethnic minority 8.23 8.40 8.49 employees (%) Total number of employee trainings 161.37 97.95 78.73 has a credit line of RMB 10 million or less (including the loans to micro and small-sized enterprises, loans to individual businesses, and loans to proprietors of micro and small-sized enterprises). 6 village and township banks (VTBs). The amount of donations means the amount donated by the Bank (domestically) and does not include the amount donated by its employees. Western regions include Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang (including Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps). Ethnic minority areas include Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Tibet, Ningxia and Xinjiang (including Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps). 49 (10,000 person/times)/ (hour / person) Number of employees overseas 812 961 1,024 Total number of domestic branch 23,661 23,381 23,149 outlets Environmental performance Indicators 2017 2018 2019 Electronic channel financial transactions 97 98 98 as proportion of total transactions (%) Balance of green credit (RMB billion) 747.63 1,050.4 1,191 Water consumption per capita in Head 42.70 44.31 47.61 Office15 (m3/person) Electricity consumption per capita in 5,724.99 5,866.87 6,042.16 Head Office16 (kwh/person) Gas consumption per capita 61.18 63.04 62.82 in Head Office 17(m3/person) The calculation scope of water consumption in Head Office covers the Southern and Northern Building of ABC Plaza and Fengtai Science and Technology Plaza. The calculation scope of electricity consumption in Head Office covers the Southern and Northern Building of ABC Plaza, Fengtai Science and Technology Plaza, Chemsunny Plaza and Glorious Oriental Plaza. The calculation scope of gas consumption in Head Office covers the Southern and Northern Building of ABC Plaza, Fengtai Science and Technology Plaza, and Office Building in Zhanlan Road. 50 I. Providing Financial Support for Poverty Alleviation SDGs： As the only commercial bank among the members of the State Council Leading Group for Poverty Alleviation and Development, ABC has regarded supporting poverty alleviation as an important approach to promote the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission". Focusing on solving prominent issues of "Two Securities and Three Guarantees", which is to ensure rural poor people do not have to worry about food and clothing, and guarantee them to have access to compulsory education, basic medical services and safe housing, the Bank has enhanced top-level design and prioritized resources allocation based on local development and resource advantages in poverty-stricken areas. Revolving around targeted poverty alleviation and fixed-point poverty alleviation, it has innovated in financial products, services and poverty alleviation models, and contributed to winning the battle against poverty. By the end of 2019, the loan balance of 832 key state-level poverty alleviation counties was RMB 1.09 trillion, the loan balance was RMB 10.37 billion in four fixed-point poverty alleviation counties, the loan balance of extreme-poverty areas in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures" totaled RMB 112.77 billion, ABC had provided financial serves for 4.99 million existing and newly registered low-income population. Establishing "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" to support consumption-based poverty alleviation 51 Relying on advanced internet technology and nationwide outlets, the Bank has cooperated with Central designated poverty alleviation units engaged in fixed-point poverty alleviation to establish "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall". According to the philosophy of "joint construction and sales for shared and mutual benefits", this endeavor aims to create a new model of internet-based poverty alleviation by focusing on developing internet-based application scenarios. A green channel has been built to sell quality products from poor areas to developed areas, effectively realizing poverty alleviation through simultaneously progressing programs, such as special poverty alleviation, industrial poverty alleviation and social poverty alleviation. In this way, the Bank has provided a financial poverty alleviation scheme to help win the battle against poverty. In August 2017, ABC was the only financial institution to participate in the construction of "E-Commerce Poverty Alleviation Channel" initiated by the Ministry of Commerce. The Bank actively communicated with local governments of poor counties and social forces, promoted the consumption-based poverty alleviation model, and developed a unique channel to support poverty alleviation through e-commerce, which advocates consumption instead of donation. On June 29, 2019, "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" on ABC's mobile banking APP was officially launched to help consumers actively participate in poverty alleviation through consumption and contribute to poverty alleviation. On October 16, 2019, the press conference for the unveiling of "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" was held in Beijing, symbolizing a 52 new stage for ABC's deepening cooperation with central SOEs and local units engaged in poverty alleviation. On November 14, 2019, "The Corporate Internet Banking - Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" was officially launched. It provides a new channel for corporate clients to purchase poverty alleviation products and promotes sunshine procurement, helping the nation combat poverty. On December 26, 2019, the Poverty Alleviation Cooperation Zone initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs opened in "The Poverty Alleviation E-mall", which is the 100th poverty alleviation cooperation zone built for central and local poverty alleviation units. "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" merchants are presenting specialty products from poverty-stricken counties (Photo by Li Xiangkai) More consumption on the "E-mall", closer to a moderately prosperous society The new version of "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" launched in 2019 has built an online platform for 832 key state-level poverty 53 alleviation counties to present and sell products. The platform provides non-delayinternet-based financial services, and forms a large-scale ecology to promote consumption-based poverty alleviation. As of the end of 2019, several thousand merchants opened online stores on "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall"; over 5,000 products were presented on the platform, realizing an online sales volume of around RMB 40 million. Among the 832 key state-level poverty alleviation counties, 780 of them joined the platform, with a coverage rate of 93.75%. All of the 592 fixed-point poverty alleviation counties assisted by fixed-point Central poverty alleviation units were covered. Also, special poverty alleviation section for the 106 Central and locally designated poverty alleviation unites opened on "The E-Mall". Distinctive Features of "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" Developing a new path of targeted poverty alleviation on the internet Providing whole-process services for poor counties to present and sell specialty products, for consumers to make online procurement, and for Central designated poverty alleviation units to engaged in fixed-point poverty alleviation to promote consumption-based poverty alleviation.

Making collective efforts to win the battle against poverty

whole-process services for poor counties to present and sell specialty products, for consumers to make online procurement, and for Central designated poverty alleviation units to engaged in fixed-point poverty alleviation to promote consumption-based poverty alleviation. Making collective efforts to win the battle against poverty Building professional institutions and teams in 832 key state-level poverty alleviation counties.

state-level poverty alleviation counties. Providing free marketing plans for merchants from poor counties and helping them develop sales channels.

Supporting partners with professional operation personnel and 54 customized promotion plans, and carrying out marketing activities through "Seckilling", "Special Offers" and "Show and Sales". Providing solutions for partners to directly purchase products from fixed-point poverty alleviation counties.

fixed-point poverty alleviation counties. Providing a green channel for employees of partners to promote poverty alleviation through consumption. Promoting supply-demand matchmaking to help raise people's income in poor areas Upholding the principle of "directly operation" or "direct purchase from place of production", and strictly examining the quality of products on sale; organizing field tours and regular inspections to investigate whether the products on sale on the platform are from poverty-stricken counties.

poverty-stricken counties. Providing subsidies for "The E-Mall" merchants and helping consumers purchase quality products at lower prices. "The Poverty Alleviation E-Mall" opens up an outlet for the specialty products from fixed-point poverty alleviation counties (Photo by Ye Yikun) i. Reinforcing Basic Support The Bank has promoted the profit linking mechanism in which the Bank surrenders part of its profit and enterprises play a leading role to 55 benefit the poor households. With enhanced loan support and prioritized resource allocation, the Bank has continued to advance poverty alleviation with financial services in China. Policy guarantees The Bank formulated The Opinions on Financial Support for Poverty Alleviation in 2019, The Opinions on Further Enhancing Financial Products Innovation for Poverty Alleviation, The Opinions on Implementation of Poverty Alleviation through Consumption, The Opinions on Implementation of Fixed-point Poverty Alleviation in a New Situation, The 2019 Implementation Plan on Direct Purchase of Agricultural Produce from Poor Areas, and The Action Plan of Agricultural Bank of China on Providing Financial Support for Poverty Alleviation Collaboration between the Eastern and Western Regions, etc. Resource allocation The Bank allocated the special credit loan program to its branches in 832 key state-levelpoverty-stricken counties, and an extra RMB 200 million to cover the business expense and RMB 200 million for special incentives. The Bank also provided its branches located in poverty-stricken areas with preferential policies on financial expenditure, fixed assets and resources donation, etc. The innovation mechanism The Bank established the financial product innovation mechanism featuring "overall planning by the Head Office, R&D implementation at all levels". With collective efforts, the Bank has pushed forward the innovation of financial products for poverty alleviation. 56 ABC inclusive finance benefits rural areas (Photo by Wang Xiuzhang) ABC provides financial support for industrial development to promote poverty alleviation collaboration between the eastern and western regions The Bank formulated The Action Plan on Providing Financial Support to Promote Poverty Alleviation Collaboration Between the Eastern and Western Regions. With the focus on modern agriculture, specialized industries, featured tourism, and model enterprises in poverty alleviation, the Bank has issued service measures including "prioritizing the review and approval of related financing projects" and "preferential pricing" to provide financial support for the western region in the fight against poverty. In 2019, 12 branches in the East (in Shanghai, Tianjin, Jiangsu and Fujian, etc.) respectively assisted 12 areas in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures". 39 investment projects were promoted and 7 enterprises were introduced. Content of the Action Plan Financial support  The Bank provides all-round financial support for major projects 57 and industries in poverty-stricken counties, as well as for enterprises that invest or develop businesses in the western region. Information exchange The Bank invites poverty-stricken counties to introduce their locational advantages and investment environments, and invites enterprises to share their experience of poverty alleviation and intentions of investment, thus resolving the information gap problem.

Talent Support

poverty-stricken counties to introduce their locational advantages and investment environments, and invites enterprises to share their experience of poverty alleviation and intentions of investment, thus resolving the information gap problem. Talent Support Every year, the Bank selects a group of outstanding officials and assigns them to temporary positions in local governments or

sub-branches in poverty-alleviation counties. This exchange program has continuously conveyed talents to support industrial collaboration between the eastern and western regions.

Measures for guarantee Prioritize the review and approval of related financing projects Build green channels to prioritize the review and approval of financing projects in the annual poverty-alleviation collaboration project database.

Prioritize credit allocation for related financing projects

poverty-alleviation collaboration project database. Prioritize credit allocation for related financing projects Actively meet reasonable capital needs of projects listed in the annual poverty-alleviation collaboration project database, and allocate credit properly according to projects' demands.

Provide referential pricing

poverty-alleviation collaboration project database, and allocate credit properly according to projects' demands. Provide referential pricing Provide preferential interest rates for projects listed in the annual 58 poverty-alleviation collaboration project database, and offer settlement services at preferential interest rates. Prioritize credit granting for related financing projects Carry out credit granting for both projects and enterprises in the annual poverty-alleviation collaboration project database. ABC provided financial support to promote poverty alleviation collaboration between the eastern and western regions (Photo by He Chenggang) Achievements of financial support for poverty alleviation More loans granted By the end of 2019, the loan balance of 832 key state-level poverty alleviation counties was RMB 1.09 trillion, up 78% from the end of 2015. Enhanced financial innovation A total of 213 featured "Sannong" products had been developed for poor areas, and 25 replicable targeted poverty alleviation models. Improved coverage of service outlets The coverage rate of business outlets in key national poverty-stricken counties reached 100%; the coverage rate of electronic machinery in 59 poor areas reached 80%. Remarkable achievement By the end of 2019, a total of RMB 394.19 billion of targeted poverty alleviation loans had been issued cumulatively, providing financial serves for 4.99 million existing and newly registered low-income population. "Five Special Channels" to provide financial support for poverty alleviation Establish a special organization

Formulate a special plan

Allocate special resources

Implement special review

Provide special policies Liuzhou Branch, Guangxi helped poor households in Sanjiang get out of poverty and be better off by providing financial support for industrial development (Photo by Jiang Qingqing) 60 ii. Focusing on Targeted Poverty Alleviation In the critical period of poverty alleviation, the Bank has made targeted efforts to support poverty-alleviation industrial projects to meet the financial needs of poor farmers, enhance the innovation of poverty-alleviation products, and improve financial service efficiency to help people get out of poverty and increase income. By the end of 2019, the targeted poverty alleviation loan balance of the Bank had been RMB 394.19 billion, up 19.4% from the beginning of the year. A total of 57 village outlets and 46 self-service outlets had been newly established in poor areas in 2019. The role model of poverty alleviation --- Long Jun Since 2015, Comrade Long Jun from Hubei branch has taken the initiative to brave the poverty-alleviation frontlines three times. He has helped lift 221 people out of poverty, who come from 59 registered low-income households in three villages of two counties. Moreover, he has helped two poverty-stricken villages shake off poverty and helped thousands of rural residents get on the road to wealth and happiness. During his term as the First Party Secretary of Yangping Village, Long Jun has focused on the development of plantation and breeding industries to help the village move into the fast lane of prosperity, including kiwi fruit plantation, orange plantation, as well as wild goose breeding and frog breeding, etc. He passed away on the road to Yangping Village in a traffic accident on July 29, 2019. In 2019, Comrade Long Jun was posthumously awarded "Outstanding Party Member" and "May Day Labor Medal" by the Party Committee of the Agricultural Bank of China, and "Kindest 61 People for Poverty Alleviation in Hunan" and "Outstanding Party Member in Hunan" by the Hunan Provincial Party Committee。 "I was born and grew up in a village. I come back to the village to realize the value of my life, just like a seed into the." Long Jun, ABC official who stationed at Yangping Village, Baojing County, Hunan Province as the village's Party Secretary For more details of Long Jun's story, please scan the QR code. Industrial poverty alleviation helps poor areas lift themselves out of poverty With the core of supporting poor farmers to get out of poverty and achieve wealth, Hainan Branch prioritizes the sustainable economic development of poverty-stricken areas to support poverty alleviation through industry development, multilateral collaborations and innovative approaches. As of the end of 2019, the targeted poverty alleviation loan balance had been RMB 4 billion; 52,600 registered low-income population had been supported. Poverty alleviation through industry development ensures "efficacy" of poverty alleviation. Based on the situation of Xinxian Village in Lingao County, Hainan Branch formulated the industrial poverty alleviation model featuring "Enterprise + Cooperative + Cooperative Members + Bank", and established a long-term mechanism in which "resources 62 are turned into assets, funds into share capital, and farmers into shareholders". Based on abundant tourism resources of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, Hainan Branch adopted the industrial poverty alleviation model of "Tourism +Poverty alleviation" to drive the development of local agritainment and promote employment for local residents in poverty. Multilateral efforts ensure "collaboration" in poverty alleviation Hainan Branch and Hainan Provincial Party Committee Leading Group Office of Rural Work jointly formulated The Plan on Innovation Pilot Program of Supporting Policies of Agriculture Industrialization Alliance , to promote the establishment of risk compensation fund, and the implementation of agriculture industrialization alliance pilot programs, which will drive poverty alleviation for poor households in the supply chain through employment promotion and industrial development.

Innovative forms ensure "Innovation" in poverty alleviation

, to promote the establishment of risk compensation fund, and the implementation of agriculture industrialization alliance pilot programs, which will drive poverty alleviation for poor households in the supply chain through employment promotion and industrial development. Innovative forms ensure "Innovation" in poverty alleviation Based on technology and data advantages of internet finance platforms, Hainan Branch has innovated in the micro-credit loan and financing model for poverty alleviation, which realizes online and scaled financial poverty alleviation. Targeting the development of featured industries in the fight against poverty In Qinghai, the yak breeding industry is large but not robust 63 enough; the highland barley plantation industry is good but not strong enough; the plateau featured tourism needs more momentum for development. All these are the "bottlenecks" in Qinghai's development. Considering the situation, Qinghai Branch allocated a credit loan worth RMB one billion to featured "Sannong" finance products including "Plateau Stock Breeding Loans", "Hui Nong e-Loans (loans for farmers)", "Hui She e-Loans (loans for Cooperatives)", and "Tourism Development and Construction Loans", etc. With the credit loans, Qinghai Branch supported leading enterprises, special cooperatives for husbandry, family-run ranches, and micro and small businesses that play a vital role in industrial poverty alleviation. As of the end of 2019, the balance of "Plateau Stock Breeding Loans", "Hui Nong e-Loans", "Hui She e-Loans", and "Tourism Development and Construction Loans" totaled to RMB 34 million, RMB 2.07 billion, RMB 13 million and RMB 122 million respectively. Charge through the "last kilometer" of financial support Inner Mongolia Branch carried out the financial poverty alleviation campaign to support village development with its teams and loans. The branch built a "cavalry-style" financial support team to bridge the gap of inadequate coverage of outlets, and provided more financial support for county-level areas, especially villages and towns, to charge through the "last kilometer" of financial support for rural and pastoral areas. As of the end of 2019, the balance of agriculture-related loans had 64 been RMB 18.36 billion. The campaign had covered 717 villages and towns (Sumu) and 8,553 administrative villages (Gacha). A total of 308 ABC mobile service teams consisted of pioneering Party members had been established to support financial poverty alleviation. 717 financial support teams had been dispatched to villages and towns (Sumu). Provide preferential loan interest rates for registered low-income households Registered low-income households enjoy discount interest rates.

low-income households enjoy discount interest rates. For low-income households who do not enjoy discounted interest rates, a loan interest rate at 90% of the benchmark interest rate shall be provided.

Solve financing difficulties through credit rating

low-income households who do not enjoy discounted interest rates, a loan interest rate at 90% of the benchmark interest rate shall be provided. Solve financing difficulties through credit rating Credit rating had been carried out for poor villages and low-income

households. Registered low-income households enjoy a loan worth RMB 50,000 to RMB 100,000 and door-to-doormortgage-free,guarantee-free loan services. The cavalry-style financial support team of Inner Mongolia Branch provides door-to-door service for herdsmen (Photo by Chen 65 Zhenfeng) Exploring the "four-pronged" poverty alleviation approach Considering the reality of poor areas in Shanxi, Shanxi Branch proposed the four-pronged poverty alleviation approach, which covers morale enhancement, financial support, health support, and educational support. Through boosting morale, assisting enterprises, hosting charitable activities, and giving lectures, etc., the branch has made contributions to the fight against poverty in Shanxi. As of the end of 2019, the branch had established 91 working organizations and dispatched 303 employees stationed at villages to provide assistance and financial support for poverty alleviation. The branch held 729 finance knowledge lectures for people in poor areas; RMB 1.05 billion of loans had been issued to 23,366 poor households. The model for poverty alleviation through financial support Morale enhancement and talents support before poverty alleviation Adopted the assistance measure of "a policy per person, a policy per household", and guide poor households raise out of poverty on their own.

Organized skills training in all forms, encourage villagers to seek employment outside the village, and transfer employment to places close by.

Helped poor students with subsidies for education from pre-school to higher education.

Provide financial support for enterprises to develop businesses 66 Introduced financial assistance to two poor villages and built solar power stations.

Introduced investments for farming, husbandry, and forestry cooperatives, and introduced cattle breeding funds for husbandry companies.

Raised money to build the luggage case manufacturing factory in Baipotou Village, trained technicians, and provided promotion bags orders.

Consolidate the foundation: promote poverty alleviation through industrial development

Consolidate the foundation: promote poverty alleviation through industrial development Helped poor villages repair roads, get electricity, TV signals and internet.

Adopted the village-level approach of photovoltaic-based poverty alleviation and supported local governments' new photovoltaic projects.

village-level approach of photovoltaic-based poverty alleviation and supported local governments' new photovoltaic projects. Issued loans to poor households for breeding cattle, sheep, pigs and chickens.

Enhance Party building in poverty-stricken villages

Enhance Party building in poverty-stricken villages Carried out the poverty alleviation campaign of Party members pairing up with poor households, helped build Party building rooms, and established the base for Party building activities. 67 ABC Innovated the mode of "Public Welfare Exhibition and Sale + Consumption Poverty Alleviation" to promote the charity fair for poverty alleviation. As of the end of 2019, the Head Office provided a total of RMB 9.79 million in poverty alleviation assistance (Photo by Sun Ning) ABC carried out the "Golden Dream" college student subsidy program to help children from registered low-income households afford higher education. Through the Bank and staff donations, ABC raised funds for college freshmen from registered poor households in deep-poverty counties, ABC`s fixed-pointpoverty-alleviation counties and key poverty-alleviation counties in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures". In 2019, 3,832 freshmen from registered poor households were subsidized. At the end of 2019, RMB 39.14 million had been 68 distributed to help 7,828 poor students realize their college dreams (Photo by Chen Shunxi) Xinjiang Corps Branch, to solve weak financial service network problem in poor areas, had established "Hui Nong Tong" service points in border areas to improve accessibility and convenience for poor households. As of the end of 2019, 3,822 "Hui Nong Tong" service points had been established in the Corps, which includes 1,089 money withdrawal service points and 5,565 electronic machines. The coverage rates of electronic machines in administrative villages (regiments) and villages and towns (corps) had reached 98% and 100% respectively (Photo by Gui Mingfu) 69 Yun Nan Branch had established "Hui Nong Tong" pay point in Derung town to improve the convenience for the Derung Tribe (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang) iii. Supporting Fixed-point Poverty Alleviation The Bank has endeavored to support poverty alleviation of four fixed-point poverty alleviation counties, including Wuqiang County and Raoyang County in Hebei, Xiushan County in Chongqing, and Huangping County in Guizhou. The Bank formulated annual Fixed-pointPoverty Alleviation Effort to make targeted efforts to enhance resource allocation and guidance, promote poverty alleviation in differentiated approaches, and fortify existing achievements. As of the end of 2019, Xiushan County and Wuqiang County and Raoyang County had been lifted out of poverty; the poverty-stricken rate of Huangping County had been reduced to 1.13%. In 2019, RMB 111.25 million was allocated as funds for poverty alleviation to the four fixed-point poverty alleviation counties, completed 278% of the planned quota; RMB 23.58 million of free financial assistance were introduced, completed 236% of the planned quota; the loan balance of the four counties totaled RMB 10.37 billion, with an increase of RMB 1.53 billion from the beginning of the year. Measures of providing financial support for fixed-point poverty alleviation counties in 2019 Helped address prominent issues of "Two Securities and Three Guarantees" The Bank carried out 39 assistance projects in education, medical services, housing and drinking areas, provided financial assistance 70 worth RMB 21.28 million, and benefited 42,549 poor people. Substantially promoted targeted poverty alleviation through industrial development The Bank made donations to support industrial poverty alleviation, issued RMB 590 million of loans for targeted poverty alleviation, and supported 1,755 poor people.

The Bank maintained a micro-loan balance of RMB 306 million for four fixed-point poverty alleviation counties, and supported the production of over 7,000 poor people.

Mobilized social forces to enhance investment promotion

micro-loan balance of RMB 306 million for four fixed-point poverty alleviation counties, and supported the production of over 7,000 poor people. Mobilized social forces to enhance investment promotion The Bank held field inspections for 32 enterprises and signed 12

investment framework agreements. The contracted investment totalling RMB 2.88 billion. Seven projects were put into place, with a total of RMB 370 million invested.

