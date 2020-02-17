Agricultural Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE NOTICE OF THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2020-02-17

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular and the notice (the "Circular and Notice") of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 14 January 2020, containing the time and venue of the EGM to be held and the details of each of the resolutions proposed at the EGM for the consideration and approval of the shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders").

In order to implement the recent requirements of governments at all levels regarding the prevention and control work on the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019), protect the health and safety of the Shareholders and the attendees of the EGM, and ensure the exercise of relevant shareholder's rights by the Shareholders, the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") strongly recommends the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM through off-site means. The Shareholders can choose to vote by filling in and submitting the proxy form, i.e., to indicate your voting intention in the proxy form for the EGM dated 14 January 2020 and designate the chairman of the EGM as your proxy. The Shareholders of A shares can also choose to vote by means of online voting, please refer to the voting methods set out in the notice and the indicative announcement of the EGM published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange by the Bank on 14 January 2020 and 17 February 2020, respectively.

In view of the current anti-epidemic work, the Bank will also take a series of infection prevention measures at the venue of the EGM. The Bank reminds the Shareholders and the attendees of the EGM to adopt proper personal preventive work and proactively comply with the epidemic prevention and control requirements including temperature check and wearing mask.