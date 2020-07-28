Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Agricultural Bank of China Limited    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA

FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

On 28 July 2020, Agricultural Bank of China Financial Technology Co., Ltd. ("ABC FinTech"), was officially established by a subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"). ABC FinTech has a registered capital of RMB600 million and is registered in Tongzhou District in Beijing, the PRC. ABC FinTech will specialise in commencing technological innovation, software research and development, product operation and technical consultation by way of FinTech.

The establishment of ABC FinTech is an important measure for the Bank to implement the "Six Dimension Strategy" for the governance and development of the Bank, accelerate the technology empowerment and promote the digital transformation. By establishing ABC FinTech, the Bank will accelerate the business transformation, revitalise the FinTech innovation and cultivate the core competitiveness of FinTech. Under the technology governance framework of the group, ABC FinTech will fully leverage the advantage of a market-oriented system and mechanism and the functions of a platform to better serve the group, the customers and the society, strengthen the four capacities of "innovation incubation, co-building the ecology, serving the group and technology empowerment", and be committed to building itself into the best-in-class digital ecology FinTech company which matches with an international first-class commercial banking group.

In the next step, the Bank will accelerate the implementation of the strategy of "promoting digital transformation to create a digital ABC", which will be continuously driven by FinTech and business innovation, with the aim to develop ourselves into a smart bank with first-class customer experience and a best-in-class digital eco-bank in "Sannong" and inclusive finance areas.

The Board of Directors of

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

Beijing, the PRC

28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. ZHU Hailin, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA
05:11aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on the establishment of agricultural b..
PU
07/09EXCLUSIVE : Chinese banks prepare contingency plans over threat of U.S. sanction..
RE
07/02AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/18EXCLUSIVE : EY finds China copper smelter Fangyuan has misstated accounts - sour..
RE
06/18EXCLUSIVE : EY finds China copper smelter Fangyuan has misstated accounts - sour..
RE
06/15AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : STABILIZE FOREIGN TRADE——ABC JOINS HAND..
PU
06/08China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform drive
RE
05/28AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : ABC Releases the 2019 Annual Results2020-05-28
PU
04/29China's biggest banks post profit growth amid pandemic, but margins shrink
RE
04/29The Last Stronghold of Growing Bank Profits Cannot Hold -- Heard on the Stree..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 665 B 94 820 M 94 820 M
Net income 2020 216 B 30 810 M 30 810 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,12x
Yield 2020 7,39%
Capitalization 1 105 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 464 011
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agricultural Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 3,47 CNY
Last Close Price 2,53 CNY
Spread / Highest target 76,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Qing Song Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Mu Bing Zhou Chairman
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xing Xiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Ke Qiu Zhang Executive Director & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.37%158 036
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.42%55 385
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.75%51 587
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.24%45 846
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-16.17%43 507
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-25.98%36 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group