Enhanced poverty-alleviation products innovation and model promotion The Bank released the policy enhancing innovation of financial poverty alleviation products, and enlarged product innovation authority of the branches in provinces where fixed-point counties are located.

fixed-point counties are located. The Bank promoted "the government credit enhancement model of poverty alleviation" and the "characteristic industries poverty alleviation model". The loans issued totaled RMB 269 million accumulatively.

Promoted publicity

Promoted publicity The Bank invited major central-level news media to conduct 71 interviews and feature reports, and 75 news reports on fixed-point poverty alleviation were released. Financial innovation offers new impetus for poverty alleviation After helping lift Raoyang County and Wuqiang County out of poverty, Hebei Branch has continued to use the financial advantages to fortify its poverty alleviation achievements. The branch, with an ecological map for poverty alleviation, has clarified their paths of assistance to help people increase income and hopefully move into the lane of common prosperity. As of the end of 2019, the balance of targeted poverty alleviation loan of Raoyang County and Wuqiang County totaled RMB 379 million, with 25.09 million registered low-income population supported. The branch issued The Opinions of Supporting Raoyang County and Wuqiang County to Consolidate Poverty Alleviation Achievements and Continuously Advance Rural Rejuvenation . Two fixed-point poverty alleviation counties were supported to shake off poverty and continuously promote rural rejuvenation.

The Opinions of Supporting Raoyang County and Wuqiang County to Consolidate Poverty Alleviation Achievements and Continuously Advance Rural Rejuvenation The Branch created a farmer loan model, where loans were issued

to "villages and households with good credit records". This established a new platform of basic financial services for farmers, and helped to create a good rural finance ecology. In 2019, 28 villages and 348 households were recommended; RMB 34.04 million of loans were cumulatively issued to 235 households among them. 72 The "Party building + Finance" model of Raoyang Branch, Hebei, which issued loans to villages and households with good credit records, has been reported on CCTV. Li Haibo - an ABC official assigned to support poverty alleviation Li Haibo from the Head Office of ABC is assigned to Raoyang County, Hebei as the County's subprefect. In order to solve hard-to-get, expensive and slow financing issues the farmers experience, he made constant efforts to explore new solutions. He first launched the online loan review and approval system for government credit projects, connecting the government's review and approval systems with the bank loan system. He promoted the establishment of the "10+1+1000" financial poverty alleviation mechanism, the development of a series of new products and services such as "Zhengyindai (government-bank loan)", "Zhengyinbao (government-bank security)", and "Zhengrongbao (government-financing-security)". As a result, a total of 8,000 poor farmers have been assisted to have raised income and shake off poverty. In 2019, he won The National Innovation Award for Poverty Alleviation, becoming the only official in the nation's financial system 73 to receive the honor. Li Haibo discusses financing with the responsible person of a leading enterprise engaged in poverty alleviation (Photo by Chen Shunxi) The "Party building + poverty alleviation" model supports targeted poor areas Chongqing Branch encouraged its primary-level Party organization to play a key role and encourages Party members to play an exemplary role in the battle against poverty. The branch established the "Party building + poverty alleviation" model to advance Party building and promote the implementation of tasks in poverty alleviation. Encouraging primary-level Party organizations to play a key role

The primary-level Party organizations of Xiushan County-level Sub-branch organized paired activities with village Party organizations to promote poverty alleviation. Party members helped poor households address difficulties and combat poverty in Party building activities. As of the end of 2019, ten primary-level Party 74 organizations of Xiushan Sub-branch had coordinated ten Party organizations of poor villages and townships to support poverty alleviation. Encouraging Party members to play an exemplary role Party members were assigned to support poverty alleviation at targeted poor villages. Chongqing Branch assigned 2 officials to targeted poor villages and townships. Its sub-branches assigned 3 officials to Red Star Village of Yajiang Town as the first secretaries, and 1 official to Pingsuo Village. Xiushan Sub-branch provided financial support for 20 poverty-stricken households, helping lift them out of poverty. Financial measures help to alleviate poverty Guizhou Branch provided credit loans, donations and talent support for Huangping County in the fight against poverty. Since 2015, RMB 1.9 billion of loans have been issued for poverty alleviation to support more than 20,000 registered low-income households. Credit loan support. In 2019, the loan for poverty alleviation in Huangping County was increased by RMB 391 million, which substantially supported key projects such as shantytown renovation and key projects and characteristic industries such as tourism, Chinese herbal medicine and passion fruit plantation. Donations. In 2019, RMB 45.84 million was allocated to support poverty alleviation projects in industries, Party building, and education and training, etc. RMB 1.93 million was raised to provide subsidies for students, and directly subsidized 385 college freshmen 75 from registered low-income households. Investment promotion. In 2019, the branch introduced 12 enterprises to invest in Guizhou, and facilitated relevant enterprises to sign contracts with a total value of RMB 1.76 billion. Among which, grass plantation and cattle breeding industrial chain project was put into place. E-commerce poverty alleviation. The branch set up 81 "Ju Lan Lifestyle Stores". These comprehensive financial service stations cover 142 administrative villages. Talent support. In 2019, the branch organized training for 579 primary-level officials of Huangping County, and organized skills training for 6,074 characteristic industry pioneers, as well as plantation and animal breeding farmers. Please scan the QR code to watch the documentary of Guizhou Branch's efforts in fixed-point poverty alleviation in Huangping County 76 ABC Assists the industry development of passion fruit in Huangping County and has built passion fruit planting base of 1,200 mu. To help 1,658 people out of poverty by land circulation, labor employment, estate income (Photo by Ye Yikun) The officials of Chongqing Branch stationed at Pingsuo Village, Aikou Town helped introduce black-spotted frog breeding to help the county achieve prosperity (Photo by Pan Yulin) Focusing on Poverty Alleviation in Areas in Extreme Poverty The areas in extreme poverty are the most crucial and difficult roadblocks in winning the battle against poverty. Shouldering the responsibility of ending poverty in these areas, the Bank has formulated 77 The Twenty Measures on Supporting Poverty Alleviation in Areas in Extreme Poverty, which cover priority review and approval, resources guarantee, talent allocation, and preferential policies. Moreover, the Bank has carried out the pilot program of mobile financial service vehicles in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures" and built the new five-prongedservice system of "Manual outlets + Self-serviceoutlets + Hui Nong Tong Service Points + Internet Online Channel + Mobile Service" to support poverty alleviation in areas in extreme poverty. Such financial services have covered a total of 190 counties that had received no such support before. As of the end of 2019, the loan balance of areas in extreme poverty totaled RMB 402.63 billion. The loan balance of extreme-poverty areas in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures" totaled RMB 112.77 billion. Adopting multiple measures to support poverty alleviation in areas in extreme poverty Focusing on areas in extreme poverty, Yunnan Branch has innovated in financial products, enhanced credit loans allocation, promoted the upgrading of Internet access to rural areas in poor areas, and expanded service network to support the poverty alleviation in these areas. As of the end of 2019, the balances of poverty alleviation loans and targeted poverty alleviation loans were RMB 140.18 billion and RMB 24.99 billion. Cumulatively, RMB 22.13 billion of loans were issued to 27 counties in extreme poverty. Innovative financial products boost online and offline sales. 78 In order to support poverty alleviation through industry development, the Bank launched 20 innovative farmer loan products of the "Colorful Yunnan" series. This financial service realized online, bulk, convenient and inclusive transactions, which allow farmers in areas in extreme poverty to enjoy convenient modern financial services. Prioritized resource allocation supports poverty alleviation in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures". The Bank gives priority support to registered low-income households and enterprises that promote employment for poor households in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures", with an aim to reduce financing costs in these areas. As of the end of 2019, the loan balance of the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures" was RMB 11.29 billion, an increase of RMB 1.41 billion (14.28%) from the beginning of the year. Expanded services of intelligent finance. Six village and town-level outlets were set up in areas in extreme poverty, which are equipped with smart financing equipments, successfully extending the coverage of financial services. As of the end of 2019, the Bank possessed 17 village and town-level outlets, 10,929 Hui Nong Tong service points, 3,433 sets of smart financing equipments, and two mobile finance service vehicles in areas in extreme poverty. The coverage rate of electronic machinery in villages and towns reached 96.69%. Launching the campaign of "Double Hundred" officials and talents pairing assistance 79 The Bank formulated The Implementation Plan of Agricultural Bank of China on Launching the Campaign of"Double Hundred" Officials and Talents Pairing Assistance. The Bank hopes to develop financial work teams that have expertise in agriculture, rural areas and farmers, and provide talent support for the frontlines of financial poverty alleviation and rural rejuvenation. 2019-2020 We will select 100 county-levelsub-branches in extremely poor areas and in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures" and 100 first-tiersub-branches in eastern developed areas to establish officials and talents paring. This measure will help improve the capability of financial poverty alleviation of sub-branches in poor areas. 2021 We will establish and perfect the long-term mechanisms of officials and talents paring that are aligned with the strategies of achieving continuous decrease in poverty and rural rejuvenation. Four kinds of credit loan cards solve credit loan difficulty of local farmers and herdsmen The four kinds of credit loan cards newly launched by Tibet Branch, i.e., "diamond, gold, silver, bronze" cards, have effectively solved the difficulty of poor farmers and herdsmen with inadequate mortgages to recieve credit loans, and provided them with guarantee of production and living. As of the end of 2019, the four kinds of credit loan cards had been issued to over 93% of farmers and herdsmen in Tibet. The number of 80 cards issued to Damxung County Sub-branch, located 4,500 meters above sea level, had reached 9,230. The card issuing coverage reached 97% while the card usage rate reached 98.5%. A herdswoman with a loan note of "diamond" credit loan card just completed loan renewal at Damxung County Sub-branch Wumatang Outlet (Photo by Awan Ciren) Pushing forward poverty alleviation collaboration between the eastern and western regions With the advantages in brand, capital, channels and products, Shanghai Branch made the assistance plan of "investment promotion, product sales, and guarantees" to advance poverty alleviation collaboration between the eastern and western regions. These efforts facilitated the development of agriculture in Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, and helped local poor households shake off poverty. As of the end of 2019, the volume of poverty alleviation through consumption had totaled RMB 10.94 million in Nujiang and more than 4,300 registered low-income households were supported. Moreover, the 81 branch exhibited 68 commodities of 14 merchants and helped five merchants join the E-Commerce Poverty Alleviation Zone on the "Hui Nong E-Tong" Platform. Details of assistance plan about "investment promotion, product sales, and guarantees" Investment promotion Introducing industrial investment to Nujiang Nujiang Investment Promotion Projects Brochures were distributed ·A whole scheme of Spring and Autumn tourism projects have been formulated.

Corporations in the tourism service sector intented to invest in culture and tourism projects.

Corporations in the pharmaceutical sector intented to purchase the Chinese herbal medicine project.

Products sales

Selling poverty alleviation products outside Nujiang

Products sales Selling poverty alleviation products outside Nujiang Directly purchased agricultural produce from Nujiang's suppliers and produce list.

Helped local merchants join the poverty alleviation zone of "Hui Nong e-Commerce".

e-Commerce". Established the offline commodity procurement mechanism and finalize the procurement list.

Made posters of "Colorful Yunnan Nujiang Fair" and compile Micro-journals themed "Gifts from Colorful Yunnan".

Micro-journals themed "Gifts from Colorful Yunnan". Introduced poverty alleviation merchants to join the e-commerce platform benlai.com. 82 Guarantees Providing all kinds of guarantees Established the work group of poverty alleviation collaboration between the eastern and western regions, which is led by branch presidents.

All divisions collaboratively supported procurement and online promotion of agricultural produce in poor areas.

Assigned several outstanding officials to provide financial services for poverty alleviation in Nujiang, Yunnan. Baise Branch, Guangxi issues loans to villages and households with good credit records to promote the development of rural lodging tourism in areas in extreme poverty (Photo by Yang Shengyong) 83 Sichuan Branch distributes another ten mobile financial service vehicles to areas in extreme poverty in the "Three Regions and Three Prefectures" (Photo by Yang Jian) Xiamen Branch joins hands with e-commerce businesses to unblock sales channels for almost 500,000 kilograms of apples in Yongjing County, Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province (Photo by Zhongda) 84 II. Facilitating Rural Revitalization SDGs： The Bank earnestly implements the decisions and deployment of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on "Sannong" services, remains true to our founding mission of serving "Sannong", and regards serving rural revitalization as the fundamental goal for "Sannong" services in the new era. Focusing on the general principle of "thriving industries, ecological livability, rural civilization, effective governance, and prosperous life", we have accurately grasped the changes in "Sannong" and county-level social economic changes, strengthen policy support and innovate in working methods. We have advanced the upgrade of the internet-based financial services for our No.1 Project, which is internet financial services for "Sannong", and stepped up efforts in building a digital ecology that provides the best inclusive financial services for "Sannong", contributing to agricultural transformation, rural modernization, and prospering farmers. By the end of 2019, the balance of agriculture-related loans had reached RMB 3.75 trillion. The balance of farmer loans had reached RMB 321.97 billion. We provided loans totalling RMB 5.9 billion to support grain plantation corporate clients; the balance of pig breeding loans had reached RMB 9.82 billion. Digital transformation first launched in "Sannong" The Bank followed the new development trends of agriculture and 85 rural areas, and launched a new internet-based credit loan product called"Hui Nong e-Loan". Based on the information of registered farmer households, the Bank utilaized internal and external data to promote the online operation of "Hui Nong e-Loan". This is a digital path of transformation for farmer household loans, which integrates front-end mobile data collection, mid-end automatic credit granting review, back-end loan allocation via ABC Banking App, and 24 X 7 services. In these endeavors, the Bank aims to build a Chinese banking brand with great popularity among farmers, social recognition and global influence. As of the end of 2019, the balance of "Hui Nong e-loans" was RMB 198.62 billion; the Bank provided financial support for 1.74 million farmer households. Advantages of "Hui Nong e-Loans" Innovative Innovatively using the internet Big Data analysis technology, and adopting online and offline ways to review and approve loans.

Fast

Fast Automatic loan review and approval, fast loan allocation. Accurate Meeting loan demands and providing targeted services for customers.

Credit-based

Credit-based Relying on the credit-based approach to issue loans, and supporting various types of securities for loans such as government credit enhancement, legal person guarantee, as well as mortgage and 86 pledge. Simplified Offering a simplified process for loan application, and supporting multiple channels of operations, such as within our banking outlets, Online Banking and Mobile Banking App.

Preferential

Preferential Implementing a preferential loan interest rate, reducing expenses of interests; supporting recycling credit loan quota and calculating interests of the actual days of use. Advancing farmer household archive establishment The Bank takes promoting farmer household information registration as a fundamental task for building "Hui Nong e-Loan"into a world-class brand. It has independently developed a farmer household archive system, in which through mining internal and external data, and assigning customer managers to conduct field visits for valid data collection, the Bank has established such archive in bulk. This has increased the coverage of "Hui Nong e-Loan", improves work efficiency, reduces costs of operations, and enhances customer experience. ABC branches and sub-branches actively innovate in the work model and approach, clarify priority tasks, and take steps to advance the establishment of farmer household archives. Work progress of farmer household archive establishment Fujian Branch The Branch conducted a pilot program to develop the "Hui Nong e-Loan" mobile operation system. 87 The Branch launched the farmer household archive system.

Anhui Branch

Anhui Branch The Branch began the farmer household archiving with leaders of rural rejuvenation.

The first batch of archive establishment covered the following four customer groups: village officials, doctors and teachers, people commended for work excellence in rural rejuvenation, as well as large and specialized agricultural family operations (family farms).

Ningbo Branch

Ningbo Branch Based on the farmer household credit loan archive system, Ningbo Branch conducted a pilot program of credit rating to select good "credit units", covering villages, residential communities, counties and street communities.

Shandong Branch

Shandong Branch The Branch collaborated with agriculture-related organizations to promote farmer household archive establishment and improve archive coverage rate, such as, local governments, industrial associations, village Party branch committees and village committees, and financing guarantee companies for agriculture. 88 Guangxi Guilin Branch launches new financial products such as "Hui Nong e-Loan" to help farmer households gain wealth through oval kumquat plantation (Photo by Li Xiangkai) i. Strengthening Policy Guarantee The Bank earnestly implements the guiding principles of the Central Economic Work Conference, the Central Rural Work Conference, and the No. 1 Central Document. With a keen focus on the overall development of "Sannong" services, we have issued special guidance and implementation plans to provide policy supports and resource securities for rural revitalization. system guarantees We formulated The Implementation Plan for the Digital Transformation of "Sannong" and County-level Businesses to clarify the overall requirements, priorities, supports and guarantees, and organizational measures of the digital transformation of "Sannong" and county-level businesses.

The Implementation Plan for the Digital Transformation of "Sannong" and County-level Businesses We formulated Opinions on Implementing the Guiding Principles of 89 the 2019 No. 1 Central Document to Support Poverty Alleviation through Financial Inclusion and in "Sannong" Services, and Opinions on Supporting Financial Services for Organically Connecting Smallholder Farmers with Modern Agricultural Development to specify the objectives, projects and measures of the "Seven Actions" to serve rural revitalization. We developed Guidelines on 2019 Sannong Credit Policy of Agricultural Bank of China to deploy "Sannong" credit services.

Guidelines on 2019 Sannong Credit Policy of Agricultural Bank of China We developed Opinions on the Specialized Guidance and Management of County-levelSub-branches and 2019 Special Evaluation Plan for Specialized Guidance of County-levelSub-branches to clarify the differentiated positioning and supportive policies, and promote the differentiated development of county-level sub-branches. ii. Promoting Agricultural Development The Bank continues to strengthen the support for agriculture with distinctive local features and advantageous agricultural products, helps to upgrade agricultural infrastructure construction, gives strong backing to new forms of agricultural business entities, and promotes the integration and development of rural industries. We continue to foster and secure important carriers and forces of national food security, and better serve the national food security strategy. By the end of 2019, the balance of loans for leading enterprises of agricultural industrialization had reached RMB 143.3 billion, covering 61% of the leading enterprises at the provincial level; the balance of loans 90 for professional large farms and family farms had reached RMB 119.8 billion, an increase of RMB 37.8 billion from the beginning of the year. Measures to Support the Development of Agricultural Industrialization Provide better financial services for food security We served the National Food Security Action, and implemented the National Strategy of Quality Agriculture Development, with a focus on functional areas for grain production and protected areas for the production of important agricultural products. In addition, actively supported the development of the food security industrial chain, and the intensive grain processing in main production areas to promote the industrialization of staple foods.

Support food production of various agricultural business entities

Support food production of various agricultural business entities We provided across-the-board financial services for farmers' cooperatives and leading agricultural production enterprises. Moreover, we actively supported production and management entities, especially registered low-income households in the Spring ploughing, Summer sowing and harvesting processes.

Support the integrated development of agricultural industries

across-the-board financial services for farmers' cooperatives and leading agricultural production enterprises. Moreover, we actively supported production and management entities, especially registered low-income households in the Spring ploughing, Summer sowing and harvesting processes. Support the integrated development of agricultural industries We carried out Serving the Integrated Development of Agricultural Industries Action, and actively supported new models, platforms and business forms of integrated development of agricultural industries.

Support the development of featured agriculture 91 We continued to implement the "Top 100 Featured Agriculture Production Areas" specialized action, and provided targeted support for 80 production areas with distinctive agricultural products.

Support the development of new agricultural business entities

Support the development of new agricultural business entities We advanced the "Ten Billion Financing for a Hundred Companies" and "Promotion of Ten Thousand Cooperatives" special campaign to support the moderate-scale operation of outstanding new agricultural business entities and extend the industrial chain. Supporting the stable development of pig-breeding industry The Bank has issued Several Credit Loan Policies for Supporting the Stable Development and Accelerated Transformation and Upgrade of Pig-breeding Industry. From promoting the pig-breedingindustry's production capacity recovery, transformation and upgrade, financial service model innovation, and resources allocation, etc., to promote effective credit loan allocation in the industry ， in order to meet the financing demands, and ensure stable pork supply and pork price. As of the end of 2019, the balance of loans for pig breeding was RMB 9.82 billion. Measures for supporting the stable production of pig-breeding industry Facilitating the accelerated production capacity recovery Supporting the construction of pig-breeding infrastructure.

pig-breeding infrastructure. Included on the list of active intervention industry.

Avoiding blindly reducing, rescinding and withholding loans.

Promoting transformation and upgrade of the industry 92 Supporting the research and development of core technology.

Supporting the construction of intelligent modern pig-breeding farms.

pig-breeding farms. Supporting the construction of cold chain logistics network.

Supporting the project of recycling pig farm waste. Innovating the financial service model The "Company + Farmer household" model

The "Company + Family farm" model

The "Company + Cooperative" model

Prioritizing resources allocation

Prioritizing resources allocation Credit loan scale

Loan interest rate

Loan review and approval Rolling out new measures to serve modern agricultural industrial parks Guangdong Branch has selected two to three modern agricultural industrial parks, five leading agricultural production enterprises, and ten implementing entities of the "One Brand Per Village and One Industry Per Township" program as pilot projects for priority allocation of special loans, preferential loan rates, and professional service teams to promote the revitalization of rural industries. By the end of 2019, Guangdong Branch had set up special fund accounts for 55 provincial-level modern agricultural industrial parks and granted RMB 4.85 billion of loans to 10,791 business entities in the industrial parks. 93 New measures for serving modern industrial parks Tackling the problem of clients accessibility Issuing differentiated supportive policies for industrial parks in terms of clients classification, rating, credit granting, guarantee and credit enhancement, etc.

Addressing the difficulty of loan guarantee

Addressing the difficulty of loan guarantee Launching special credit products such as "Leading Agricultural Enterprises' Loan", "Operating Entities in Farms Loan", "Micro e-Loans for farms" and "Hui Nong e-Loans".

e-Loans for farms" and "Hui Nong e-Loans". Providing relatively larger amounts of credit loans for clients including leading industrialized enterprises, as well as operating entities, micro and small enterprises, family farms (large and specialized agricultural family operations) in industrial parks.

Addressing high costs of financing

Addressing high costs of financing Depending on the type and qualification of clients, the most preferential loan interest rate could be implemented for the same type of clients.

Addressing low efficiency of loan review and approval

Addressing low efficiency of loan review and approval Developing green channels for credit loan review and approval, and implementing the priority review and approval system.

