Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Agricultural Bank of China Limited    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 10/11
3.13 HKD   +1.95%
07:16aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Date of board meeting
PU
10/10AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Changes in supervisors
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : Proposed Amendments of The Articles of Association of The Bank
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agricultural Bank of China : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2019 | 07:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 23 October 2019 (Wednesday) for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the results of the Bank for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

13 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2019 11:15:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA
07:16aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Date of board meeting
PU
10/10AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Changes in supervisors
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : Proposed Amendments of The Articles of Association of The Bank
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : Proposed Issue of Subordinated Bonds
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : Nomination of Directors and Proposed Appointment of members of..
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : ABC and Shaanxi Provincial Government Sign Strategic Cooperati..
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : ABC Contract Accounts for Online Reconciliation Exceeds One Mi..
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : ABC Hong Kong Branch Highly Recognized for Underwriting Treasu..
PU
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : Agricultural Bank China Employees on Trial for Alleged Embezzl..
DJ
2012AGBANK-H SHARES : PBOC : Former Assistant Gov. Li Dongrong Promoted To Vice Gove..
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 641 B
EBIT 2019 427 B
Net income 2019 210 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,56%
P/E ratio 2019 4,76x
P/E ratio 2020 4,45x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 1 214 B
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agricultural Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,75  CNY
Last Close Price 2,83  CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.48%171 255
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%53 004
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED11.12%52 628
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD22.04%51 556
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%49 585
QNB-1.07%48 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group