Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON ADJUSTMENT TO THE COUPON RATE OF PREFERENCE SHARES (THE SECOND TRANCHE)

03/06/2020 | 04:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON ADJUSTMENT TO

THE COUPON RATE OF PREFERENCE SHARES

(THE SECOND TRANCHE)

Pursuant to the relevant terms of the Prospectus of the Agricultural Bank of China Limited on Private Placement of Preference Shares (the second tranche) (the "Prospectus"), the coupon rate adjustment interval of the second tranche of preference shares issued by Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") through a private placement in March 2015 ("農行優2", stock code: 360009) is 5 years, namely, the coupon rate will be adjusted every 5 years. The dividend will be paid at an agreed fixed coupon rate during each dividend period. The first five-yeardividend period will expire. Pursuant to the relevant terms of the Prospectus, the Bank will make adjustment to the coupon rate of "農行優2" during the second dividend period.

The coupon rate shall consist of two parts: the prevailing base rate and the fixed premium. The prevailing base rate shall be the arithmetic average yield (i.e., 2.60%, rounded to 0.01%) of PRC Treasury bonds with a maturity of 5 years as contained in the yield curves of ChinaBond Government Bond (formerly known as the yield curves of the inter-bank fixed rate Treasury bonds) published by www.chinabond.com.cn (or any other websites recognised by China Government Securities Depository Trust & Clearing Co., Ltd.) during the 20 trading days immediately preceding to the re-pricing date (i.e., 6 March 2020, but excluding such re-pricing date). The fixed premium was set at 2.24% at the issuance and it shall no longer be adjusted once determined.

Based on the above, during the second dividend period beginning from 11 March 2020, the base rate and fixed premium of "農行優2" will be 2.60% and 2.24%, respectively, and the coupon rate will be 4.84%. The dividend shall be paid annually.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

6 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:27:07 UTC