Building professional service teams and assigning full-time customer managers to loan projects for industrial parks. 94 Guangdong Branch has supported the industrial development of Yingde City`s featured agricultural products - black tea - through the "Black Tea Loan" (Photo by Fang Jian) Improving financial services in old revolutionary base areas and Soviet areas Fujian Branch actively integrates itself into the development of old revolutionary base areas and Soviet areas and has issued the "Ten Opinions" on the financial services in the old revolutionary base areas for rural revitalization, thus supporting the comprehensive development of old revolutionary base areas and Soviet areas with concrete actions. In the next five years, the branch plans to provide RMB 200 billion in additional credit loans to 68 counties (cities, districts) that used to be revolutionary bases. As of the end of 2019, Fujian Branch issued RMB 267.73 billion of loans to old revolutionary base areas and Soviet areas, an increase of RMB 34.44 billion from the beginning of the year. 95 Scan the QR code for detailed information about Fujian Branch's measures for supporting the comprehensive development of old revolutionary base areas and Soviet areas with all heart Supporting the spring ploughing of "two plains" Heilongjiang Branch actively provide targeted services to the Sanjiang Plain and the Songnen Plain, and maked precise "adjustments" in areas such as target customers, loan methods, support priorities, and business models, in order to effectively improving the efficiency of financial services. By the end of 2019, a total of RMB 860 million loans for Spring ploughing had been provided to support 8,000 farmers. The number of "Hui Nong Tong" service points had reached 12,000, covering 99.62% of townships, and 95.82% of administrative villages. Measures for supporting Spring ploughing of the"two plains" Guaranteeing credit loan scale to support the new type of entities Issuing Regulations on Working Capital Loans for Farmers' Specialized Cooperatives and Regulations on Loans for Rural Industrial Chains. 96 Providing cooperatives with three financial services including guarantees, mortgage and pledge.

Launching several new loan service models such as "Dumeng Modern Cattle Farm Project", "Jiusan acquisition of large farm machinery".

Building a financial flagship to promote modern agriculture

Building a financial flagship to promote modern agriculture Continuing to enhance support for the construction of the 40 million mu high-standard ecological farmland, large and medium irrigation areas, and water-saving irrigation projects in reclamation areas.

high-standard ecological farmland, large and medium irrigation areas, and water-saving irrigation projects in reclamation areas. Supporting the nation's 14 major water conservancy projects in Heilongjiang to promote the construction of agricultural infrastructure.

Promoting crops plantation, processing and sales, and enhancing support for leading modern agricultural enterprises.

Providing clients with customized service plans including "Company + Farmer household" model and "Order + Farmer household" model. Remaining true to the aspiration of benefiting farmer and implementing transparent processes of loan review and approval Allocating more loans to electronic machinery, further improving the use efficiency of the Jin Sui Hui Nong Tong project, and providing reliable guarantees for farmer households to make settlement of ploughing materials.

Realizing the "one fast loan for one county" model to facilitate farmers to prepare for spring ploughing. Supporting agricultural industrialization complexes for the 97 integrated development of industries Anhui Branch has launched four industrialization consortium credit development models: industrial integration, forest tenure mortgage, government credit enhancement, and cooperation with agricultural credit guarantee companies, which helped achieve quantity, professional and efficient development of agricultural credit services. By supporting core enterprises of industrialization consortium to apply scientific research results in technological upgrading and integrated industrial development projects, Anhui Branch has promoted the integration of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries and achieved rapid industrial development. In 2019, it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Anhui Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs that aims to provide RMB 50 billion of intentional credit support to the agriculture-related industry in three years. As of the end of 2019, it had supported a total of 48,961 new business entities and cooperated with 178 provincial demonstration modern agricultural industrialization complexes, providing RMB 982 million of credit support. Scan the QR code for detailed information about Anhui Branch's 98 measures for supporting agricultural industrialization consortium Creating the "one feature for one industry" financial service model Based on the construction of 10 advantageous featured agricultural bases, Henan Branch has developed special agricultural financial service products such as the "Hui Nong e-Loans - Chili Loan", "Hui Nong e-Loans - Mushroom Loan", "Hui Nong e-Loans - Tobacco Leaf Loan", and "Hui Nong e-Loans - Apple Loan" to create a "One Feature Per Industry" financial service model. As of the end of 2019, Henan Branch had provided "Hui Nong e-Loans - Chili Loan" for 147 households with the balance of loans reaching RMB 56.9 million. ABC Signed the comprehensive cooperation agreement on serving rural revitalization strategy with Shanxi provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs，and released "Jin Sui Shanxi Fruit Loans", a series of products to support the development of management main 99 bodies along Shanxi's characteristic fruits' industrial chains (Photo from Shanxi branch) Ningxia Branch supported the development of Tan sheep farmers in Zhongning County with "Tan Sheep e-Loan" (Photo by Ma Qiaoli) Xinjiang Branch launched the "New Cotton Tong" business, effectively solving the funding constraints of cotton purchasing and storage enterprises. By the end of 2019, the Branch had issued RMB 3.18 billion of loans to meet the capital needs of 37 cotton purchasing and processing enterprises (Photo by Li Dongfang) 100 Helong Sub-branch, Jilin supports the rice harvest of Linyuan Crop Planting Specialty Farm in Dongcheng Township, Helong City, with its "Farmland Loan" (Photo by Li Chun) Xinghua Sub-branch, Jiangsu strongly support the development of aquaculture in Xinghua (Photo by Huang Shurong) 101 Xinyu Branch, Jiangxi support the development of modern agricultural tourism vineyards (Photo by Wu Jiale) Zhumadian Branch, Henan issued credit funds to support grain production so farmers can have a good harvest (Photo by Deng Guoyong) iii. Building Pleasant Living Environments The Bank actively supports the development of beautiful villages. By promoting county-level tourism financial services, and serving the reform of the rural collective property rights system, we have promoted the development of county-level happiness industries. In 2019, the Bank, together with the tourism authorities, issued the Notice on 102 Financial Support to Building Key Villages for Rural Tourism in China to jointly promote high-qualitydevelopment of rural tourism in the new era. As of the end of 2019, the balance of loan for county-level tourism had reached RMB 71.1 billion, an increase of 13.74 billion from the beginning of the year; the balance of loans for county-level urbanization was RMB 732.94 billion, up by RMB 70.27 billion as compared to the beginning of the year. Measures for Rural Urbanization Conduct urbanization business investigations and instructions The Bank conducted business investigations in Sichuan, Hebei, Chongqing and so on to identify financial services needs and problems in the business development of characteristic towns, beautiful villages, and agricultural industrial parks.

Increase county-level urbanization loans

Increase county-level urbanization loans The Bank increased credit loans for urbanization projects for urban infrastructure, beautiful villages and characteristic towns. Improve and innovate in urbanization-related products and services The Bank identified elements of optimization and upgrading of urbanization loan products, and formulated effective promotion and application plans.

The Bank actively assisted and instructed its branches in developing well-adapted regional products with strong market competitiveness.

well-adapted regional products with strong market competitiveness. The Bank summarized the new development model of its branches based on the practice of urbanization projects. 103 Continue to carry out the "Green Homes for Cities and Towns" initiative By the end of 2019, our financial service newly extended to 84 counties (including county-level cities), 280% of the annual target, and 231 towns, 159.31% of the annual target; and a total of RMB 70.27 billion of loans were newly issued, completing 140.53% of the annual target. The first cultural tourism franchise bank in China was established Zhejiang Branch actively promotes the in-depth cooperation of the government, banks and enterprises, to promote the deep integration of the financial and cultural tourism industries. In 2019, the first cultural tourism franchise bank in China-Hangzhou Cultural Tourism Sub-branch-was established to solve problems faced by cultural tourism enterprises, such as information asymmetry, lack of collateral, risk vulnerability, difficulty in accessing quick and affordable financing, and help Zhejiang build beautiful and livable villages and develop the cultural tourism industry. In 2019, the Sub-branch had 57 new cultural enterprise clients with the balance of cultural enterprises loan of RMB 858 million, and 60 new clients were from the tourism industry with the balance of tourism industry loan of RMB 6.4 billion. Measures of Hangzhou Cultural Tourism Sub-branch to support the development of cultural tourism enterprises Building special teams and organizations to provide professional services. 104 Providing considerate services including credit loan support, investment and loan linkage, and product innovation.

Providing all-round financial and information consultation services for Zhejiang's key culture and tourism projects, key culture and tourism enterprises (group corporations) and relevant enterprises in the industrial chain. Supporting the rural "Three Assets" management In accordance with the new trends of the rural collective property rights system reform and the rapid development of the rural collective economy, the Bank follows the requirements of digital transformation of "optimizing scenarios and opening up channels" and has developed a widely applicable "Three Assets" (capital, property and resource) platform that combines administrative management with financial service functions based on the construction of smart rural scenarios. It is planned that by the end of 2020, the "Three Assets" platform will be extended to 200 counties, covering 10,000 administrative villages. Five functions of the "Three Assets" platform 1.Property and resource management 2.Capital management 3.Equity management 4.Villages governance 5.Financial services for rural areas Establishing the "Serve Rural Revitalization Demonstration Villages" 105 Focusing on serving rural rejuvenation, Shandong Branch is fully committed to being the main financial force for rural rejuvenation with customizing special financial service solutions, developing the farmer information system, and promoting measures such as "whole village credit" and online financing. In 2019, the Branch helped build Sanyuanzhu Village, in Shouguang, into the first "ABC Serves Rural Revitalization Demonstration Village", and will provide financial support for farmers, collective economic organizations and legal persons in the demonstration village. As of the end of 2019, 27 demonstration villages had completed overall service plan approvals, with a balance of Hui Nong e-Loans of RMB 100 million; 74 demonstration villages with Hui Nong Tong service points had been established with the balance of deposits of RMB 584 million in service points, and 33 demonstration villages had opened collective economic organization accounts. Measures for building a " Demonstration Village" Farmers Registering farmers with good credit based on the farmer information system and promoting the "whole village credit".

Formulating the overall service plan of Hui Nong e-Loans for farmers, and improving the differentiated credit granting model.

Collective economic organization

e-Loans for farmers, and improving the differentiated credit granting model. Collective economic organization Promoting credit loan products for agricultural collective assets.

Exploring the financing model for agricultural collective economic organizations.

Legal person 106 Developing feature industries of "Demonstration Village" to support the development of agricultural industrialization consortium

Serving the order management of rural tourism, ecological agriculture, senior care and health care projects, etc.

Adopting PPP and other ways to support key infrastructure construction projects of the new countryside. Jiangsu Branch supported Xinghua City's "Sannong" and key tourist spots' constructions (Photo by Huang Shurong) Hubei Branch supported tourist project of Xiaoxi village in Sheng Jiaba (Photo from Hubei Branch) 107 Maoming Branch, Guangdong strongly supports the development of island tourism, helping build Fangji Island Scenic Area into a national 5A island tourist attraction (Photo by Shang Jingjing) iv. Helping Farmers Get Richer Following the development trend of financial technology and implementing the National Digital Rural Strategy, the Bank relies on financial technology and innovation to optimize county-level outlet network, and promote the upgrade of the internet-based financial services for "The No.1 Project" of internet financial services for "Sannong". The Bank has built the digital service platform, "Hui Nong e-Tong", and first launched online financing products, which builds the "online and offline" rural basic financial service channels that allow modern financial services to benefit more farmers and continuously improves basic financial coverage and loan accessibility in rural areas. By the end of 2019, 224 million Hui Nong Cards had been issued and the balance of loans for Farmer settlement had reached RMB 564.0 billion, an increase of RMB 80.2 billion from the beginning of the year. Moreover, completed the internet upgrade of 600 thousand Hui Nong Tong service points. Rolling out Tibetan language menu on mobile banking APP Tibet Branch has accelerated the promotion of mobile financial services in agricultural and pastoral areas. In 2019, the Branch 108 successfully launched the Tibetan language choice on its mobile banking APP menu, enabling farmers and herdsmen to enjoy financial services such as account balance inquiry, account details inquiry, and account master file inquiry without leaving home. Expands Internet application scenarios for "Sannong" services Liaoning Branch actively created a "Smart Life" channel on its mobile banking APP that provides county-level farmers with customized services such as payments, common payment items, and text reminders. As of the end of 2019, the "Smart Life" channel had provided 17 kinds of services for 14 counties, including water, electricity, gas, and communications. In 2019, Tieling Branch provided comprehensive "Smart Health Care" solutions for Tieling Central Hospital with the support of Internet services and self-service payment machines, and helped the hospital realize online and offline payment methods through the "Smart Health Care" platform.The Branch provided online self-helpappointment-making, outpatient payment, detail inquiry, report tracking and other services for county-level rural patients to reduce their queuing and waiting time. Successfully creates the rural Internet financial service platform Zhejiang Branch promotes the establishment of farmer household information files for the whole village to build a multi-dimensional farmer household database and has developed a rural Internet financial 109 service platform centered on "Hui Nong e-Loan" to access quick and affordable loans, and created a new model of low-cost, replicable rural inclusive financing. As of the end of 2019, files of 2.77 million rural households had been established, accounting for 45.56% of the total number in the province, and the balance of "Hui Nong e-Loan" was RMB 43.7 billion covering 164,500 households. Successfully creates the rural Internet financial service platform Guizhou Branch focuses on Guizhou's characteristic and advantageous industries. Focusing on tobacco and rural tourism, the Branch sets "One Feature Per County" industry as the "X", and innovatively launched 67 online e-loans including the "Hui Nong e-Loans - Rural Tourism e-Loan", "Hui Nong e-Loans - Tobacco Farmer e-Loan", providing farmers with targeted, convenient internet financing services with pure credit and favorable interest rates. By the end of 2019, the cumulative loan size had reached RMB 6.2 billion, and the loan balance was RMB 3.7 billion, directly supporting 66,100 farmers. 110 Fujian Xiapu County Sub-branch launched the "Quick Agricultural Loan" to support local kelp and seaweed industries, and promote the development of marine economy (Photo by Li Xiangkai) Shandong Branch turns farmers into "Internet Celebrities" to promote local specialty agricultural products, realizing nationwide sales through "ABC e-Manager" (Photo by Chen Peng) Xinjiang Corps Branch supported local safflower industry (Photo by Xin Xiaowu) 111 The Reception Manager of Xiaqu Banking Outlet in Biru County, Tibet, which is located 4,300 meters above sea level, provided serves for an elderly herdswoman (Photo by Zhao Xinxi) Shanxi Taigu County Sub-branch launched "Hui Nong e-Loan" to support characteristic agriculture in Yangyi Village (Photo by Zhang Dapeng) 112 Standing Fast to Our Founding Duty to Serve the Real Economy SDGs： Upholding the founding mission to serve the real economy, the Bank takes serving the major development strategies of the State as its own responsibility and takes serving supply-side structural reform as the main task. The Bank prioritizes credit support for high-end manufacturing and strategic emerging industries, and speeds up innovation in inclusive financial products with financial technology. The Bank also engages in service upgrades in multiple areas related to the well-being of the people, including smart cultural education, and medical care, and takes various measures to promote the high-quality development of the real economy. As of the end of 2019, the total loans and advances issued by the Bank was RMB 13.36 trillion ； The loan balance of the manufacturing industry was RMB 1,196.98 billion ； the balance of inclusive financial loans for micro and small enterprises was RMB 592.3 billion; and the loan balance of the cultural industries was RMB 174.61 billion. Enriching SME online financing products to solve financing difficulties The Bank has made full use of the Internet and Big Data to mine internal and external data, accurately meet the needs of micro and small enterprises (SMEs), and draw a comprehensive "portrait" of customers. We innovate in product and business based on the concept of 113 "digitalization, intelligence and openness", and establish a wide range of SME online financing products system covering both urban and rural areas. Thus, we have effectively improved inclusive financial services, and help solve the problems of financing difficulties and high financing expenses that private enterprises and SMEs face. By the end of 2019, there were 149,000 customers served by SME online financing products, with an online loan balance of RMB 106.69 billion. Make full use of digital means. We integrate internal data such as financial assets, settlement transactions, and credit delivery, introduce external data such as taxes, customs, judicial, and electricity, etc., and research, develop, and promote online pure credit products by focusing on SMEs financial services, so that customers could apply for financing, have applications reviewed, and receive loans within seconds. Innovate supply chain financing model. Relying on the credit and value of core enterprises along the supply chain, we provide diversified loan services for upstream and downstream SMEs, speed up cooperation with external supply chain platforms, and connect with leading manufacturers such as CRRC Corporation Limited, TCL Group, and MI Group. We incorporate multi-level suppliers along the supply chain into the service scope, and form a new model of supply chain financing service in which SMEs are supported by large SOEs and private enterprises. Promote mid-and-long term online products. We developed new ways to promote mid-and-longterm online credit products for SMEs. Relying on Internet technology, we realize online marketing, mass 114 customer acquisition and intelligent approval of SMEs credit businesses. Each customer could obtain a loan as much as RMB 10 million for as long as 10 years. Thus, SMEs could effectively activate their fixed assets, and meet their requirements for a longer term with a larger amount. Staff in Xiamen Branch introduces inclusive product "Tax Payment e-Loan" (Photo by Mao Wei) Guangdong Branch develops Lianjie Loan, an online financing product that satisfies the financing need of more than 8,000 suppliers upstream and downstream of the TCL Group (Photo by Chen Jiajie) Online microfinancing products 115 "Weijie Loan" "Weijie Loan" mainly targets small scaled SMEs without guarantees. SMEs can borrow and repay loans online without leaving the house or the office, apply for loans anytime they need, and get applications reviewed within a minute's time. Typical Products: "Asset e-Loans", "Tax Payment e-Loans" Online Supply Chain Financing Products "Lianjie Loan" "Lianjie Loan" mainly targets the upstream and downstream customers along the supply chain of core enterprises. It provides mass, online and automatic financing services in connection with ERP transaction data of core enterprises. Typical Products: "Yingshou e-Loan", "Baoli e-Financing", "Bill e-Financing" Intelligent Financing Products "Kuaijie Loan" "Kuaijie Loan" targets traditionally offline SMEs who require large amounts of financing. It sorts out the whole business process of the corresponding products and recreates them online, and thus serves SMEs online and offline. Typical Products: "Mortgage e-Loan" 116 i. Supporting the Implementation of National Strategies ABC focus closely on major strategies of the State, including "The Belt and Road Initiative", Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Xiong'an New Area, free trade zones, and so on. Paying much attention to short-handed key industries such as railway, highway, marine transport, airport, energy, environmental protection, etc., and work to allocate more credit loans and distribute strategic resources more evenly to them, improving national economy quality and efficiency through financial support. 1. Fostering Comprehensive Opening-up The Bank has continuously served the global service system, and fully met the financial needs of the "Going Global" of enterprises in agricultural cooperation, infrastructure construction, energy and resources investment and other areas, striving to help Chinese enterprises expand their businesses overseas. (1)Serve "The Belt and Road Initiative". We have set up 22 overseas organizations and a joint venture bank in 17 countries and regions, six of which are from countries and regions along "the Belt and Road" By doing so, we have basically formed an overseas business network with close partnerships with major financial centers, and their neighboring countries and regions. We have also established close cooperation with 1,230 banks from 139 countries around the world and exchanged SWIFT codes, 500 of which are distributed among 53 countries and regions along "the Belt and Road", thus realizing a business coverage on five continents. 117 In 2019, ABC completed USD 99.75 billion of international business in 62 countries along the "the Belt and Road". Measures for serving "the Belt and Road Initiative" Improve the top-level design We have issued policies for supporting "the Belt and Road Initiative" through strengthened connectivity.

We have developed opinions on international production capacity cooperation and equipment manufacturing.

Innovate in products and services

Innovate in products and services We have promoted the innovation of cross-border financial products and launched more than 80 cross-border financial products in seven categories.

cross-border financial products and launched more than 80 cross-border financial products in seven categories. We have released "Easy Construction Finance" to provide targeted comprehensive financial solutions for international engineering contractors.

We have enhanced our support for cross-border RMB settlements.

Support key areas

cross-border RMB settlements. Support key areas We have provided diversified cross-border financial services for the "Going Global" of agriculture-related enterprises.

cross-border financial services for the "Going Global" of agriculture-related enterprises. We have supported the investment in and construction of infrastructure projects.

Strengthen strategic financial cooperation for better foreign relations We have helped Sino-Congolese Bank of Africa to make steady improvement in financial services.

Sino-Congolese Bank of Africa to make steady improvement in financial services. We have continuously promoted financial cooperation between 118 China and Tajikistan. Guilin Branch, Guangxi provides credit support for Guilin International Wire and Cable Group Co., Ltd. to explore the overseas markets along the Belt and Road（Photo by Wu Wenqiao） Supporting COFCO Group in achieving stronger control over overseas sources of grain ABC, as a strategic partner of COFCO Group, has provided loans for the establishment of various overseas clubs for the Group. The Bank supported COFCO Group in launching international bulk grain trade, conducting overseas grain collection and storage, international logistics, and construction of grain source bases. In 2019, the Bank provided USD one billion of loans to COFCO Group, ranking top in the industry. 119 The Bank and JP Morgan Chase Group will further cross-border finance and exchange to strengthen cooperation in the areas of internet exchange, financial management and investment (Photo by Chen Shunxi) Supporting domestic enterprises "Going Global" Qingdao Branch has focused on providing financial support for Chinese enterprises that invest mainly in Vietnam, Bangladesh, Romania, Brazil and so on, and has provided a total of RMB 1.5 billion of loans for these enterprises in total. To enhance the role of financial support in stabilizing foreign trade, Qingdao Branch actively provided export-oriented credit services for small and micro enterprises. By the end of 2019, the Bank had financed RMB 12.3 billion for trade projects, set up 22 investment capital accounts for "bringing in" projects, supported 15 "Going Global" investment projects, and completed 42 transactions worth USD 380 million in total. 120 Wujiang Branch, Suzhou provided comprehensive financial services for companies to expand export and improve competitiveness (Photo by Bu Yan) (2) Serve the development of free trade zones The Bank has constantly enhanced support for free trade zones by focusing on enhancing cross-border settlement, policy service ability, and risk control ability. In 2019, the Bank successively established the Special Area Branch of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Suzhou Area Sub-branch of China (Jiangsu) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Free Trade Zone Sub-branch of Qingdao Branch, and Yantai Free Trade Zone Sub-branch, etc. Completing the first syndicated loan in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Special Area Branch of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, through cooperation with Frankfort Branch and London Branch, completed the first overseas syndicated loan of the zone, and issued a EUR 35 million loan on October 25, 2019. The financing project of ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF Friedrichshafen AG is one of the world's largest automotive transmission and chassis technology suppliers, and a 121 Global Fortune 500 company) is about EUR 2 billion of bond-based syndicated loans with maturities of three to ten years. The project vigorously supports the group's overall business and the construction of two major R&D centers in the Shanghai-Asia-Pacific region. 2. Boosting Regional Economic Development （1）Serve the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region Focusing on the financial service needs of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, we have accelerated credit loan allocation to the key projects in the region and promoted the coordinated development of infrastructure construction, industrial transformation and upgrade of the region. Facilitating the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region Beijing Branch actively provides financial services for major projects to serve the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and promote the growth of national economy. Forming multiple financial service leading groups for the coordinated development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the construction of the sub-center of Beijing, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, etc., to satisfy the financial demands of major projects.

Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, the construction of the sub-center of Beijing, the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, etc., to satisfy the financial demands of major projects. ABC, as the lead bank of the first phase of The Intercity Railway Connector of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region project, and a supporting bank of major projects under the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway, Beijing-Shenyang Railway, and Beijing-Xiong'an Railway, has reviewed and approved RMB 30 billion of fixed assets 122 loans. To support metro construction in Beijing, Beijing Branch has issued RMB 30 billion loans to more than ten metro lines in Beijing.

