By Justina Lee



Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.'s 2019 net profit rose 4.6%, helped by higher interest and fee incomes.

Net profit was 212.10 billion yuan ($29.87 billion), China's third-biggest lender by assets said late Monday.

Net interest income rose 1.9% to CNY486.87 billion, while net fee and commission income grew 11.2%, the bank said.

