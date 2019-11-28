Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Due to work arrangements, Mr. WANG Wei has tendered his resignation as an executive director, an executive vice president of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), and a member of each of the Strategic Planning Committee and the County Area Banking Business/Inclusive Finance Development Committee of the board of directors (the "Board") of the Bank.

According to relevant rules of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the articles of association of the Bank, Mr. WANG Wei's resignation took effect on 28 November 2019 upon his resignation letter being delivered to the Board. Mr. WANG Wei has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and does not have any matters in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.

During his tenure at the Bank, Mr. WANG Wei performed his duties faithfully, pragmatically and proactively with diligence and commitment, and made significant contributions to the transformation and development, risk prevention and control, serving the real economy and promoting the development of Sannong (agriculture, rural areas and farmers) and county-level businesses of the Bank. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.