To facilitate the construction of supporting facilities for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing Branch has provided RMB 1.5 billion of fixed asset loans for Xingyan Expressway and undertaken a total of RMB 800 million syndicated loans for major venues. "The Beijing Daxing International Airport involves a total investment of RMB 79.98 billion, among which 40% comes from syndicated loans. During the five-year construction period, we also faced many economic challenges and the pressure of a tightened market. But the bank consortium led by ABC has provided strong support for the construction and guaranteed sufficient capital supply in time during the entire construction period. We worked with ABC as comrades and overcame all difficulties through concerted efforts, which ensured the smooth progress and completion of the new airport". Wang Haiying, General Manager of the Finance Department of the Construction Command Division of Beijing Daxing International Airport 123 Beijing Branch supported the construction of Beijing Daxing International Airport (Photo by Ma Sai) Supporting transportation integration in the greater Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region Support the transport of air passengers. ABC supports the second phase of the Tianjin Binhai International Airport project by increasing the line of credit by RMB 1.53 billion, all of which has been in place. The airport, after being put into use, can effectively alleviate the pressure of passenger transport of Tianjin International Airport as well as Beijing Capital International Airport. Support the construction of expressways in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebeiregion. ABC supports the construction of the Tianjin-QinhuangdaoHigh-speed Railway project and has provided RMB 800 million of loans to the project through factoring. The project has been put into operation, reducing the transport time between Tianjin and Qinhuangdao by one hour. Tianjin Branch supported the construction of the second phase of the Tianjin Binhai International Airport project (Photo by Li Zhu) (2) Serve the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt 124 The Bank has provided quality financial services for infrastructure construction, industry transformation and upgrade, new-type urbanization and other key areas in cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt. By the end of 2019, the balance of loans for legal entities of domestic and foreign currencies from the 11 provinces along the Yangtze River Economic Belt was RMB 3.54 trillion, an increase of RMB 359.41 billion year on year. Hubei Branch supported the construction of the Yangsigang Yangtze River Bridge in Wuhan (Photo by Yu Shengqin) Guizhou Branch supported the construction of the Qingzhen Section, Guizhou of Shanghai-Kunming Expressway (Photo by Ye Yikun) Supporting traffic construction of the Yangtze River Economic Belt Sichuan Branch provides strong support for 700 key projects in 125 Sichuan Province, such as Chengdu Tianfu International Airport Expressway and projects under Chengdu Metro. It is the exclusive loaner or the leading loaner to multiple landmark projects, including the Subway Line 18, Chongqing-Chengdu Expressway, Mianyang Utility Tunner, Neijiang River and Tuojiang River Water Environment Management, etc. By the end of 2019, the branch had issued RMB 31.9 billion loans. Supporting the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway expansion and renovation project The Beijing-Shanghai Expressway expansion and renovation project is a key project of China, of which a 259.5-kilometer section is in Jiangsu Province. After its completion, the project will further improve the expressway network of Jiangsu province, promote the construction of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and facilitate industry transformation and upgrade of Jiangsu province. The project involves a total investment of RMB 31.43 billion, and Jiangsu Branch alone provided RMB 3 billion of loans. Jiangsu Branch and Jiangsu Communications Holding Co., Ltd. signs The Bank Consortium Cooperation Agreement on the Beijing-Shanghai 126 Expressway expansion and renovation project (Photo by Pan Feng) Serve the construction of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area

The Bank earnestly implements the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and provides preferential policies for key projects of the Greater Bay area, including expanding transaction authorization, encouraging product innovation, and optimizing interest rate pricing. It has provided all-round financial support for the construction of the Greater Bay Area.

Measures for supporting the construction of the Greater Bay Area

Policy support

We printed and distributed Opinions of the Agricultural Bank of China on Supporting the Construction and Development of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area .

Guiding philosophy

Adhering to transformation and innovation, the integrated and coordinated development, and the requirement of high-quality development, to support and serve the construction of the Greater Bay Area, which is an important "experimental site" and "demonstration field" for the Bank to accelerate business transformation and innovation.

Development objectives

To significantly enhance our overall financial service capabilities. To further strengthen our leading role and market competitiveness. To basically form a pattern of efficient collaborative innovation 127 with organizations of the Greater Bay Area. Organizational guarantee Explored the establishment of the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area Equity Investment Fund. Explored ways to participate in the construction of the International Commercial Bank of the Greater Bay Area by means of equity participation. Service system Improved the financial service system for technological innovation. Improved the financial service system for infrastructure construction. Improved the financial service system for industry development. Promote innovations in green finance. Improved the financial service system for retail businesses. Improved the financial service system for cross-border businesses. Business connectivity The Head Office had improved the model of coordinated customer services, improved the assessment mechanism for business coordination, and established an information sharing mechanism for business coordination. Each ABC branch in the Greater Bay Area had established the joint conference system for organizations within the Greater Bay Area. Promoting the construction of the "vegetable basket" industrial chain in the Greater Bay Area Guangzhou Branch and the Bureau of Agriculture and Rural 128 Affairs of Guangzhou Municipality signed The Guangdong-Hong Kong-MacaoGreater Bay Area "Vegetable Basket" Industrial Chain Construction and Guangzhou-QingyuanIntegration Agreement, aiming to give full play to the Bank's customer resources and numerous channels. The branch had launched "Guava e-Loan" program and issued a total of nearly RMB 4 million loans by the end of 2019. Guangdong Branch takes the lead in setting up the Huizhou CSCEC PPP Project to support the connectivity of the Greater Bay Area (Photo by Ge Hui) Measures for serving the construction of Xiong'an New Area The Bank, closely focusing on the development positioning of the Xiong'an New Area, has built up the "innovative, intelligent, green, inclusive, and open" financial service system to provide strong financial support for the regional construction. Measures for serving the construction of Xiong'an New Area Institutional design We printed and distributed Opinions on Comprehensively Supporting the Construction and Development of Xiong'an New Area. Organizational structure Under Xiong'an Branch, we have set up three tier-1sub-branches, 129 13 outlets, 34 self-service banks, and 661 cash withdrawal points for rural areas with 343 employees. The Bank has become the financial institution in the Xiong'an New Area with the largest number of employees and the widest range of services. Financial services We prioritize the approval of loans for the Beijing-Xiong'an Intercity Railway project and provide financial services for the Rongcheng-Wuhai Expressway as well as Beijing Dezhou Expressway projects. We continue to support the Millennium Forest project and Citizen Service Center project of the Xiong'an New Area. Serveing the construction of the Xiong'an New Area Xiong'an Branch, Hebei has continued to support the Millennium Forest project of the Xiong'an New Area, and innovatively integrated the dual channels of online banking and cash management for forestation companies to the block-chain platform of China Xiong'an Group. In 2019, a total of 62 companies were connected to the platform, for which ABC provided a total of RMB 43.71 million block-chain loans to support afforestation of the areas. Xiong'an Branch actively supports the Millennium Forest project of the 130 Xiong'an New Area (Photo from Xiong'an Fabu) Supporting the Transformation of the Manufacturing Industry The manufacturing industry is a primary sector of the real economy and a key area where ABC's financial support is provided. The Bank allocates more credit loans to the sector, digs deep into the needs of customers, optimizes internal process and mechanism and improves key customer listing administration. The Bank has established a long-term working mechanism for supporting the transformation and upgrade of the manufacturing sector. In 2019, the balance of manufacturing loans was RMB 1,196.978 billion, of which over RMB 450 billion was for advanced manufacturing. The number of debtors from the manufacturing industry was 80,900, increasing by 45,000 compared with that at the beginning of the year. Measures for supporting the transformation of the manufacturing industry Printed and distributed Opinions on Supporting High-quality Development of the Manufacturing Industry .

Opinions on Supporting High-quality Development of the Manufacturing Industry Launched four exclusive product service packages for industrial clusters, green manufacturing, intelligent manufacturing, and platform cooperation.

Innovated in and promoted five major financial service models, including mass marketing, cooperation with platforms, industrial chain finance, digital finance, and multi-channel financing.

multi-channel financing. Established specialized institutions for the manufacturing industry and set up the first special bank to provide financial services for 131 high-end manufacturing among the banking industry of China. Promoted pilot projects for the transformation and upgrade of tripartite partnerships and financed six pilot branches in Jiangsu, Anhui, Ningbo and other cities with RMB 8.43 billion in total. To support the transformation and development of 348 hidden champions and little giant enterprises, we had issued over RMB 25 billion of loans. On November 14, 2019, Beijing Branch officially became a Specialized Bank of Financial Services for High-end Manufacturing, becoming the first financial institution to provide financial services for high-end manufacturing in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Zone (Photo from Beijing Branch) Jilin Branch supports the development of the FAW Group (Photo from Jilin Branch) 132 Supporting the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing business of China Baowu China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China Baowu) is a super-large steel group under the direct administration of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC). By integrating internet-based lending with supply chain financing business models of "Xiao'e Bao" and "Chang Shang-yin", we have constantly enhanced cooperation with high-quality steel manufacturing companies subordinate to China Baowu and thus participated ， in depth, in the transformation and upgrading of China Baowu's steel manufacturing ecosystem. The Bank has become the first commercial bank to provide financing services for China Baowu's downstream customers, providing customers with efficient financial support through Smart IoT solutions. Supporting manufacturing development with financial services Guangdong Branch has adopted preferential credit policies on 'Made in China 2025', advanced equipment manufacturing, manufacturing industry park and other key areas, and fully supported leading manufacturers, such as Gree Group, Midea Group and GAC Group by providing them with comprehensive financial services in terms of basic settlement, wealth management, and debt issuance, thus boosting the transformation and upgrade of advanced manufacturing. As of the end of 2019, the branch's balance of loans for the manufacturing industry was RMB 80.35 billion, an increase of RMB 133 22.75 billion over the beginning of the year and a growth rate of 39.5%. It is 23.8% higher than the average growth rate of corporate loans. iii. Serving New Impetus for China's Economy The Bank has formulated and implemented the guiding opinions on new economy and financial services. Focusing on developing new economy and new drivers of growth, the Bank has innovated in the review and access model for enterprises with "new technology", "new business" and "new models" and those in "new sectors". And it has substantially supported the development of new economy customers by prioritizing financial support for newly emerging industries such as IT, bio-pharmaceuticals, AI and new energy vehicles, thus fostering new drivers of growth to the new economy. In 2019, the balance of loans to strategic emerging industries was RMB 495.05 billion, an increase of 53.72% compared with the beginning of the year. The balance of loans to happiness industries was RMB 176.14 billion, up 25.29% from the beginning of the year. Measures for supporting companies of the sci-tech innovation board Enhance the top-level design We have compiled the customer list of the sci-tech innovation board and issued the Special Financial Services Program for Enterprises of the Sci-techInnovation Board. Strengthen product innovation We have launched new products under the Sci-tech Innovation Loan brand, including the "settlement credit loan", "tax payment loan" and "salary loan". 134 Cooperate with branches and sub-branches Our branches have issued the list of unicorns and companies of the sci-tech innovation board in a timely manner to provide a reliable reference for sub-branches. Supporting the development of "unicorns" Based on the characteristics of unicorns and their efforts in product innovation, the Bank has strengthened collaboration with companies and enhanced the integration of loans and investments. The Bank allocated more than USD 122 million in the direct equity investments of seven unicorn companies, including ByteDance, Huochebang, and DJI UAV.

In the first round of financing for Du Xiaoman Financial and Huochebang, ABC International was the first equity investor.

ABC signed online merchant cooperation agreements with 13 unicorn internet platforms, including JD.com, Dingxiangyuan, Yiguo.com, and carried out business cooperation in terms of "Merchant e-Payment", POS trade system, consumer installment, and online payment settlement. Supporting TCL Group's new display device project To help TCL Group accelerate the industrialization of new display technologies, the Bank took the lead to set up a bank consortium and provide a syndicated loan of RMB 17 billion, which provided strong support for the 11th-generationultra-high-definition new display device production line project, and help build the project into an exemplar for 135 China's smart manufacturing. Supporting the development of new economic businesses Hubei Branch, closely following the trend of new economic forms and new industries, has been actively supporting the development of the integrated circuit and panel industry, the logistics industry, the new energy vehicle industry, the internet and the Big Data industry. It has provided all-round financial support for companies from emerging sectors, such as Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd., China Star Optoelectronic Technology, BOE and Hubei Toutiao. By the end of 2019, Hubei Branch had identified a line of credit of RMB 25.54 billion for 40 companies in the list of new economic businesses, of which RMB 8.49 billion had been issued. By then, the Branch had provided financial support for five projects with an investment exceeding RMB 30 billion, and released RMB 20 billion of the financial reserve. Supporting the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones Reyoung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a comprehensive modern large-scale pharmaceutical enterprise that integrates R&D, production and sales. The company's 72 million lyophilized powder preparations project is a key municipal project for the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones. In response to the shortage of mortgageable assets, Zibo Branch, Shandong innovatively adopted the method that combined land mortgage with intellectual property rights and intangible asset pledge guarantees. It successfully approved RMB 300 million 136 intellectual property pledge loans for the company. In this way, the branch revitalized the idle assets of the company, solved the problem of insufficient collateral, and completed loan issuing in time. Jiangsu Branch launches all-round cooperation with Ecovacs Robotics, a market leader in innovative home service robotics (Photo by Chen Xiaolin) iv. Developing Inclusive Finance Taking developing inclusive finance as its own responsibility, the Bank has advanced the establishment of the Inclusive Finance Department and constantly optimized the "Sannong + SMEs" dual-drive inclusive financial service system. We have stepped up efforts in financial products innovation and service improvement to better meet the financial needs of micro and small enterprises and non-state-owned enterprises, and help micro and small enterprises resolve financial difficulties. The Bank has played a pillar role in providing inclusive financial services. As of the end of 2019, the balance of inclusive finance loans for micro and small enterprises was RMB 592.3 billion, a year-on-year growth rate of 58.2%, higher than the loan growth rate of the Bank which stood at 46.3 percentage points. The number of 137 borrowers was 1.11million, an increase of 386,000 compared with that at the beginning of the year, with an increase of 53.37 percentage points. 1.Innovating in services and products to overcome financing difficulties We have worked on creating digital product systems, including the "SME e-Loans" product system covering "Lianjie Loan", "Kuaijie Loan", and "Industry e-Loans" supply chain financial services so as to meet the financing needs of SMEs at different levels and under different scenarios. Paths for innovation of SME financial products Create a comprehensive product R&D model We have established a product system with around 140 products in total represented by online products, such as "SME e-Loans", and offline products, such as "Simple and Quick Loan", "Industrial and Commercial Property Loan", and "Sci-tech Innovation Loan". Enhance the innovation in online products As of the end of 2019, the Bank had attracted 128,600 SME corporate customers through online products. The balance of new online loan products was RMB 95.83 billion, accounting for 81.54 % of the total balance of all new loan products. Promote the intelligent offline businesses We have introduced new business processes, such as mobile office, big data-assisted investigation, model-assisteddecision-making, intelligent risk warning, automated collateral monitoring, whole-process trace verification, and electronic seals, to restructure business processes and models. 138 Issuing the first personal "Lianjie Loan" The Bank had completed the development, testing, and acceptance and launching of the first batch of personal "Lianjie Loan" products. Lianjie Loan products break the boundaries between personal and corporate customers, eliminating barriers for credit granting from different regions, and realizing early warning on information sharing risks, thus enabling customers to borrow money via a bank card without leaving home. "Data Network Loan" helps SMEs solve financing difficulties Qingdao Branch has launched the online supply chain financial product "Data Network Loan" to tackle difficult financing for the suppliers of core enterprises. With no mortgage guarantees, suppliers only need to submit their orders or receivables with the core enterprises for applications on this online platform. As the end of 2019, Qingdao Branch had issued loans to 231 upstream micro and small corporate customers of 7 core enterprises in Qingdao, with a total amount of RMB 1.28 billion in 4,554 transactions. The balance of the loans was RMB 324 million. 139 Hunan Branch released "Xiangci Loan" to promote the development of the porcelain industry in Liling (Photo by Duan Yudong) 2.Promoting digital transformation to deal with inefficient financing Following the development trend of digitalization, the Bank has formulated the "Four-in-one" Project Plan for the Digital Transformation of Small and Micro Enterprises to fully promote the digital transformation of financial services for SMEs and provide them with better and more efficient financial services. "Four-in-one" Project Plan Make great efforts to establish a set of digital product systems to guarantee better financial services for SMEs with intelligent products.

Create a digital customer service platform to improve the experience of SMEs customers.

Build a digital operation and management system to meet the financial needs of SMEs with differentiated services.

Establish a digital intelligent risk control system to contribute to the sustainable development of financial services for SMEs through scientific and technological means. Launching "Tax Payment e-Loan" to solve SMEs financing difficulties In March 2019, the Bank's first online bank-tax interactive SMEs financing product "Tax Payment e-Loan" was launched by Shenzhen Branch. The project grants credit based on tax payment data, and it 140 only takes two minutes from loan application to loan delivery. The applications will be reviewed online in real time, and customers can borrow money or repay installments on the online platforms anytime. The size of the loan can reach as large as RMB three million, which provides practical support for SMEs to gain financing smoothly and conveniently. As of the end of 2019, Shenzhen Branch had invested RMB 4.36 billion in "Tax Payment e-Loan" for 7,146 SMEs. Serving SMEs through "Weijie Loan" "Weijie Loan", adopts purely online credit operations based on the application of internet thinking and Big Data technology, and has effectively met SMEs' needs for short-term, frequent, urgent, and convenient financing services. Mr. Hou, head of Longquan Oil Co., Ltd., in Yuncheng County, logged into the mobile APP of Agricultural Bank of China in his office and received a loan of RMB 400,000 issued by Yuncheng County Sub-branch, Yuncheng, Shandong in less than three minutes. As of the end of 2019, Shandong Branch's balance of loans to SMEs was RMB 50.54 billion, an increase of RMB 5.28 billion from the beginning of the year. Among all the loans, RMB 6.47 billion "Weijie Loans" were issued, benefiting 8,034 SMEs. "It is so convenient. I do not even need to go to the counter. When I need money, I can submit an application through my mobile phone, and the loan will be immediately issued after my application is approved. I can also repay the loan directly on the mobile banking APP. It saves not only my time and energy, but offers a preferential 141 interest rate." --Mr. Liu, General Manager of Heze Qiunan Machinery Co., Ltd. Weifang Branch, Shandong sets up a professional team to visit clients on the White List of "Weijie Loan"（Photo by Bi Chengjie） 3.Reducing financing costs Upholding the mission of "reducing fees to benefit enterprises and the people", we take the initiative to disclose our list of charging items and service prices to customers in a prompt and comprehensive manner, and standardize and reasonably reduce financial service charges. Promoting the LPR systems to reduce the burden on SMEs The Bank has accelerated the adoption of loan prime rate (LPR) as the only benchmark rate for new lending, which can reduce the financing costs of SMEs. Beijing Power Supply First Switchgear Co., Ltd. once applied for a RMB three million loan from the Bank. After the implementation of the LPR system, the company newly applied for a secured loan with an 80bp decrease in the interest rate, which reduces the annual 142 interest by RMB 24,000, down 16% from the original interest.  Xinyang Huadian Environmental Protection Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. received a "Sci-tech Innovation Loan" of RMB 4.6 million. After the implementation of the LPR system, the annual interest can be reduced by RMB 29,200. Implementing the Smooth Financing Project to help private enterprises reduce financing costs Zhejiang Branch actively implements the Smooth Financing Project in Zhejiang Province. The branch has provided all-round support for non-state-owned enterprises and SMEs, covering the aspects of systems, mechanism and service, etc. Continuous credit loans have been issued by the branch to support the non-state-owned economy. As of the end of 2019, Zhejiang Branch had increased loans to private enterprises by RMB 37.8 billion and achieved a loan balance of RMB 265.8 billion, accounting for 42% of all loans to legal entities. In the Evaluation of Bank by 10,000 Enterprises activity organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Government, the branch was rated as the Most Satisfactory Bank. 143 Fuzhou Branch, Fujian introduced "Small Business Self-service Revolving Loan" to Fuzhou Lisheng Co., Ltd. (Photo by Yang Zhiyu) "I have made the calculation. It saves us half the financing cost to borrow from the Agricultural Bank of China." --Head of Fuzhou Lisheng Co., Ltd. v. Enhancing the Well-being of the People The Bank actively contributes to the well-being of the people, continuously optimizes resources allocation, and adjusts the credit loan structure. It also innovates in service channels and financial products, and improves the fields closely related to people's livelihood, including culture and education, health care, housing, and elderly care. 1. Supporting the development of cultural and education The Bank attaches great importance to the development of cultural industries and education, and continues to support the inheritance of traditions and creation of cultural products. Relying on new technologies such as artificial intelligence and Big Data analysis, we have carried out bank-university cooperation and build up "Smart Campus". 144 As of the end of 2019, the balance of loans to cultural industries was RMB 174.61 billion, the balance of loans to the education industry was RMB 23 billion, and the Bank had launched "Smart Campus" with 336 organizations. Setting up the Financial Service Center for Studying Abroad On November 19, 2019, the Bank's Financial Service Center for Studying Abroad was unveiled in Guangzhou. As the flagship outlet of Agricultural Bank of China for personal foreign exchange financing, the center is equipped with a team of personal foreign exchange experts to provide families with students studying abroad with a package of financial products and services, which include foreign exchange purchases for personal reasons, cross-border remittances, deposit certificates, credit cards for overseas students, pre-departure overseas accounts, wealth management in foreign currencies, information on studying abroad, and foreign exchange policy consultation. These services and products meet the financial needs of customers at different stages of studying abroad. In the next two years, the Bank plans to set up 300 Financial Service Centers for Studying Abroad in cities with the most students studying overseas, so as to provide more considerate, diversified, and better financial services for international students and their families. Striving to build diverse smart education scenarios Shenzhen Branch has signed a cooperation agreement on "Smart Schools in Longhua District" with the Education Bureau of Longhua District, Shenzhen and Tencent Cloud. Based on technologies such as Big Data, IoT and AI, a unified platform has been created to realize 145 smart administration of diverse scenarios in different schools, which contributes to building a smarter school ecology and fully promotes the digital transformation of the education sector. As of the end of 2019, the branch had provided smart financial service for nearly 1,200 schools of the basic education system in Shenzhen. Scan the QR code to watch the 5th season of The Chinese Poetry Quiz Show sponsored exclusively by ABC and experience the charm of poetry Jiangsu Branch launches the "Smart Campus" unmanned supermarket at Liyang High School (Photo by Sun Xuya) 146 Chongqing Branch sponsors the "Agricultural Bank of China Cup" 2019 Three Gorges International Marathon (Photo by Pan Yulin) 2. Supporting the improvement of medical services With professional experience in bank-health care cooperation, diverse financial products and quality service, the Bank prioritizes financial support for the development of health care sector and strives to help improve the basic medical service system and provide smart medical services. As of the end of 2019, the balance of loans to medical and health industries was RMB 37.2 billion and the cooperation hospital of Smart medical had projects 852 organizations. Promoting social security card services On December 27, 2019, the Bank and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security signed the Cooperation Agreement on Services for the Innovative Application of Social Security Cards, which will deepen cooperation of the two sides in issuing social security cards and digital social security cards, as well as digital empowerment, thus playing a leading role in tapping the potential of social security card. In 2019, ABC issued more than 200 million physical social security 147 cards, ranking first in the industry, and issued 1.31 million digital social security cards, ranking first among all banking channels. Creating a new pattern of medical insurance payment Qinghai Branch has successfully launched online medical insurance payment services for residents and employees in Xining and Haidong, becoming the first financial institution in Qinghai Province to provide online medical insurance payment services for urban and rural residents and employees. As of the end of 2019, the branch had received 70,900 online medical insurance payments from urban and rural residents in Xining and Haidong, an increase of 65.22% year on year, and the total transaction value reached RMB 65.36 million, an increase of 101.30% year on year. The number of customers has reached 27,006. An employee of Jiangxi Branch introduced "Yinyitong" to a child and her father (Photo by Xu Liang) 148 Handan Branch, Hebei goes to construction sites to open accounts for migrant workers (Photo by Li Xiaolong) 3. Improving financial services for housing The Bank regards supporting the improvement of residents' housing conditions as a key aspect to enhance people's livelihood. To achieve this goal, the Bank has improved differentiated credit policies and actively aligned with construction plans of government-subsidized housing projects, shantytown reforms, and other major housing projects. Credit support for affordable housing projects, homes with joint property rights and rental housing projects has been increased, thus helping our people live and work in contentment. As of the end of 2019, the Bank had issued RMB 241.09 billion to government-subsidized housing units, an increase of RMB 41 billion from the beginning of the year. Supporting government-subsidized housing projects Beijing Branch vigorously supports the construction of homes with joint property rights. It has approved six projects and invested RMB 2.1 billion loans.

