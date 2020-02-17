Log in
Agricultural Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

02/17/2020 | 05:52am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular and the notice (the "Circular and Notice") of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 14 January 2020, containing the time and venue of the EGM to be held and the details of each of the resolutions proposed at the EGM for the consideration and approval of the shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders").

In order to implement the recent requirements of governments at all levels regarding the prevention and control work on the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019), protect the health and safety of the Shareholders and the attendees of the EGM, and ensure the exercise of relevant shareholder's rights by the Shareholders, the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") strongly recommends the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM through off-site means. The Shareholders can choose to vote by filling in and submitting the proxy form, i.e., to indicate your voting intention in the proxy form for the EGM dated 14 January 2020 and designate the chairman of the EGM as your proxy. The Shareholders of A shares can also choose to vote by means of online voting, please refer to the voting methods set out in the notice and the indicative announcement of the EGM published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange by the Bank on 14 January 2020 and 17 February 2020, respectively.

In view of the current anti-epidemic work, the Bank will also take a series of infection prevention measures at the venue of the EGM. The Bank reminds the Shareholders and the attendees of the EGM to adopt proper personal preventive work and proactively comply with the epidemic prevention and control requirements including temperature check and wearing mask.

1

The Board has an office that is responsible for assisting the Board in handling daily affairs. The Shareholders shall refer to the Circular and Notice for the details of the resolutions proposed at the EGM. If there are any questions about the relevant resolutions or any enquiries regarding the Bank, and any affairs that the Shareholders wish to discuss with the Board by taking the opportunity at the EGM, the Shareholders are welcome to contact the office of the Board through the following means:

Address: No. 69, Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Dongcheng District, Beijing, PRC

Tel no.: 86-10-85109619 / 86 -10-85107255

Fax no.: 86-10-85126571

E-mail address: ir@abchina.com

If any Shareholders of H shares have the intention to attend the EGM in person or have any other questions about the EGM, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Bank through the following means:

Address: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel no.: 852-2862 8628

Fax no.: 852-2865 0990

E-mail address: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

Save for the above, the time and the venue of the EGM, the resolutions proposed at the EGM for the Shareholders' consideration and approval, the eligibility to attend the EGM, the proxy, the registration procedures, the H share register of members and all other information in relation to the EGM remain unchanged. Please refer to the Circular and Notice and the proxy form for the details.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

2

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:51:09 UTC
