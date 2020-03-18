Log in
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agricultural Bank of China : Date of Board Meeting 2020-03-18

03/18/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 30 March 2020 (Monday) for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the annual results of the Bank for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, and considering the payment of a dividend for the year of 2019.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

18 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 11:31:04 UTC