The Sichuan Branch vigorously supports the construction of talents apartments, and has invested a total of RMB 1.3 billion in the construction of talents apartment projects in industrial parks and 149 New Industry Cities. Supporting the shantytown renovations In the first phase of the shantytown renovation project in the area to the west of Tianhan Avenue, Xingyuan New Town, Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, the government needs a total of RMB 3.1 billion of loans. As of the end of 2019, Hanzhong Branch, Shaanxi had invested RMB two billion, which provided strong support for the smooth implementation of the shantytown renovation project. 4. Strengthening financial services for elderly care The Bank concentrates great efforts on financial services for the elderly care industry to enhance the people's well-being. Financial service models for the elderly care industry Strengthen the top-level design and guide the entire Bank to improve services for the elderly care industry.

top-level design and guide the entire Bank to improve services for the elderly care industry. Improve customer service and provide comprehensive support for major elderly care projects in areas of the Bohai Economic Rim, Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, and southwest China.

Promote product innovation, enhance the innovation and R&D of elderly care financial products, and encourage the implementation of pilot projects to play a demonstration role for future projects.

Gather public and private forces to give full play to the Bank's strong customer base and online channels, and build an elderly care financial service brand for the Bank. The Bank won Securities Times' 2019 Elderly Care Financial 150 Services Bank Tianji Award. Launching Farmers' Pension Loan to relieve worries of the elderly Hunan Branch has innovatively launched the "Farmers' Pension Loan". The farmers whose land is taken for public use can apply for the loan to pay off the endowment insurance, and use part of the pension to pay the loan after they retire, easing their difficulties in paying the endowment insurance. As of the end of 2019, the "Farmers' Pension Loan" had been promoted in 48 sub-branches of 10 secondary branches, and a total of RMB 13.68 billion in 29,400 loans had been issued with a loan balance of RMB 1.35 billion. The Smart Parking project supported by Ningbo Branch launched in Ningbo Jihe Square（Photo by Xue Xiaoyu） 151 Chongqing Branch conducted activities to introduce and promote the "Smart Community" project（Photo by Pan Yulin） 152 IV. Promoting the Practice on Creating a Beautiful China SDGs： Always bearing the development concept of "Clear waters and green mountains are as valuable as mountains of gold and silver" in mind, the Bank resolutely implements the national policies on green development and promote ecological progress. With a diversified product and service system covering multiple fields, we support the development of green industries such as energy conservation, environmental protection, clean production, and clean energy, with an aim to promote China's industrial structure to be more resource-conserving and environment-friendly， and facilitate a more beautiful China. In 2019, the balance of ABC's green credit lending was RMB 1.19 trillion, which was equivalent to saving 33.67 million tons of standard coal. The Bank issued seven green bonds worth RMB 39 billion. Moreover, the Bank organized and participated in 3,588 environmental campaigns involving a total of 59,698 participants. Targeting at ecological protection of the yellow river to serve the people and benefit the local The Yellow River Basin is an important ecological barrier and economic zone in China. It plays a very important role in China's economic and social development and ecological security. The Bank continues to support the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin, and help the Yellow River Basin to achieve high-quality development. 153 Qinghai Branch: Contributing to ecological restoration of plateau Located in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, Talatan, Gonghe County, Hainan Prefecture, has an average altitude of 2,920 meters and an average sunshine duration of 8 hours per day. Thanks to its unique landform and climate, it is the home to China's largest photovoltaic power generation project. The branch actively contacted customers and supported Qinghai Guangheng New Energy Co., Ltd. to construct the 20MW grid-connected photovoltaic power generation project through an internal syndicated loan as much as RMB 110 million. Qu Bay of the Yellow River, which flows through Xunhua County, in Qinghai Province (Photo by Guo Deheng) Gansu Branch: Preserving the clear water of Gansu Chaijiaxia Hydropower Station is built to generate electricity, but could also beautify the city and contribute to tourism. The branch has set up a service team with a tailored financial service plan for the Station, and issued a fixed asset loan of RMB 300 million, providing strong support for the subsequent projects. Thus, the Station could bring benefits to the economy, society, and environment. 154 Gansu Branch provided credit loans for Chaijiaxia Hydropower Station (Photo by Wang Shuangmei) Shaanxi Branch: Guarding the green hills and clean water of Shaanxi On August 15, 2019, the branch approved to provide RMB 500 million for the Xixian New Area to implement Western China Science and Technology Innovation Port's science and education sector's comprehensive energy project (heating and cooling by hot dry rock). The approval provided strong support for the smooth implementation of the hot dry rock project. 155 Shaanxi Branch actively supports ecological protection and high-quality development in the Yellow River Basin (Photo by Ma Haixiong) Shanxi Branch: Drawing a picture of clear water for Shanxi The branch pays close attention to the ecological progress of river corridors, strengthens cooperation with leading enterprises in water conservancy industry, and serves the ecological development strategy of "two mountains and seven rivers" (Taihang Mountain, Luliang Mountain, Fen River, Sanggan River, Hutuo River, Zhang River, Qin River, Shuishui River, and Daqing River) in Shanxi. As of December 2019, the branch has granted a total credit of RMB 6 billion and provided loans as much as RMB 800 million to water conservation, urban and rural water supply, sewage disposal and other projects in Shanxi Province. Shanxi Branch supports the beautification of the Yellow River (Photo by Shi Xiaojie) Henan Branch: Defending clear and calm water of Henan The branch has issued a total loan of RMB 80 million to Sanmenxia Yellow River Pearl Holdings Co., Ltd, in order to improve the ecological environment around Sanmenxia Water Control Project and enhance its ability to manage sediment and water. Today, more than 200 square 156 kilometers of waters in the dam area have turned into the wetland of the Yellow River, becoming a beautiful ecological attraction of the region. Inner Mongolia Branch: Protecting ecological barrier along northern national boundaries The branch fully plays its financial advantages, and fosters the development of Inner Mongolia M-Grass Ecology and Environment (Group) Co., Ltd. by providing a green channel and a total loan of RMB 300 million for its ecological restoration project. As of December 2019, the branch has issued nearly RMB 1.02 billion loans in resource recycling and ecological restoration. Ningxia Branch: facilitating quality upgrade of agriculture The branch has continuously improved its financial services, promoted agricultural products with local characteristics to improve quality, build their own brands, transform and upgrade, and help Ningxia build up agricultural brand and achieve new results in agricultural green development. Shandong Branch: Building efficient ecological agriculture Focusing on leading local agricultural enterprises, the branch incorporates financial services in the upstream and downstream of the food industry chain. Since 2015, the branch has granted a total of RMB 9.72 billion to food industry in Binzhou City, and has initially realized the large circulation, full utilization and sustainable development of the food industry. 157 i. Green Credit We have implemented the national industrial and environmental protection policies and financial regulatory requirements, practiced the concept of green development with clear development objectives and refined innovation measures. We continue to promote the deep integration of green credit business with industry credit policies and implement the "one-vote-veto system" on environmental protection performance to guide the financial resources to be greener, more circular and low-carbon, and support pollution prevention and control, thus injecting financial vitality into the development of green industries. By the end of 2019, ABC's green credit loan balances was RMB 1.19 trillion, equivalent to saving 33.67 million tons of standard coal, reducing 74.94 million tons of carbon dioxide, 420,000 tons of chemical oxygen demand, 40,000 tons of ammonia nitrogen, 890,000 tons of sulfur dioxide, 1.62 million tons of nitrogen oxides, as well as saving 31.79 million tons of water. Green credit measures 1. Enhance the guiding role of green credit policies Guide credit funds to green projects and green industries, and increase support for green credit business.

Achieve full coverage of credit policies and customer list management for high-polluting,high-energy consuming industries and those with over-capacity.

high-polluting,high-energy consuming industries and those with over-capacity. Formulate credit policies for the biomass power generation industry ， to promote the healthy development of credit business for the new energy industry. 158  Embed green credit indicators of efficiency, benefit, environmental protection, resource consumption, and social management into industry credit policies. 2. Innovate in regional credit products Supporting the Huzhou Branch, Zhejiang in launching its dedicated financial product, the "Green Finance Manufacturing Loan".

3. Strengthen environmental and social risk management

3. Strengthen environmental and social risk management Implement differentiated, classified management according to customers' environmental and social risks throughout the Bank.

Integrate the requirements related to environmental and social risk management into all aspects of credit business, implement whole-process management, and strictly implement the "one-vote-veto system" regarding environmental and social risks.

whole-process management, and strictly implement the "one-vote-veto system" regarding environmental and social risks. Sign the statement of responsibility with clients involved in major environmental and social risks, to promote prevention with legal contracts.

4. Consolidate the foundation of business management

4. Consolidate the foundation of business management Provide the special training on green credit to explicate the China's regulatory policies on green credit, the development of green industries, and the Bank's green credit management system.

Strengthen the data management of green credit and improve data

quality. 159 Jiangsu Branch supported the Longyuan Rudong Intertidal Wind Farm in Nantong (Photo by Xu Ya'nan) Providing support for floating solar power plant The 150MW floating solar power plant built by Huainan Photovoltaic Power Generation Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China Three Gorges New Energy Co Ltd., also the world's largest solar power plant of its kind, can save 53,000 tons of standard coal and 54,000 m2 of forest per year. Anhui Branch used "Yin Lin Tong" to provide RMB 700 million in financial support for the project. In just two months, the project was successfully financed. 160 The floating solar power plant in Huainan, Anhui Province (Photo by Sun Chengju) Deepening the cooperation of environmental protection enterprises to boost the green development of Shenzhen Since the cooperation with the MSW incineration power generation sector of Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. in 2015, Shenzhen Branch has issued over RMB one billion in operating fixed-asset loans to the company's "Baoan Phase II MSW Incineration Power Generation Project", which have been used for equipment renovation and upgrade to solve the local garbage problem in Shenzhen and support Shenzhen's Blue Sky Sustainable Action Plan. In 2019, Shenzhen Branch reached cooperation agreements with more than 15 projects in the MSW incineration power generation and wind power generation sectors of Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd., with loans worth over RMB 4.11 billion approved for environmental projects. Signing the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road In April 2019, during the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International 161 Cooperation，ABC signed The Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road issued by the Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking, and the City of London's Green Finance Initiative. It was among the first batch of financial institutions who signed the principles in China. Under the guidance of such principles, the Bank will make full use of green financial instruments to finance green projects and promote green supply chain management. Supporting the development of clean energy in Dubai In early 2019, Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) Dubai Branch in the DIFC (Dubai International Financial Center), as the joint lead bank, signed a syndicated loan agreement for the Dubai 950 MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) + Photovoltaic (PV) Power Project, and issued a loan exceeding USD 2.5 billion. The Dubai 950 MW CSP + PV Power Project is the first renewable energy project invested by a Chinese-funded sovereign investment institution as an investor in the Middle East. The power project, also constructed by a Chinese company, will be the world's largest single concentrated solar power plant after its completion, which will have a profound demonstration effect on the development of the renewable energy industry in the Middle East and North Africa. "Sustainable Financing Framework" successfully issues its first Green Club Loan ABC Singapore Branch developed a "Sustainable Financing Framework" in a joint effort with United Overseas Bank (UOB) and BNP Paribas, and successfully launched a USD 200 million Green Club Loan in August, 2019. The branch has utilized all the funds from 6 international banks to finance and refinance the green project in accord 162 with the Principles, Guidelines and Standards of the Sustainable Financing Framework. Jiangxi Branch offers financial supports for the Duchang Wind Farm project in Jiujiang (Photo by Duan Ye) Jilin Branch provided credit support for biomass power generation project (Photo by Zhang Chunyang) 163 Shanxi Branch paid a visit to eco-friendly production facilities (Photo by Zhang Dapeng) ABC and CTG work together to protect the Yangtze River The well-coordinated environmental conservation efforts in the Yangtze River Basin is one of the important directions for the cooperation between the Bank and China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG). As the vice chairman of the Yangtze River Eco-Environmental Protection Industry Alliance and the leading member of the financial committee of the organization, ABC has played a leading role in providing financial support for well-coordinated environmental conservation efforts in the Yangtze River Basin together with financial institutions including the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of China, China Development Bank, Agricultural Development Bank of China, and China Life Insurance. Meanwhile, ABC has carried out cooperation with these institutions in green funds for the Yangtze River. As of the end of 2019, the Bank has approved nearly RMB 10 billion in credit lines for comprehensive water management projects in cities along 164 the Yangtze River, including Jiujiang, Wuhu, Yueyang, etc. ABC and CTG work together to protect the Yangtze River ii. Innovative Green Products The Bank integrates green development into its business development, credit management and product design process, continuously improves the green financial service and management system, and innovates in green financial products. It also actively supports the enterprise credit demand characterized by advanced technology, resource conservation, ecological environment protection and cleaner production. All of these efforts help to achieve the goal of "bluer sky, greener mountains, cleaner water and better environment". 1. Green Asset-backed Securitization (ABS) The Bank attaches importance to the research and development of 165 green financial instruments, actively carries out the innovation of green ABS and creates a new model to employ green asset--backed securities to promote the green industries and ecological civilization. In 2019, ABC issued 2 green asset-backed bonds involving RMB 2.71 billion. Underwriting and issuing the first green leasing asset securitization product in China's financial leasing industry The Bank was the leading underwriter for the successfully issued SUZU GREEN FINANCIAL LEASING ASSET SERIES 2019-1 TRANCH B, with a total amount of RMB 1.92 billion. This product is the first green financial leasing security-backed product in China's financial leasing industry, and won the "2018 Asset Securitization Jiefu Award - the Outstanding Demonstration Green Financing Product Award". Green Asset-Backed Note of COSCO Shipping Leasing Co., Ltd. issued successfully ABC is the leading underwriter of COSCO SHIPPING LEASING COMPANY LIMITED 2019 GREEN ASSET-BACKED NOTE SERIES 2. The size of the note is RMB 790 million, and the basic assets in the asset pool are used for the development of ten hydropower generation leasing projects. Compared with traditional thermal power projects, these hydropower generation projects can save about 615,500 tons of standard coal each year, and reduce CO2 emissions by about 1.64 million tons, SO2 by 16.00 million tons, NOX by 13.74 million tons, and smoke and dust by 6.67 million tons. 2. Green Bonds By underwriting and issuing green bonds, the Bank provides support 166 for green financing projects which cover low-carbon development, environmental protection, resource conservation, and clean energy. In 2019, seven green bonds worth RMB 39 billion were issued, of which RMB 4.9 billion was raised by ABC. Underwriting and issuing the first green + poverty alleviation debt instrument in China In September 2019, China Longyuan Power Group Corp. Ltd., completed the issuance of green ultra short-term financing bonds (for poverty alleviation) worth RMB 500 million, which is the first green + poverty alleviation debt instrument of China independently underwritten by the Bank. The funds raised will be used solely on green projects, and parts of the funds will be invested in wind power projects in Weining Yi and Hui Autonomous County of Guizhou Province, a state-level impoverished county. The bonds provide strong financial support for the development of green industries in ethnic minority areas, promote the rational utilization of renewable energy sources, and help lift poor people out of poverty and become rich. The green bond of ABC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. issued successfully In June 2019, Shanghai Branch led the underwriting and completed the issuance of the green bond of ABC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. in the interbank market with an amount of RMB three billion. The bond is the debut of ABC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. in the inter-bank bond market, and is also the first green bond in Shanghai issued by a financial leasing company. The funds will be used for green projects within one year. 167 3. ESG Products The Bank has incorporated social responsibility into its investment decision-making process by prioritizing clean energy, energy conservation, ecological protection and other green industries. It also takes into account poverty alleviation by financial support, rural revitalization, support for small and micro businesses, bailouts of private companies, etc., to practice our concepts of ESG investment while providing customers with returns on investments, thus also supporting the development of green industries. In 2019, ESG products launched by ABC reached RMB four billion. iii. Green Operation The Bank highly values energy conservation and environmental protection, and actively responds to national policies in this aspect. Therefore, it has integrated energy conservation and emission reduction into the entire business and operational process, trying to improve the efficiency of resource utilization, and enhance our capabilities of green operations. In 2019, the number of transactions through electronic channels accounted for 98% of the total transactions. 1. Green Office ABC practices the concept of green development and advocates a simple, moderate, green and low-carbon way of production and life. The Bank promotes paperless operation and green office to contribute to an energy-saving bank, and cultivates energy-saving awareness of employees, encourage them to adopt sustainable and green working mode, which promotes energy conservation and lower carbon emissions. Waste Statistics of Departments or Organizations of Head Office in 168 Beijing in 2019 Microcomputer (host) processing capacity （set） 660 Display processing capacity（set） 458 Laptop processing capacity（set） 3,258 Printer processing capacity（set） 36 Measures for green office 1. Grasp the trends Follow national policies and development trends regarding energy conservation and emission reduction closely. Participate in meetings and training programs organized by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform, and the Beijing Ecology and Environment Bureau. 2. Build mechanisms Establish an energy management working group with clear responsibilities. Establish a leading group on water conservation. Develop a water-saving management system covering management policies, regular meetings, rewards and punishments, etc. 3. Take actions Optimize the energy-saving operation scheme of central air conditioning, lighting system and other key energy consuming equipment. Carry out a range of technological transformation projects to reduce energy consumption. Concentrated disposal of computer hard disks are conducted by the 169 Confidential Office, and disposal of office electronic equipment is entrusted to qualified equipment disposal agencies. 4. Improve awareness ABC issued Energy Saving Notice, and organized water saving and power saving trainings. Carry out energy conservation publicity and education, and popularize energy-saving knowledge. 5. Track the effectiveness Compile The Energy Conservation Self-Inspection Report, The Energy Utilization Report, and Record of Personnel Responsible for Energy Management. Complete The Carbon Emission Verification Report and carbon emission trading compliance. Chart: Energy consumption data Departments or Item Unit Organizations of the Beijing Branch Head Office in Beijing1 Electricity2 kilowatt-hour 32,798,382.81 39,669,323 Natural gas cubic meter 436,110 256,106.52 Liquified petroleum gas ton 0 40.74 Gasoline3 ton 31.43 199.20 Diesel ton 3.07 135 Purchased heating power million 125,819.17 65,563.74 kilojoules The scope of the Head Office in Beijing: the Southern and Northern Building of ABC Plaza, Exhibition road office building, Chemsunny Plaza, Fengtai Science and Technology Plaza, Office Building in Gongzhufen, Glorious Oriental Plaza, Jintang International Finance Building and Daoxianghu Science and Technology Park. The data centers of ABC are mainly in Shanghai, so the electricity consumption in Beijing is lower than that of other banks. The diesel is mainly prepared for the backup generators of the Data Center. 170 Range 1: direct greenhouse gas4 ton 1,143.71 2,127 Range 2: indirect greenhouse gas ton 57,026.12 35,492.27 emission5 Total greenhouse gas emission6 ton 59,311.29 39,741.31 Comprehensive energy ton of standard 12,368.72 8,012.67 consumption7 coal Water consumption ton 285,382.47 389,423.39 Sewage8 ton 242,575.10 331,009.88 2. Green Procurement The Bank advocates green procurement and actively implements the national green procurement policy. Aligning with the main task of environmental protection, the Bank guides suppliers to establish the concept of green development, preferentially selects suppliers with little impact on the environment during their production process and also improves the procurement management system. Based on various e-commerce platforms and e-management, it reduces manpower and paper and thus promotes the sustainable development of society. In 2019, there were 353 suppliers in the Head Office level cooperation period, covering the Bohai Economic Rim (53%), Yangtze River Delta (22%), Pearl River Delta (14%) and other regions (11%). Measures for green procurement The calculation of greenhouse gas is in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol - The Calculation and Report Standards for Enterprises of WRI and WBCSD, the 2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories and the Fourth Assessment Report in 2007 of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate (IPCC).

Direct greenhouse gas emissions in range 1 include greenhouse gas emitted by natural gas, liquified petroleum gas, gasoline, and diesel. The emission factor of electricity in range 2 refers to China Regional Power Grid Baseline Emission Factor released by the Climate Change Division of National Development and Reform Commission. Total greenhouse gas emissions include the direct greenhouse gas emissions in range 1 and indirect greenhouse gas emission in range 2. We adopt the statistical and conversion method of National Bureau of Statistics. The sewage equals to water consumption*0.85. The sewage discharge coefficient refers to the Code of Urban Wastewater Engineering Planning (GB 50318-2017) and relevant documents of National Bureau of Statistics. 171 Products and services provided by suppliers must comply with the corresponding national green certification standards, and take into account various factors such as the health and safety of users, resource conservation, recycling, environmental impact, etc. Under the same conditions, the Bank selects suppliers who adopt clean production and logistics models, provide environmentally friendly products and services, and advocate green corporate culture. The Bank promotes green procurement together with suppliers, and guides suppliers to carry out technological innovation for green products and services through centralized procurement, thereby saving energy, reducing environmental pollution and jointly fulfilling green development responsibility. iv. Engagement in Green Charity The Bank actively organizes green charitable activities to guide its employees to establish the environmental concept of "It is everyone's duty to take care of the environment", so as to further enhance their sense of responsibility and mission for resource conservation and environmental protection as well as building a green home. In 2019, the Bank organized and participated in 3,588 environmental campaigns involving a total of 59,698 participants. Launching the Youth Tree Planting Campaign On April 12, 2019, nearly a hundred young employees visited Gaoyi County, Hebei Province, and participated in the launching ceremony of the "ABC Youth Forest" and the Communist Youth League Day activity under the special theme of "Follow the Party with a Young Heart and Make Contributions to the New Era", where the young volunteers planted 172 trees together, contributing their own strength to China's ecological progress. "Little ABC-ers" visit communities to learn garbage classification （Photo by Ying Rui） Honghe Branch, Yunnan carries out voluntary services with "Learning from Lei Feng to Build Green Land" as the theme (Photo by Zheng Jiaxin） 173 Ulanqab Branch, Inner Mongolia - Building the ecological shield along the north frontier, and constructing the green great wall (Photo by Zhang Zhijun) Employees of New York Branch took part in voluntary environmental activity in Central Park (Photo by Zhang Zhouyang) 174 Baoshan Sub-branch, Shanghai participated in a Party building campaign focusing on raising people's awareness of garbage classification (Photo by Tang Zhijia) Gansu Branch carried out voluntary work on protection of the Yellow River (Photo by Wu Liang) 175 V. Providing Satisfactory Services SDGs： Being customer-oriented and upholding the service philosophy of "customers first and always", ABC leverages the financial technologies and business innovations to build a smart bank with first-class customer experience. It is committed to providing customers with digital and intelligent financial services as well as sincere, considerate, responsible, high-quality, and customized services, practically safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, and constantly improves customers' recognition and trust for the Bank with better reputation, thus gradually establishing a trustworthy and sound brand image. In 2019, The number of our mobile banking clients and corporate e-banking clients reached 310 million and 7.22 million respectively, and the client satisfaction rate was 99.59%, properly handling 99.98% of complaints. We assisted in tracking 900,000 telecommunications frauds and helped retrieve RMB 200 million for customers. Creating "Smart + Scenario" financial service ecosystem The Bank follows the trend of the digital revolution and promotes digital transformation and online-offline integration. Focusing on the three major areas of government affairs and people's livelihood, consumption and retail, and the industrial chain, it continues to build scenarios, create the "ABC Intelligent +" scenario brands to improve customer services. In 2019, 2,540 new scenario projects were added. 176 "Smart Government": handling affairs more conveniently In May 2019, China National Government Service Management Platform (hereinafter referred to as the National Platform) was put into trial operation for the first time for the public. As one of the first financial institutions to launch a national platform, the Bank took the initiative to build a "smart government" program that integrated five aspects as the core, which includes "Government + Technology", "Government Service + Financial Service", "Government Service + Government Management", "Government services, financial services, and customer production and life scenarios" and "Social credit building, credit utilization and credit reporting system". In addition to providing solutions and implementation plans for smart cities and digital governments, the Bank has also provided exemplary programs and demonstrations for the construction of scenarios and ecology in various sub-sectors of the industry. Zhangjiajie sub-branch, Hunan sets up a special financial service window in the payment hall of the non-tax and government management center to provide convenient financial services for customers (Photo by Cui Ling) "Smart Property": Making life better 177 Jiangsu Branch has actively responded to customer demands and launched "Smart Property" to provide online access control, property payment, and financial consultation services to the public, which further standardizes property management from the source and contributes to a better life. One Platform: WeChat Official Account named "ABC Jiangsu Branch Kins Navigation". Manage the Household: Owners input the "face" information of relatives and friends, which could ensure the safety of the community and improve the living experience. Smart Parking: Owners manage vehicle information, which prevents illegal parking. Open Data: Data is shared among the Bank, property companies and owners, which realizes the transparency of owners' expenditure in property management. Shops Offer Discounts: New and regular owners can quickly discover the surrounding facilities, and enjoy preferential consumption. "Smart Travel": Keeping the traffic smooth Shaanxi Branch has seized the opportunity brought by digitalization in the travel industry, and deepened the "smart travel" scenarios such as ETC recharge, parking, and refueling. By strengthening in-depth cooperation with dominant Internet enterprises and carrying out system connection and platform service cooperation with customers, Shaanxi Branch has promoted the in-depth integration of financial technology and customer travel, and provided smart and customized intimate services for customers. 178 To carry out business cooperation with large local freight service enterprises and make truck drivers pay for ETC card recharge, expressway, refueling, and other scenarios online.

With mobile banking, the branch has launched the auto-parking payment project which offers automatic payment after customers sign up

for convenient services online. This project reduces the cost and increases the efficiency in parking lots and also improves customer experience.

auto-parking payment project which offers automatic payment after customers sign up for convenient services online. This project reduces the cost and increases the efficiency in parking lots and also improves customer experience. The branch has worked with gas stations to realize auto-refueling services through the mobile banking APP.

"Smart Medical Care": Making medical care easier

Yunnan Branch has firmly grasped the opportunity brought by "Healthy Yunnan" and "Digital Yunnan" construction, which are championed by the Yunnan Provincial Government, and accelerated the construction of "smart medical care" to facilitate the masses to see the doctor.

auto-refueling services through the mobile banking APP. "Smart Medical Care": Making medical care easier Yunnan Branch has firmly grasped the opportunity brought by "Healthy Yunnan" and "Digital Yunnan" construction, which are championed by the Yunnan Provincial Government, and accelerated the construction of "smart medical care" to facilitate the masses to see the doctor. Internet connection of " Yinyitong " Project: In May 2019, the branch launched the "Internet + Payment" which enables users to pay for prescription bills through scanning QR codes. It has improved the comprehensive services of the hospital and the payment experience of patients.

Yinyitong Project: Internet connection of ordinary medical institutions: Relying on the online payment platform, the branch enables patients to register, pay and inquire about medical records online, which effectively eases the difficulties in medical treatment and payment.

Internet connection of the medical community: The branch 179 provides an all-round service plan for the construction of a unified information platform for the medical system, the internet connection of business, the unified collection of funds of public medical institutions, and the construction of a health care website in Yun County. Employees of Xiamen Branch introduce banking business to customers (Photo by Huang Zhixiang) i. Improving Service Quality The Bank identified 2019 as "the year for transformation and service improvement". Focusing on deepening outlet transformation, strengthening service management, and improving service quality and efficiency, the Bank worked towards comprehensive outlet financial scenarios to improve its professional service ability and strive to provide customers with more convenient and high-quality financial services. 1. Promoting the Intelligent Transformation ABC Outlets Focusing on building a financial ecosystem of outlets, we have worked on establishing a digital operation system, and innovated in service models to speed up the integration of online and offline channels, and enhance customer service ability and value creation ability of local and foreign currencies integration. By the end of 2019, the Bank had completed the intelligent transformation of 22,000 outlets of ABC, and the new-generation super counters and machines had been installed for all 180 outlets. ABC became the pioneer in the industry to realize the integration of cash, bills and non-cash businesses. Building transformation model outlets to meet customers' multiple demands In November 2019, the first model outlet of transformation of Ningbo Branch, Haishu Sub-branch, was opened. According to the movements of customers, the outlet is divided into seven open areas, namely the self-service area, intelligent service area, marketing service area, comprehensive service area, cash service area, wealth management service area and office area. A special cultural display area also is set up to present the strong cultural atmosphere of Haishu Old Town to customers. An employee of Haishu Sub-branch introduces the distinctive culture of Haishu to a customer (Photo by Chen Yurong) The first light smart outlet of Shanxi Province in a poverty-stricken region launched In July 2019, Shanxi Branch launched the first light smart outlet of Shanxi Province in a poverty-stricken region, Guqianbao Town Sub-branch in Tianzhen County. The sub-branch features 181 people-centered function areas, smart equipments, and better customer experience. It provides customers with professional, comprehensive, and diversified intelligent services, and handles businesses two to three times faster than traditional outlets. By now, a total of 94% of the original operations of the sub-branch have been undertaken by super counters. An employee of Guqianbao Town Sub-branch in Tianzhen County, Datong City, Shanxi, introduces the smart equipments to customers (Photo by Huangfu Ding Qi) Suzhou Branch set up Guangfu Street Boutique Self-service Bank in Wujiang District (Photo by Bu Yan) 182 Empowering smart outlets with 5G technology Since the trial run of the Wuzhen Sub-branch, a smart outlet in 2018, the Bank has been comprehensively promoting the in-depth integration of advanced financial technologies with outlet transformation. We have created a new smart network of "Smart Identification + Customization + Scenario Integration + Remote Interaction", and realized new service functions such as "Cloud Hotline" and "Mobile Bank" to provide customers with "accessible" financial services in a more flexible and convenient channel. In October 2019, under the theme of "5G + Scenarios", the Bank held the Brand Launching for Intelligent Bank to comprehensively present the Bank's transformation results. The "5G + Smart Bank", Beijing Daxing International Airport Branch, integrates the Smart Experience Hall + Scenario Exclusive Cabin + Internet-famous Site (Photo by Wu Na) 183 The first 5G smart outlet of Shenzhen Branch (Photo by Xu Yao) The first 5G smart bank outlet in Xiong'an new area，the Xiong'an citizen service center branch was officially opened for business on December 10, 2019 (Photo by Yang Shan) 184 Sansha Branch, Hainan completed the construction of the "5G + Scenarios" smart outlet (Photo by Lin Hui) Jinhe Sub-branch, Mayang Miao Autonomous County, Hunan realizes faster launches of new businesses and products for agricultural products through the 5G "Smart Rack" (Photo by Liu Lan) 2. Optimizing Business Processes We continue to deepen the transformation of business processes, optimize service processes, cut red tape, and shortened customer waiting time, with an aim to realize efficient and convenient customer service, and effectively improve customer service quality and efficiency. Canceling the account-opening permissions for corporate customers We cancelled the account-opening permissions for corporate customers in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Ningbo in February 2019, and promoted the practice among all branches of the Bank by July 22. As of the end of 2019, the Bank, after cancelling account-opening permissions, newly opened a total of 650,000 basic deposit accounts and temporary deposit accounts. When all the required account opening materials are prepared, the account-opening time can be shortened from three or four days to one day when the application is submitted, and customers can use 185 their accounts for transfers right away once the account is opened. Innovative measures provide convenience for enterprises to open accounts Shanghai Branch optimizes its business environment and aims to provide enterprises with more convenient account opening services from five aspects. Efficient account activation: Shanghai Branch has cancelled the account-opening permissions for corporate customers, and shortened the time for online material submission to 5 minutes. The corporate account is activated once the account opening process is completed. Fewer processes for centralized declaration: The branch seamlessly connect the Head Office's super-countercorporate business system with the centralized account management system of the branch, reducing processes at the outlet-level. Efficient grouped fee collection: The branch has developed a "one-clickfee collection" model for account opening of corporate customers so that customers can pay for the fee through various channels, including cash, transfer, WeChat Pay, and Alipay. Fewer form content: The branch has gradually cancelled the Corporate Customer Additional Information Collection Form and the Customer Information Due Diligence Form which used to have to be filled in manually. This improves the efficiency of due diligence conducted by the account manager. One-stopservice: The branch has implemented the "Yinzhengtong" project and set up one-stop service windows for business registration, account opening, and tax registration. 186 Dalian Branch launched the publicity campaign under the theme of "Optimizing Account Opening to Enjoy the Convenience of the Times" (Photo by Lin Gang) The Bank successfully organized the "Dingxin Cup" Most Popular Retail Products and Best Retail Process Optimization Project Evaluation (Photo by Chen Shunxi) 3. Improving Customer Complaint Mechanisms We have provided smooth customer complaint channels and standardized complaint management with more efforts on improving the rapid linkage mechanism of handling customer complaints, so as to 187 timely respond to customer demands, improve the complaint handling rate, protect the legitimate rights and interests of customers, and improve customer satisfaction. In 2019, the customer service center received a total of 340 million phone calls from customers. More than 100 million were transferred to operators, and nearly 92 million calls were replied, realizing a connection rate of 91.56% and achieving a customer satisfaction rate of 99.59 %. In addition, the complaint settlement rate reached 99.98%. Complaint management mechanisms 1. Improve the complaint management system Promote a financial consumer complaint management system, upgrade and optimize joint customer service system, customer service seat system and other functions, and newly build a supervision, transfer, and complaint recording system to realize electronic registration of supervision, transfers, and complaints. 2. Set complaint management standards Fully introduce the industry standard for the classification of complaints of financial consumers to conduct authentic, complete, accurate, and timely classification of consumer complaints. 3. Enhance joint customer service management Improve the joint customer service management, unblock channels for collaboration among all branches and sub-branches of the Bank, clarify work responsibilities in joint customer service work and handle customer complaints in compliance with related rules and regulations, to ensure efficient and standardized customer service. 188 An employee of Shandong Branch serves a customer with a sincere smile (Photo by Chen Peng) ii. Improving Service Efficiency In respond to the development trend of financial technology and the change of customer demand, oriented towards customer needs and scenario-based services, we have deepened the reform of the technological and product innovation system to improve the match between products and services with realistic business scenarios, continuously increasing our service efficiency. 1. Promoting the R&D of Financial Products Supported by the key financial technologies and oriented towards internet, data, intelligence and openness, the Bank made every effort to promote the establishment of smart banking and open banking platforms to enhance the application of financial technological innovations and devote to building a smart bank with first-class customer experience. Accelerating the innovation of Nongyin e-Payment Express to restructure the payment ecology 189 Relying on mobile banking APP version 2.0, the Bank has optimized some core functions of the Nongyin e-Payment Express to realize Business Identifier Code (BIC code) based payment and optimize the experience of bus ride scenarios. We have also launched the innovative product of "Express e-Payment + Realtime Payment", and become a pioneer in the industry to support payments with the balance of wealth management products. We have developed and launched the payment method based on mobile phone number to broaden payment channels for customers, and added the function of payment with credits and coupons. In addition, the Bank provides payment registration certification and aggregate payment services in third-party APPs, thus providing payment support for the Bank's scenario construction and online business expansion. Chongqing Branch holds the "Kins Cup" Competition on the Digital Transformation and Innovation of Banks under the theme of "Empower Banks with Technology, Lead the Digital Transformation" (Photo by Pan Yulin) "Aggregate Payment +" series released successfully 190 On December 14, 2019, ABC and China UnionPay hold the "One-code Aggregation for Smart Life" payment product launching ceremony. The product integrates "Aggregate Payment +" series into the scenarios of everyday life and stimulates the digitalized innovation of payment solutions. With this effort, the Bank aims to build a finance-life ecosystem with convenient payment, preferential sharing and service interconnection. 2. Expanding Customer Service Channels Supported by electronic and information technologies, we have enriched our customer service methods, so that we can provide customers with real-time, efficient and high-quality financial services, meet the diverse needs of customers, and build closer relationships with customers. In 2019, the number of registered clients of outlet Wi-Fi was 48.43 million. On a metro in Guizhou sponsored by ABC, a passenger scans the QR code to get more information about the businesses of the Bank (Photo by Ye Yikun) 191 Relying on cutting-edge technologies, the Bank has created a highly intelligent new version of mobile banking APP, which displays customized homepages for users and recommends intelligent products, greatly improving human-computer interaction and security protection capability (Photo from the Internet Finance Department) 192 The Bank has successfully put the intelligent broadcast control system into operation, which helps realize the digitalization and interaction of the transmission of information and displays customized content for each outlet. As of the end of 2019, the system had displayed over 600 marketing posters, announcements, and personnel qualifications, more than 50 videos, and more than 110 scrolling texts (Photo by Li Chao) Hebei Branch promotes the integrated cash-bill machine in outlets of the province to provide customers with intelligent cash and bill services 193 (Photo by Ren Yuelong) Number of mobile banking clients in 2017 - 2019 2017 2018 2019 Number of mobile banking clients (RMB 206 257 310 million) Number of e-banking clients in 2017 - 2019 2017 2018 2019 Number of personal clients (RMB million) 223 265 312 Number of corporate clients (RMB million) 5.32 6.20 7.22 Number of WeChat banking clients in 2017 - 2019 2017 2018 2019 Number of followers of the "Agricultural Bank 67.05 90.81 133.88 of China" WeChat official account (RMB million) Page views of the "ABC micro-service" mini 22 31 52 program (RMB million) iii. Protecting the Rights and Interests of Consumers The Bank attaches great importance to the protection of consumers' rights and interests. Under the guidance of the Board of Directors and senior management, we have improved our working system and conscientiously implemented the requirements of the whole process consumer rights protection system. Starting from awareness raising, sales management, employee behavior management and control, financial knowledge publicity and education, we aim to improve the ability of consumers to identify and prevent financial risks, and fully protect their rights and interests. 194 1. Information Security We have formulated Privacy Policy of Agricultural Bank of China (For Personal Clients), Online Financial Data Management Measures of Agricultural Bank of China, and other documents to clarify the Bank's rights and obligations in the collection, processing, and protection of the information of personal clients, and guarantee clients' right to know and information security. We have also improved the technical protection system and strengthened data security training, thus raising data security and privacy protection awareness of all employees and curbing the risk of information leakage. The Bank carried out China cyber security week activities (Photo by Lin Tao) Taking quick actions to prevent identity thefts through cloned cards In January 2019, the customer service center of Guangzhou Branch successively received calls from customers of a certain region of Guangdong Province to complain about the problem of identity theft overseas. In addition to reporting the incidents to superior administrative unit right away, as well as taking fast and orderly 195 follow-up operations, the supervisor quickly communicated with the branch to investigate the fraudulent cases and take effective measures to prevent capital and reputational risks. With the support of the Head Office, the customer service center of Guangzhou Branch successfully froze 14 suspectable accounts and effectively protected the safety of customers' funds. 2. Financial Crimes Prevention Risk prevention and control is at the core of our operation. We strengthen the concept of compliance and integrity in our business, cultivate employees' good professional ethics and enhance their capabilities to prevent financial crimes so that we can keep the bottom line of risk control and effectively maintain the safety of financial assets. Anti-money laundering We benchmark against the highest international standards and best practices in the industry and strive to build a global anti-money laundering compliance management system with efficient management, orderly operation and strong guarantee. We also improve the policies and systems related to anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance management to enhance the monitoring of high-value and suspicious transactions and improve our ability of anti-money laundering compliance governance, thus effectively preventing money laundering risks and terrorist financing. Carrying out anti-money laundering work earnestly Tianjin Branch emphasizes the Bank's compliance culture. Through lectures, meetings, trainings, examinations and other methods, the branch has enhanced employees' understanding of regulatory 196 requirements about anti-money laundering and sanctions, and improved their anti-money laundering compliance management capabilities. At the same time, the branch strengthens publicity on anti-money laundering. It explains the characteristics and harms of money laundering and popularizes anti-money laundering knowledge to the public by distributing publicity materials, setting consultation desks, visiting communities, and posting information on new media platforms. Guangxi Branch holds a special anti-money laundering business training class (Photo by Wang Tongti) Anti-counterfeit currency The Bank strictly implements the work requirements of the People's Bank of China on anti-counterfeit currency, and guides the implementation of cash identification and sorting at county-levels and city-level outlets. In strict accordance with the principle of "performing duties according to law, strengthening cooperation, sharing resources, and combining punishment with prevention", the Bank has set up counterfeit currency monitoring response sites at institutions designated by the People's Bank of China and public security authorities to support a 197 dynamic counterfeit currency monitoring mechanism across the entire network, and help detect counterfeit currency-related crimes. By organizing anti-counterfeiting training sessions and publicity campaign, it has enhanced the anti-counterfeiting ability and prevention awareness of staff, and strengthened the self-protection and anti-counterfeiting responsibility of the public. ABC holds the anti-counterfeiting front line to protect currency security In May 2019, a sub-branch of Anyang Branch, Henan received 17 notes of the fourth series of RMB, totaled RMB 1,370, that were suspected to be counterfeits, when a customer came to deposit money. The staff inquired into the source of the notes and promptly called the police. In view of the fact that the customer got the notes from his father who had no common sense about counterfeit currency. The police made the decision for the sub-branch to confiscate the fake notes, without holding the customer accountable. Then the sub-branch explained the ways to identify the counterfeit currency in detail. 198 Qinghai Branch held a publicity activity to promote the new series of RMB and disseminate the methods to distinguish between fake and authentic notes (Photo by Ma Qingcuo) Anti-fraud To comprehensively promote the establishment of a company-level intelligent anti-fraud platform, the Bank has made great efforts to build the "five centers" of fraud risk monitoring, fraud risk control, fraud risk disposal, fraud data assets, and anti-fraud products. It also actively developed a new framework for fraud risk prevention and control that features data integration and sharing, intelligent and efficient models, diversified monitoring methods, classified risk control, and unified and targeted products, with an aim to effectively prevent external fraud, safeguard the interests of customers and enhance the security value. In 2019, the Bank assisted public security authorities in tracking 900,000 telecommunications frauds, freezing 58,000 transactions judicially, monitored and restricted 82,000 suspected telecommunications fraud transactions, and helped retrieve RMB 200 million for customers. 199 Promoting the establishment of an intelligent anti-fraud platform Promote integrated fraud risk management through technological means: We conduct real-time monitoring of fraud risks regularly. We have enhanced anti-fraud efforts for online businesses and gradually integrated various types of fraud risk monitoring and early warning operations of the Bank to realize intelligent risk identification and evaluation. Enrich fraud risk detection methods through AI solutions: Based on comprehensive historical data and expert experience, we have built a flexible quantitative model to transform linear prevention and control to distributed prevention and control evolution, thus making fraud prevention and control more accurate. Increase the value of fraud data through deeper exploration: We have constructed a fraud risk data "market" to provide "customized" fraud data sharing services and "panoramic" anti-fraud products, and have actively pre-judged the characteristics and trends of fraud risks. 200 Jiangxi Branch carried out publicity of anti-fraud knowledge (Photo by Tang Kun) Preventing illegal fund-raising The prevention and disposal of illegal fund-raising cases is a key political task to win the tough battle against major risks, and to maintain economic and financial order and social stability. We have steadily promoted the prevention and disposal of illegal fundraising risks in accordance with the model that features internal collaboration, division of labor and responsibility among departments, regular monitoring and early warning, as well as special investigation and governance. Preventing illegal fundraising Improved working mechanisms : We have set up an anti-money laundering compliance management committee. We will gradually establish leading teams for preventing and fighting illegal fundraising, illegal loan issuing, and financial frauds at all levels, with clear responsibilities and specific tasks.

: We have set up an anti-money laundering compliance management committee. We will gradually establish leading teams for preventing and fighting illegal fundraising, illegal loan issuing, and financial frauds at all levels, with clear responsibilities and specific tasks. Regular monitoring and early warning of illegal fund-raising : We have established the abnormal transaction monitoring mechanism and continuously improved the transaction monitoring model.

fund-raising In-depth investigation and governance: Based on the analyses of model clues, we have carried out special governance of risks such as illegal fundraising.

investigation and governance: Publicity and education: Giving full play to rich resources of our branches and electronic channels, we have carried out various publicity and education to enhance the public's awareness of risk prevention at multiple levels. 201 Dalian Branch carried out a publicity campaign on the prevention of illegal fundraising (Photo by Wei Na) Crack down on organized crimes To eliminate all financial sources of organized gangs and crack down on organized crimes, we have launched series targeted actions and also established a regular mechanism of early warning, investigation and governance for cracking down on organized crimes. Through close cooperation with administrative, judicial, and regulatory departments, we provide customers with significant clues in a timely manner, and investigate and freeze the accounts involving organized crimes conscientiously. Cracking down on organized crimes By integrating the crackdown on organized crimes into the campaign on the theme of "staying true to our founding mission", we have realized synergies of supervision. By applying big data solutions, we have developed and improved the early warning and monitoring model, and conducted off-site monitoring and analyses conscientiously. 202 With a variety of methods, including outlet inspection, customer visit, video surveillance, complaint collection, and information search at political and legal authorities, we have strengthened the investigation of clues for organized crimes. We have continuously carried out education activities and risk warnings among the public in our outlets, networks, self-service machines, and various other channels. 203 VI. Demonstrating the Strives of the Fighters in the New Era SDGs： ABC adheres to the people-oriented principle, regards employees as the most valuable asset, and continuously builds a platform that fosters employee development. The Bank has established the compensation, benefits and promotion systems, provided all-round and multi-tiered trainings, and protected the legitimate rights and interests of employees. The Bank also cares about the physical and mental health of employees, empowers them to realize their career dreams, and shares the sustainable development value with employees. By the end of 2019, ABC had 464,011 in-service employees in total and helped nearly 30,000 employees in need; the Bank had held 13,700 training courses with 787,289 participants. Gathering positive energy of youth and building dream for ABC The Bank has actively implemented the central government's guiding principles of vigorously finding, training and selecting outstanding young staff to meet the requirements of the new era, and complied with the trend of urban-rural integration development and digital transformation. In 2019, the Bank formulated and issued the Implementation Plan for ABC Young Employees V.3.0 Project to comprehensively promote the training and development of outstanding young staff in primary-level branches and sub-branches. It aims to unblock the channel for integrated training of urban-rural young employees, accelerate the discovery, training and promotion of 204 outstanding young employees, and provide basic and strategic talent support for winning the fight against poverty, implementing rural revitalization, developing inclusive finance and urban finance, and building an international first-class commercial bank group. By the end of 2019, a total of 14,000 county-level young employees had been trained and promoted, whose average age is 29. County-level Young Employees Project 2013: Launched and implemented County-level Young Employees Project 2016: Issued the Implementation Plan for County-level Young Employees V2.0 Project 2019: Issued the Implementation Plan for ABC Young Employees V3.0 Development Project County-level Young Employees V3.0 Project Focus: Satisfy branches' needs for leader team in the next 5 to 10 years. Training objective: Build a team of high-quality professional young employees who are faithfully committed to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, loyal to the CPC, worthy of heavy responsibilities, with fine conducts, abundant in quantity, and full of vitality. The project aims to train steady flow of outstanding young employees who are loyal, clean, responsible, perform well in the practice in primary levels, and adapt to the development of urban-rural integration as the leaders in branch and sub-branch and the officials of the Bank. Training target: Outstanding employees born in 1980s, 1990s and 205 2000s. Training methods: Train the heads of outlets, vice-presidents of tier-onesub-branches and presidents of tier-onesub-branches through the "primary - intermediate - senior" progressive training plan and by adopting "grassroots training - job rotation - post training". He Zhu, a young employee from a county-level branch As a young employee from county-level branch, she has dedicated to the mission, been strict with herself and practiced hard in basic business skills. She worked on the transformation of outlets, guided the construction of self-service banks, and help set up the first township financial convenience store in that branch. She has become the backbone of the transformation of outlets. With outstanding work performance, she has won such honors as National Finance Service Star, May 1st Labor Medal in Hebei Province, Youth Post Expert in Hebei Province and Medal of Most Beautiful Youth at Counties. 206 Young county-level employees of Jiujiang Branch, Jiangxi Province (Photo by Duan Ye) i. Respecting Rights and Interests of Employees To protect the rights and interests of employees is an important approach for ABC to strengthen the employees' sense of ownership in the company and their work, and forge an interactive synergy. We have tangibly promoted "managing the Bank based on democracy", and built up and improved the democratic management mechanism. While carrying out strict management of labor relations, democratic management, remuneration and benefits, we provide stable jobs and constantly improve the compensation and benefits system, thus safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of employees. 1. Standardizing Employment System The Bank strictly abides by the Labor Contract Law and the Administrative Measures on Labor Contract, to sign labor contracts with employees according to laws and regulations and implement the full-staff contract management. It strictly complies with Employment Promotion Law and other relevant national laws and regulations, provides equal employment opportunities for workers, firmly opposes employment discrimination, and prohibits forced labor and child labor. Employees of 207 different nationalities, religious beliefs and cultural backgrounds and of different races and genders are treated equally and fairly. By the end of 2019, ABC had 464,011 in-service employees in total, 735 of which were in overseas branches and representative offices, 8,459 in subsidiaries running comprehensive business and rural banks, and 12,472 were newly-hired graduates and college-graduate village officials, increasing 532 compared with the number of last year. Age Number of people Proportion（%） Under 30 years old 89,697 19.33% 31-40 years old 88,018 18.97% 41-50 years old 159,282 34.33% Over 51 years old 127,014 27.37% Gender Number of people Proportion（%） Female 211,715 45.6% Male 252,296 54.4% Educational background Number of people Proportion（%） structure Ph.D. degree 528 0.1% Master's degree 28,408 6.1% Bachelor's degree 234,804 50.6% Vocational school or lower 200,271 43.2% 208 Total employee turnover 5,514 Employee turnover rate（%） 1.21% 2. Improving Democratic Management ABC improves the democratic management system with the workers' representative conference as the basis, and unblocks the channels for employees' appeals, interests coordination and rights protection. The Bank brings tangible benefits to employees by promoting democratic management, thus improving the effect of democratic engagement. By the end of 2019, the membership rate of Trade Union was 100%. The Bank carried out the proposal solicitation activity on the workers' representative conference, and collected 133 proposals, covering reform and development, innovation and efficiency, internal management, human resources, humanistic care, etc.

The Bank organized staff representatives to review the Code of Conduct for Employees of Agricultural Bank of China and perform democratic review procedures.

and perform democratic review procedures. The Bank carried out research and evaluation on the policies and systems related to the vital interests of grassroots employees and corresponding implementations, and then formulated and issued the Implementation Opinions on Care Actions for Grassroots Employees . 209 The first meeting of the Third Workers' (trade union members) Representative Conference (Photo by Chen Shunxi) 3. Improving Compensation and Benefits ABC has set up a unified compensation system, and built and improved a compensation and benefits system. The Bank has established an enterprise annuity and supplementary medical insurance system covering the whole bank, and optimized the management of the enterprise annuity and welfare fund, to guarantee the pension of employees. The Bank gives favor to grassroots in compensation allocation to ensure the income of grassroots employees, and strives to provide various benefits to employees, including remuneration, social insurance, holidays and rests, and labor protection. By the end of 2019, the enterprise annuity and welfare fund amounted to RMB 111.3 billion, the cumulative investment income of the two funds is RMB 37 billion, with an annual investment return of 8.64%. ii. Boosting Employee Development The Bank sets up a platform for the growth of employees to broaden their career development path. To tap the potential of employees, the Bank organizes diversified training activities to help employees realize 210 their career pursuit and life value. In 2019, the Bank held 13,700 sessions of training programs, with a total of 787,300 participants. Gender Number of trainees Male 395,934 Female 391,355 Position Rank Number of trainees Grassroots personnel 685,000 Middle managerial level and above 105,000 1.Occupation Growth ABC has formulated the 2019-2022 Talent Development Plan, which stimulates the measures to improve the "dual channel" promotion mechanism of management and professional sequence posts. The Bank has promoted over 1,300 employees to senior professional posts or higher, improved the training and selection mechanism of excellent young leaders, and optimized the career development paths for staff at section chief level or below, thus creating a favorable environment for the sustainable growth of talents. Employees development strategy in digital transformation Department settings: Establishing the organizational system that adapts to digital transformation, setting up the General Office for Digital Transformation, building the Division for Advancing Digital Transformation in business units and data analysis teams at tier- branches, and establishing ABC (Xi'an) R&D Center and ABC (Wuhan) R&D Department (tier-2 department). 211 Talent support: The Talent Team Construction Plan for Digital Transformation was issued and we also devoted great efforts to building the "four teams" of product managers, customer managers, data analysts and technology project managers. Post optimization. We printed and distributed the Guidance on Optimization and Adjustment of Outlet Transformation Posts, set up post guidance by classification, and reasonably simplified post setting in accordance with the principle of "generalization, integration and differentiation". 2.Diverse Training Centering on the needs of corporate growth and employee development, the Bank has formulated and implemented Education and Training Plan 2019-2022 to enhance special trainings on digital transformation, and improve hierarchical and classified training mode. The plan expands training methods such as online videos, mobile banking APP and micro courses to facilitate employees upgrade their knowledge frame, and realize the transformation from a large-scale human resource reserve to a bank supported by talents. Improving the employee education and training system Highlighting the priority 344 special trainings on digital transformation were organized, with 23,000 participants.

478 career development sessions for grassroots staff and job-transfer trainings for counter managers were held, with 39,000 participants.

Innovating in training methods 212 To broaden the strategic horizon of senior managers, nine overseas training session were organized, with 225 participants.

To build a "learning-oriented" Head Office, 91 sessions of ABC Lecture were held with 23,000 participants.

"learning-oriented" Head Office, 91 sessions of ABC Lecture were held with 23,000 participants. To facilitate the cultivation of international talents, 51 young employees were selected to study in overseas organizations.

Strengthening the foundation

Strengthening the foundation Promoting the upgrade of the online college and the development of ABC University mobile application.

Improving the certification system for internal trainers, and organizing the "Outstanding ABC Lecturers with Excellent Courses" competition.

To "improve learning through testing", certification exams were organized for 161,000 employees at various posts across ABC. ABC Training Program for Supervisors in Overseas Organizations (Photo by Liu Ruining) Organizing employees to study in overseas organizations The Bank highly values the training of international talents and the internship of young employees, and strengthens the two-way communication and business liaison between the Head Office and 213 overseas organizations. Since 2017, ABC has organized the study of head office employees in overseas organizations. The Bank regularly selects young employees to study in branches of Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney in batches, and carries out on-the-job business learning, internal training, visiting customers and exchange activities, in the hope of training potential employees in multiple dimensions. In 2019, 51 young employees were selected to study in overseas organizations. The Bank's employees studied financial market and asset liability business knowledge in Singapore Branch (Photo by Zhao Boyang) The ABC University Faculty Workshop was jointly held with Beijing Normal University for the first time The Bank and the Training College of the Department of Education of Beijing Normal University held the ABC University Faculty Workshop. The workshop introduced contents on case study methods, training demand analysis, teaching design principles, educational sociology, educational psychology, teaching research methods, etc., to help improve the training management and teaching R & D level of the Bank's teachers and thus provided guarantee for 214 high-quality training of employees. In 2019, a total of 61 young and middle-aged teachers from three training schools of the Party School of ABC participated in the workshop. ABC and Beijing Normal University jointly hold the ABC University Faculty Workshop for the first time (Photo from Human Resources Department) The Bank carried out the women's leadership enhancement training to improve women's strategic thinking and leadership ability, and train high-quality women officials (Photo by Qiao Yubin) 215 The Bank carried out induction training for new employees to help them transform from "graduates" to "ABC-ers" (Photo by Wang Anqi) ABC held a training course on reform management and digital transformation at Cambridge University (Photo by Shi Xin) iii. Caring for Employees in Life The Bank attaches great importance to the physical and mental health and quality of life of its employees, promotes the five actions of caring for grass-roots employees in a down-to-earth manner, improves the health security system, promotes the construction of workers' homes, implements the system of paid leave, deepens the care and assistance of employees, and effectively promotes their sense of acquisition, happiness and security. 216 1.Health Protection We organize regular physical examination and set up "internet +" health management platform to continuously track employees' health. We always show care to employees' psychological health, hold mental health lectures, and "psychological care for grassroots staff" activity to fully ensure the physical and mental health of employees. In 2019, the Head Office provided physical and mental health examinations for 5,000 employees. The Staff Canteens of the Southern and Northern Building of ABC Plaza (ABC Head Office) won the title of "Beijing Healthy Lifestyle Action Demonstration Canteen" in 2018-2019. Providing training on first aid knowledge and skills for the Head Office staff The Bank continues to promote the new management system of employee health. To effectively enhance the ability of employees for self and mutual medical aid and dealing with health emergencies, we invited the professionals of first aid centers to provide training on first aid knowledge and skills. By the end of 2019, more than 300 employees had been trained in total, achieving the goal of 5% coverage of first aid knowledge training. 217 ABC Research Center's First Aid Training (Photo by Lu Yi) Hebei Branch held a walking themed with "Pursuing Dreams and Enjoying Life" (Photo by Li Xuan) 2.Employee Assistance The Bank unblocks assistance channel for employees in need, provides the centralized and immediate assistance, and guarantees the assistance for the special groups such as the employees (family members) who are injured, disabled or died in the line of duty, model workers in need, single mothers, and disaster affected employees, to boost employee happiness and sense of belonging. In 2019, we helped nearly 30,000 employees in need. 218 The bank attaches great importance to the ideological trends of grassroots staff, and keep abreast of the work and life demands of grassroots staff through visits and field research (Photo from Shanghai Management Department) The Bank pays attention to the growth and development of women employees and gives them health examinations on a regular basis. Besides, the Bank provides paper-cut, flower arrangement, tea rituals, book clubs, cheongsam show and other cultural activities to enrich the life of women employees. A safe, private and warm "Care Room" has been built to provide special care and support for women employees during their pregnancies and lactation periods. In 2019, the Head Office built 2,460 "Mommy's Rooms". Mommy's Rooms (Photo by An Dongmei) 219 3.Diverse Employee Life We earnestly care for employees and continuously strengthen our team cohesion and unity. We have organized diversified cultural and sports activities so that employees can show their talent and charm, cultivate their taste, and develop a healthy and vigorous culture and life environment. Hold "Athena Cup" Data Mining Competition The "Athena Cup" Data Mining Competition, jointly hosted by ABC and the magazine Financial Computerizing, aims to build an independent and controllable integrated competition platform, and bring a new experience to the competitors. The competition focuses on deepening the integration of industry and technology and exploring the application of cutting-edge technologies such as Big Data and artificial intelligence. It provides competition topics based on the hot and difficult issues encountered in business development. More than 1,400 employees of 556 teams from 24 Head Office departments and 37 branches of ABC participated in the internal competition. Finally, 386 model optimizations were completed in terms of technological innovation mode, digital transformation and industry-university alliance. "Athena Cup" Data Mining Competition Award Ceremony (Photo by 220 Shi Keyu) "Thanks for all the leaders of the Third Department of Beijing Research And Development Center who have been with us until midnight for many times; thanks for the guidance of experts who helped us better understand the business significance of basic data; thanks for the understanding and help of our colleagues in this period of time." --A contestant team Employees of Hefei Branch, Anhui participated in KTV program of Anhui TV station (Photo by Li Wenpei) 221 Oil painting created by Sun Tingying, an employee in ABC Hainan Branch, for ABC Model Worker Wang Dongyun. The painting was displayed in "Staff Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition in Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Reestablishment of the Agricultural Bank of China" Ningbo Branch organized Female Staff Yoga Exchange Exhibition Activity (Photo by Xu Li) Dalian Branch held the Legal Knowledge Competition themed with "Rooting in Legal Culture and Building a Law-based ABC" (Photo by Lin Gang) 222 Employees of Sydney Branch participated in New South Wales Cycling Challenge (Photo from Sydney Branch) Guangxi Branch sang My Motherland and Me to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (Photo by Wang Guangqiang) Scan the QR code to watch the ABC people sing My Motherland and Me iv. Carrying Forward the Spirit of Heroes Being dedicated, passionate and diligent, the employees of the Bank stay true to their original aspiration, take on responsibilities, keep the 223 mission in mind and forge ahead, creating extraordinary achievements in their posts with wisdom and sweat, and becoming a batch of devoted, assiduous and enterprising pioneers and heroes of the era to push the financial industry forward. In 2019, the Bank recognized the contribution of heroes and carried out the selection of models. 41 Model Employees were selected. The Bank also held a report meeting of ABC's models to affirm the hard work of employees, inspire other employees and advocate the spirit of fighters in the new era. National May 1st Labor Certificate Cixi Branch, Ningbo Serving "Sannong" and supporting the local economic development is the important standards to test all work of Cixi Branch, so it has successively implemented "Kins Grape Loan" and "Kins Jinzu Loan". Now it has achieved credit coverage of more than 70% of "Top 100 Companies in Cixi" and more than 80% of "Top 50 industry Taxpayer" in Cixi City. As the first national civilized unit in Cixi City, Cixi Branch has actively engaged in social welfare, supported rural primary schools for 23 consecutive years, and carried out the charitable senior care project. For 10 consecutive years, Cixi Branch has been rated as an excellent financial institution serving the local economy, and has been rated as 224 A-class bank in comprehensive evaluation by People's Bank of China and A-class bank in foreign exchange management evaluation for many times. In 2011, it was awarded the honorary title of "National Civilized Unit" by the Central Guidance Committee of Cultural Civilization Construction, and in 2013, it was awarded the title of "National Model Staff Home" by All-China Federation of Trade Unions. National May 1st Labor Medal Bu Tongliang Bank teller of Sales Department, Chiping County Sub-branch, Shandong He was a disabled veteran who won the Order of Merit in the Vietnam War, and also is a bank teller of ABC for more than 30 years. He always insists on practicing his business skills and ranks first in every business examination of "liability business, asset business, intermediate business". During business processing, he needs to frequently stand up and sit down, which often causes blooding of his amputated leg. However, he has never made any special requests for physical reasons. Even if the work place is more than 30 kilometers away from his home, he still arrives on time. In 2015, he was awarded the National May 1st Labor Certificate for Financial Organization by Chinese Financial 225 Worker`s Union, and in 2016, he was rated as the Most Charming Person in Banking Industry by China Banking Regulatory Commission. He served as the representative of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017. National May 1st Labor Medal Li Yizhong General Manager of Internet Finance Department, Nanhai Branch, Guangdong Li Yizhong is recognized as "the fastest and best person to write codes" in Nanhai Branch system. The online savings system, which he led the research and development, realizes the deposit and withdrawal in different outlets and has won the Guangdong Financial System Science and Technology Progress Award. He developed the first "Timely Deposits" product in the ABC system to solve the difficulty in deposit and withdrawal for fixed deposits. He developed the financial standard of Regional Medical Insurance IC card, which was fully adopted by Nanhai District Social Security Bureau. He is in charge of a number of online financial businesses, and these assessment indicators has ranked first in the ABC system in Guangdong for many years. The technology projects led by him have won many first prizes in the Product Innovation Competition of Guangdong Branch. 226 VII. Building a Harmonious Society Together SDGs： The Bank always practices social responsibilities as a responsible corporate citizen, and gives full play to its own advantages to improve the social welfare service system, enhance brand charity activities, and encourage employees to participate in social welfare undertakings. We have carried out various charity activities such as financial knowledge promotion and popularization, disaster relief and rescue, supporting people in distress and difficulties, and donations to schools, to nurture the employees' social welfare awareness, and pay back to society with concrete actions, thus creating better and more harmonious life. By the end of 2019, ABC has carried out "Small Bonus Points for Big Dreams" charity brand activities for five consecutive years; ABC volunteer team has carried out "My Voice and Your Eyes" volunteer project for visually impaired people for six consecutive years; there were more than 96,000 participants provided over 241,000 hours of volunteer services; the total amount of foreign donations was RMB 119 million. Donating ABC bonus points for public welfare To contribute to public welfare, the Bank has started "Small Bonus Points for Big Dreams" action with the China Youth Development Foundation since 2015. The Bank has built a platform for users to donate ABC credit card points for public welfare, straightened the 227 channel among "cardholders-theBank-public welfare projects-recipients", and gathered the bonus points of credit card holders to convert them into charitable funds for Hope Projects, the healthy growth of left-behind children, ecological environmental protection and other social causes. The Bank has made a positive contribution to create dense atmosphere of "Learn from Lei Feng and Show Love" in the whole society. By the end of 2019, the Bank raised RMB 3.2 million for charitable funds, supported 535 Hope Primary Schools to build "Happy Book Corner", and 1,241 left-behind children to complete their studies, and with 905 mu of green ecological forest planted. Model of Small Bonus Points for Big Dream Activity Participants Cardholders

Young volunteers

Fields

Fields Happy Reading programs of Hope Projects, the healthy growth of left-behind children, Protection of Mother River, Home of Youth and other charitable projects.

Donation channels

left-behind children, Protection of Mother River, Home of Youth and other charitable projects. Donation channels Feature web pages, online banking, telephone banking, SMS, WeChat, and smart mobile banking APP, facilitating credit card holders to donate bonus points quickly.

Extensive publicity

Extensive publicity Carefully design public welfare films and posters, vigorously 228 advocate the concept of "micro-public welfare" through online shop screens, newspapers, WeChat, Weibo and other media, and mobilize cardholders to donate points. Volunteers Set up youth volunteer association in 2016 to standardize the management of volunteer services, expand the ranks of youth volunteers, and promote the implementation of volunteering activities.

Openness and transparency

Openness and transparency Count the donation of bonus points regularly, and publish information such as the progress of the project and the ranking list of donations on the featured websites to ensure that the donation activities are open, fair and transparent. Public welfare projects supported by Small Bonus Points for Big Dream Activity Happy Reading Programs of Hope Projects -One Book Affects the Life of Rural Children

-One Book Affects the Life of Rural Children Healthy Growth of Left-Behind Children -Join Hand in Hand to Warm Left-Behind Children

Left-Behind Children -Join Hand in Hand to Warm Left-Behind Children Protect Mother River-Increase Green, Reduce Haze, and Rebuild Blue Sky

River-Increase Green, Reduce Haze, and Rebuild Blue Sky Home of Youth- "Small Love to Realize Dreams" for Left-Behind Children Sowing the seeds of hope in the name of love In 2016, Ningbo Branch launched the "Small Bonus Points for Big 229 Dream" activity to care for the healthy growth of left-behind children. The branch provided left-behind children in Siming Mountain Town of Yuyao City with stationery, supported the children's learning life and cared about their psychological growth through home visits, helping fill in the missing warmth of parents. Every Children's Day in June 1, volunteers take children out of Siming Mountain to experience life outside. In 2019, Ningbo Branch launched the campaign Micro-Donation to Spread Love through Books, and set up libraries in schools. With love and hope, the campaign strives to build a warm and beautiful world for children. Lingtai County Sub-branch of Pingliang, Gansu, carried out the "Golden Dream" student subsidy program and Small Bonus Points for Big Dream activity (Photo by Sun Ying). Chengde Branch, Hebei, launched "Small Bonus Points for Big 230 Dream" brand charitable activity (Photo by Yu Shaoli). Join the "Small Bonus Points for Big Dream" activity by scanning the QR code i. Popularizing Financial Knowledge We implemented the Rules for the Financial Knowledge Publicity and Education and the Financial Knowledge Publicity and Training Plan 2019. We visited the communities and campuses to provide financial knowledge publicity for the elderly, teenagers, migrant workers and other groups. By the end of 2019, a total of 46,000 centralized campaigns were carried out and more than 17.86 million copies of publicity materials were distributed to 70 million consumers. 1. Community Campaign The Bank carries out activities such as "March 15 Consumer Rights Protection Education Week", "Popularizing Financial Knowledge, Safeguarding Your Wallet", "Popularizing Financial Knowledge Over Great Distances" and "Financial Knowledge Going Into Thousands of Households Month" to pass on financial knowledge for the public, such as monetary and financial knowledge as well as personal credit reporting, anti-counterfeit currency, anti-money laundering, anti-fraud and illegal fund-raising prevention. 231 Multi-form innovative activities Themed comic brochures and promotional videos

Financial literacy games

Practical publicity materials, such as notebooks, temporary parking signs, umbrellas, water cups

Multi-level targeted focus groups

Multi-level targeted focus groups For self-employed group, we publicize the knowledge of corporate account, payment and settlement, third party payment, illegal fund-raising, etc.

self-employed group, we publicize the knowledge of corporate account, payment and settlement, third party payment, illegal fund-raising, etc. For community residents, we publicize information about personal information management, personalcredits, anti-counterfeiting,anti-money laundering, financial management, etc. For rural residents and impoverished groups, we organize activities such as "knowledge of small poverty alleviation loans" and "successful cases of poverty alleviation".

For migrant workers, the elderly, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups, we carry out the theme education of "Telecommunications Fraud Prevention to Ensure Property Security".

For the military community, we introduce the prevention of telecommunications and internet fraud, illegal fund-raising prevention and so on. 232 Chizhou Branch, Anhui launched 3.15 financial knowledge popularization (Photo by Tang Qisheng) Quanzhou Branch, Fujian organized business backbones to visit the factory community and popularize financial knowledge for migrant workers (Photo by Lian Weiwei) 233 Tianshui Branch, Gansu visited leading local agricultural enterprises to publicize financial knowledge (Photo by Hu Heping) Employees from Huaping County Sub-branch of Yunnan passed on financial knowledge for the public (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang) 2. Financial knowledge on campus Teenagers are a reserve for social development. The Bank has help developed the awareness of financial security and risk prevention of young people by carrying out education programs in universities, secondary and primary schools, such as "Little Bankers" and "Little staffs from ABC", to popularize financial knowledge in classes. Launching the "Financial Knowledge on Campus" campaign Qinzhou Branch, Guangxi organized the "Financial Knowledge on Campus" campaign in Qinzhou Agricultural School, and provided the briefing session on payment security to enhance students' ability to identify and resist harmful online lending business. The content covered bank card business, financial security, banking consumer rights protection, anti- illegal fund raising and other knowledge. 234 Employees of Qinzhou Branch, Guangxi explains financial knowledge to students (Photo by Lao Ying). Guiyang Branch, Guizhou launched the activity of "Little bankers achieve great dreams" to help primary school students prevent telecommunication fraud (Photo by Yu cheng) Xingtai Branch, Hebei conducted the activity of "popularizing financial knowledge in campuses" (Photo by Gao Hongshui) ii. Contributing to Community Development The Bank actively fulfils its social responsibilities, continuously innovates public welfare forms, encourages and guides employees to 235 participate in social public welfare activities, drives the whole society to help communities and vulnerable groups, actively participates in emergency relief and post-disaster assistance and construction work, and contributes to people`s happiness and social harmony. In 2019, the Bank donated RMB 119 million in total. 1. Engaging in Voluntary Activities ABC advocates the concept of public welfare, is enthusiastic about public welfare, carries forward the spirit of volunteers, continues to carry out voluntary service activities, promotes the normalization and brand development of public welfare undertakings, and actively spreads the social customs of civilization and harmony. In 2019, over 96,000 participants provided over 241,000 hours of volunteer services. ABC Volunteer Team helps "Reckoning Theater" to set Guinness World Record The "My Voice and Your Eyes" volunteer team of the Bank strives to create an integrated supporting environment for the visually impaired people. Every month, the team offers film telling service and records audio books for the visually impaired friends in the Reckoning Theater, and also accompanies them to go outside. On June 29, 2019, the volunteer team cooperated with Beijing Foundation for the Visually Impaired and the Disabled and other units to screen the film Hong Kong-Zhuhai-MacaoBridge for 1,260 visually impaired audiences in 11 cities simultaneously, creating the Guinness world record for the vocal commentary film (multiple venues) with most audiences. 236 "My Voice and Your Eyes" volunteer team in Chengdu venue provides audio commentaries on the film for visually impaired friends (Photo by Wu Ju) Scan the QR code to watch the relevant report of Beijing Satellite TV about "Reckoning Theater" breaking the Guinness World Record Actively carrying out elderly care volunteering Xiamen Branch developed new models of "Craftsmanship in Social Welfare", initiated "ABC, Where Dreams Set Sail" volunteer campaigns to care for the elderly. Every sub-branch will take turn in organizing month volunteer campaigns. The volunteer activities include hosting birthday parties at Yuanquan Mountain Villa Senior Care Center, and organizing young volunteers to visit and accompany senior citizens. By the end of 2019, Xiamen Branch had organized 40 237 birthday parties, and provided volunteer haircut service to 2,580 senior citizens; a total of 1,430 volunteers had provided over 3,000 hours of service. Xiamen Branch "ABC, Where Dreams Set Sail" Volunteer Team hosted a birthday party for the elderly (Photo by Huang Zhixiang) Supporting the "Little Master of Dream" large-scale charitable activity Jilin Branch participated in the "Little Master of Dream" large-scale charitable activity initiated by Jilin Working Committee on Caring for the Next Generation. The branch drafted the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan Between Jilin Branch of Agricultural Bank of China and Jilin Working Committee on Caring for the Next Generation, established the part-time " financial instructor" team and developed the standardized curriculum of financial practice education with colorful financial education practices, such as "Little Journalists Visit ABC Outlets" and "Financial Knowledge Shared in the Classroom". In 2019, five financial education practice bases of "Little Dream Masters" were established, and two primary schools were successfully connected. 238 Jilin Branch's part-time financial instructors visited primary school to provide financial enlightenment training and teach the course of "origin of money"(Photo by Changchun Branch) Hu Tianxin, an employee of Zhejiang Branch, became the third hematopoietic stem cell donor of ABC in Zhejiang (Photo by Qiu Chunxi) Hunan branch carries out the charitable activity to donate "ABC Library " for Zaoshi Tower Central Primary School (Photo by Chen 239 Wen) Wulanchabu Branch, Inner Mongolia organized young volunteers to help the left-behind elderly do cleaning in Jianguo village, Huade County (Photo by Zhang Zhijun) Tokyo Branch volunteers donated food and daily necessities to Family House sick children and their families (Photo from Tokyo Branch) 2. Participating in Disaster Relief Disaster is the command, and rescue is our responsibility. The Bank actively participates in the rescue and relief work and post-disaster reconstruction. It prioritizes the life and safety of people, supports the rehabilitation of financial services and provides credit aid to disaster-stricken areas while helping with flood fighting and emergency rescue, thus helping the affected areas recover production and life as soon 240 as possible. Providing effective financial services for areas affected by "Typhoon Lekima" In August 2019, "Typhoon Lekima" hit Zhejiang, Shanghai, Shandong and other regions. Local branches and sub-branches of ABC responded positively, resumed operation quickly, and helped affected enterprises and residents pull through. Zhejiang Branch: Luqiao Sub-branch learned about the situation of Sanyou Holding Group Co., Ltd. the first time and appropriated RMB 10 million of disaster relief loan. The customer manager of Shihuang Sub-branch, Zhejiang, went to the field to investigate the disaster situation of farmers and help them solve practical difficulties (Photo by Xu Canfa). Ningbo Branch: The branch organized 8 special disaster relief teams, and sent 198 people to participate in disaster prevention and relief within 2 days. Shanghai Branch: The Chengxi Sub-branch restored power supply and unblocked network the first time, completed system 241 operation and commissioning in the next day, and resumed normal operation in the shortest time. Shandong Branch: Zouping Sub-branch purchased a large number of food and 60 military cots and sent them to the residential settlement for the victims. Shandong Branch leaders went to Xiaowangjia village, Jitai town, Shouguang to support flood control and drainage (Photo by Wang Dianchang) Anhui Branch: Ningguo Sub-branch donated all kinds of daily necessities in time; the branch invested RMB 1.6 million to 16 affected farmers and issued RMB 3.15 million of "Tax e-Loan" to four micro and small enterprises seriously affected by the typhoon. 242 Tieling Branch, Liaoning fully supported the people affected by the typhoon, and distributes food to them (Photo by Chen Ying) Yancheng Branch, Jiangsu provided voluntary blood donation to the injured people in the "3.21" explosion accident in Xiangshui (Photo by Pan Jun) 243 CSR Honors and Awards First Prize of Banking Technology Development 2018 (Two-Location and Three-Center Project Based on Dual Active Data Centers in Different Locations) 2019 Best Performance Award for Syndicated Loans Outstanding Contribution Award in "The Three Tough Battles" Best Bank for Inclusive Finance Results Best Green Finance Award First Prize (Team) of Customer Service Excellence Award in the "Looking for a Good Voice" Competition organized by Bank Industry Customer Service Center Best Performance Company of 2019 Great Journey for Popularizing Financial Knowledge Activity 2019 Excellent News of Chinese Banking Industry The Top China Banking New Media News Stories of 2019 2019 Tianji Award for Best Nationwide Bank 2019 Tianji Award for Best Custodian Bank 2019 Tianji Award for Best Universal Investment Bank 2019 Tianji Award for Best Pension Finance Service 2019 Junding Award for Bank Asset Management Securities Times Brand Top 100 Listed Companies on the Main Board of China 244 Award for Best Chinese-Listed Companies in Capital Management Top Investment House Commercial and Investment Bank China/Hong Kong Rank 1 Most Innovative Digital Collaboration Most Innovative Risk Management Project Most Innovative Public Sector System Most Innovative Retail Payment Project Best Private Bank (Highly Commended) Best Domestic M&A Deal China Best Bank for FinTech of the Year 2019 Best Assessment Management Bank Best Private Bank in 2019 Best Corporate Culture Award of the year Excellent Retail Bank in Asia 2019 "Golden Wealth Management" Asset Management Excellence Award of the Year 2019 Best Retail Bank Best Private Bank for Impact Investing Best Overall National Retail Bank Best Retail Bank for Online Banking China's Best Cash Manager Best Chinese Bank in the Middle East & Africa for China's Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) Best Project in the Middle East & Africa for China's Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) 2019 Annual Model Enterprise in Targeted Poverty Alleviation 245 Southern Weekly 2019 Outstanding Responsibility Management Award First Prize for 2019 Best International Cases in Industrial Finance Global Bank of the Year 2019 The Banker magazine Bank of the Year in Asia-Pacific 2019 Bank of the Year in China 2019 Outstanding Organizer of "March 15 Consumer China Banking and Insurance Rights Protection Education Week" in 2019 Outstanding Organizer of "Financial Knowledge Regulatory Commission Going Into Thousands of Households Month" in 2019 China Central Depository & Settlement Top 100 - Excellent Proprietary Clearing Co., Ltd. (CCDC) Institution China Foreign Exchange 2018 Award for Best Post-Trade Support Service in the Foreign Exchange Market Trading System & National Core Dealer in 2019 Interbank Currency Market Interbank Funding Center Assessment (CFETS) Outstanding Currency Market Dealer Outstanding Bond Market Dealer The Economic Observer magazine 2019 China's Most Admired Enterprise China Securities Journal 2018 Golden Bull Wealth Management Bank Award Sina Finance Best Bank for Responsible Investment Excellent Financial Planner Cultivation Award Global Finance magazine Best Bank for SOE Reform 246 China Youth Development Hope Project Best Partner Award Foundation Hope Project Outstanding Contribution Award People's Daily Online Enterprise of the Year in the 14th People's Enterprise Social Responsibility Award Shanghai Commercial Paper Outstanding Member Bank of 2018 Exchange Corporation Ltd. Outstanding Bank Dealer National Interbank Funding Center 2018 Interbank Currency Market ABS Market Contribution Award Payment & Clearing Association of Outstanding Organizer of the Promotion Week of "Payment Security and the Prevention of New-Type China Telecommunications Fraud" China Business Network (Yicai) 2019 China Financial Value Ranking - Poverty Magazine Alleviation Contribution Award China Financial Market magazine Best Listed Company Award The Paper Financial Institution of the Year FinTech Institution of the Year Caijing magazine Evergreen Awards - Sustainable Development Contribution Award China.org.cn Poverty Alleviation Pioneer Award Hong Kong Commercial Daily magazine "Inclusive Finance Intelligent Marketing System" won "Top 10 Innovative Achievements in Finance Innovation Serving the Real Economy in 2019" "Lefenyi" Installment Product won "Top 10 Financial Products in Finance Innovation Serving the Real Economy in 2019" Hexun.com Outstanding Financial Institution in 2019 Jiemian Credit Card Center of the Year 247 China Business Journal 2019 Banks of Excellent Competition Inclusive Financial Practice WEALTH magazine Best Domestic Private Bank - Best Risk Management Award (State-Owned Banks) 248 Responsibility Commitments 2020 is the year to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and it is also the final year for the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020). Guided by the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era continuously, the Bank thoroughly implement the guiding principles of the 19th CPC National Congress, the Second, Third and fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the CCP, fully implemented the decisions and deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference, the Central Conference on Rural Work and the work meeting of the Board of Supervisors, and became more aware of the need to uphold political integrity, keep in mind the bigger picture, follow the CPC as the core of the Chinese leadership, act consistently with CPC Central Committee policy. We maintained our confidence in our path, guiding theories, political system, and culture, and remained firmly safeguarding President Xi's status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee. To contribute to building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and following the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, we firmly adhered to the new development concepts. Taking serving supply-side structural reform as our main task, we focused on serving the development of the real economy and prioritized the deployment on stabilizing employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, investments and expectations. We continued to make up for our shortcomings and improved our weaknesses to consolidate our foundation. We overcame all difficulties during the reform, 249 transformation, innovation, and development, prevented various risks untiringly, and made every effort to make new breakthroughs along the path of creating a world-class commercial bank group.  Carrying out the profit linking mechanism in which the Bank surrenders part of its profit and enterprises play a leading role to benefit the poor households  Accurately support industrial poverty alleviation projects to target the needs of poverty-stricken Providing farmers and increase the financial products for Financial poverty alleviation. Support for  Prioritizing resources and guidance for targeted Poverty poverty alleviation, differentiating the supporting Alleviation work and consolidating the results of poverty alleviation  Giving priority to the approval of loans, the guarantee of resources, the allocation of officials and the preferential policies to the deep poverty-stricken regions  Increasing support for featured agriculture and Facilitating advantageous agricultural products, and Rural promoting the upgrading of agricultural Revitalization infrastructure construction  Cultivating important carriers and forces to 250 guarantee national food security to serve national food security strategy  Serving the reform of rural collective property right system, and promoting the development of county happiness industry to support the construction of beautiful villages  Vigorously promoting the "No.1 Project" of internet financial service for "Sannong" so that modern financial services can benefit more farmers  Optimizing services in key areas to serve major Standing Fast national development strategies to Our  Supporting the development of strategic Founding Duty emerging industries and high-end manufacturing to Serve the industries Real Economy  Deeply expanding inclusive finance and financial services in people's livelihood  Giving full play to professional advantages to Promoting the lead the development of green finance practice on  Adhering to green office and green procurement creating a to improve green operation level beautiful China  Carrying out environmental protection actions to help build a beautiful China 251  Accelerating the digital transformation to innovatively promote the retail business and branch outlet transformation Providing  Continuously strengthening innovation Satisfactory capabilities to practically enhance business Services operation power and vitality  Holding the bottom line of risk and accurately controlling risk cases to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers  Fully safeguarding the rights and benefits of Demonstrating employees the Strives of  Organizing diversified trainings to broaden the the Fighters in career development path of employees the New Era  Carrying out colorful recreational and sports activities to enrich employees' spiritual life Building a  Vigorously publicizing financial knowledge to Harmonious improve public financial literacy Society  Devoted to social public welfare to contribute to Together social harmony 252 Appendix Basis of Reporting Total amount of donations (RMB 10 thousands): amount of donations made for public welfare and other contributions, excluding employee donations. Donations for public welfare are made to the public welfare, as defined in the Law of the People's Republic of China on Donations for Public Welfare, through public welfare organizations or governments at county-levelor above. Balance of farmer loans (RMB 100 millions): including the balances of general loans to Comfortable Housing Project for farmers and herdsmen, house building loans for the farmers in quake-hitareas, loans for farmers purchasing or building houses, personal loans for farm machines, personal loans to production and business in rural areas, micro loans for farmers, other agriculture-relatedloans to individuals, personal agricultural loans, and "Jinhuikuainong" loans. Total number of employees (persons): number of employees who hold labour contracts within the group level, including those working in domestic branches, overseas branches, subsidiaries and representative offices, subsidiaries with integrated operations and rural banks, excluding labour dispatch employees. 253 Total number of county-level employees (persons): number of employees who hold labour contracts or who work as labour dispatching at tier-2branches, tier-1 sub-branches,business departments of tier-2branches and the foundation-levelestablishments under their administration listed in the directory of County Area Banking Division. Proportion of female employees (%): proportion of female employees is defined as number of female employees divided by the number of total employees. The number of employees is defined as the number of employees who hold labour contracts within the group level, including those working in domestic branches, overseas branches, subsidiaries and representative offices, subsidiaries with integrated operations and rural banks. The number of female employees is defined as the number of female employees who hold labour contracts within the group level, including those working in domestic branches, overseas branches, subsidiaries and representative offices, subsidiaries with integrated operations and rural banks. Proportion of ethnic minority employees (%): proportion of ethnic minority employees is defined as number of ethnic minority employees divided by the number of employees. The number of employees is defined as the number of employees who hold labour contracts in domestic (excluding subsidiaries with integrated operations and rural banks). The number of ethnic minority employees is defined as the number of ethnic minority employees who hold labour contracts in 254 domestic (excluding subsidiaries with integrated operations and rural banks). Total number of employee trainings (10 thousands person time): defined as the number of employee attending in the face to face trainings for which the ABC sends formal notices. The scope includes the headquarters, 37 tier-1 branches and 3 training colleges. Total number of domestic branch outlets (units): domestic branch outlets includes the headquarters, exclusive institutions at the headquarters, tier-1branches (directly subordinate), tier-2branches (operation departments of provincial branches), tier-1 sub-branches(municipal cities, operation departments of directly subordinate branches and operation departments of tier-2branches), operation departments of local branches and other institutions. The statistics includes all licensed branches, including the ones licensed but not yet opened. Number of county-level branch outlets (units): number of county branches including tier-2branches, tier-1 sub-branches,business departments of tier-2branches and the foundation-levelestablishments under their administration listed in the directory of County Area Banking Division. 255 Water consumption per capita in the Head Office (m3/person): total water consumption in the Head Office in 2019 divided by the number of employees in office in the buildings of the Head Office. Electricity consumption per capita in the Head Office (kwh/person): total electricity consumption in the Head Office in 2019 divided by the number of employees in office in the buildings of the Head Office. Gas consumption per capita in the Head Office (m3/person): total gas consumption in the Head Office in 2019 divided by the number of employees in office in the buildings of the Head Office. 256 Independent Practitioner's Assurance Report To the Board of Directors of Agricultural Bank of China Limited We have been engaged to perform a limited assurance engagement on the selected 2019 key data (the "key data") in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report of the Agricultural Bank of China Limited ("the Bank"). Selected key data The selected key data in the Bank's 2019 Social Responsibility Report that is covered by this report is as follows: Total amount of donations

Balance of farmer loans

Total number of employees

Total number of county-level employees

county-level employees Proportion of female employees

Proportion of ethnic minority employees

Total number of employee trainings

Total number of domestic branch outlets

Number of county-level branch outlets

county-level branch outlets Water consumption per capita in the Head Office

Electricity consumption per capita in the Head Office

Gas consumption per capita in the Head Office Our assurance was with respect to the year ended 31 December 2019 information only and we have not performed any procedures with respect to earlier periods or any other elements included in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report. Criteria 257 The criteria used by the Bank to prepare the selected key data in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report are set out in the definitions of the key data (the "basis of reporting") in the front of this assurance report. The Board of Directors' Responsibilities The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the selected key data in the 2019 Social Responsibility report in accordance with the basis of reporting. This responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining internal control relevant to the preparation of the selected key data in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Our Independence and Quality Control We have complied with the independence and other ethical requirement of the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, which is founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour. Our firm applies International Standard on Quality Control 1 and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements. Practitioner's Responsibilities It is our responsibility to express a conclusion on selected the key data in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report based on our work. 258 We conducted our work in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information". This standard requires that we plan and perform our work to form the conclusion. The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently, the level of assurance in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed. Accordingly, we do not express a reasonable assurance opinion about whether the Bank's 2019 selected key data in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of reporting. Our work involves assessing the risks of material misstatement of the selected key data in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report whether due to fraud or error, and responding to the assessed risks. The extent of procedures selected depends on our judgment and assessment of the engagement risk. Within the scope of our work, we have performed the following procedures in the Headquarters of the Bank and the Beijing Branch. The procedures we performed comprised: Interviews with relevant departments of the Bank involved in providing information for the selected key data within the Social Responsibility Report; and Analytical procedure; 259 Examination, on a test basis, of documentary evidence relating to the selected key data on which we report; Recalculation; and Other procedures deemed necessary Inherent Limitation The absence of a significant body of established practice on which to draw to evaluate and measure non-financial information allows for different, but acceptable, measures and measurement techniques and can affect comparability between entities. Conclusion Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the 2019 selected key data in the 2019 Social Responsibility Report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the basis of reporting. Restriction on Use Our report has been prepared for and only for the board of directors of the Bank and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the content of this report. 