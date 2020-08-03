Agricultural Bank of China : NOMINATION OF SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK

Log in
08/03/2020 | 09:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

NOMINATION OF SUPERVISOR OF THE BANK

The board of supervisors of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of the sixth meeting of the board of supervisors of the Bank of 2020 (the "Meeting") by email on 31 July 2020 and held the Meeting by way of written resolution on 3 August 2020. 7 supervisors were entitled to attend and all of them attended the Meeting. The Meeting was conducted in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank and the rules of procedure of the board of supervisors.

The following proposal was considered and approved at the Meeting of the board of supervisors:

Nomination of Mr. FAN Jianqiang as a supervisor representing shareholders of the Bank

It was resolved at the Meeting to nominate Mr. FAN Jianqiang as a candidate for supervisor representing shareholders of the Bank, subject to the approval of his appointment by a shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. The term of office for Mr. FAN Jianqiang will be three years, commencing upon the date of approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.

The profile of Mr. FAN Jianqiang is set out below:

Mr. FAN Jianqiang, born in April 1964, holds a master's degree and is a senior auditor and a senior economist. He previously served as the director of the Second Division of Finance Audit Division and the director of the Personnel and Education Division of Special Commissioner's Office in Chengdu of the National Audit Office of the PRC. Since July 2009, he successively served as the deputy general manager of the Preparatory Team and the vice general manager of the Chengdu Regional Office of the Audit Office of the Bank, and the vice general manager of the Wuhan Regional Office of the Audit Office of the Bank. He worked as deputy general manager of the Audit Office of the Bank (deputy bureau level) in October 2013. He worked as the vice general manager of the Audit Office of the Bank in April 2014. He served as the general manager of the Xi'an Regional Office of the Audit Office of the Bank in March 2018. He has served as the person-in- charge of the Office of the Board of Supervisors of the Bank since June 2020.

The Bank will disclose the remuneration of supervisors in the annual report each year.

1

Save as in this announcement, Mr. FAN Jianqiang did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies or take up any post in any affiliated companies of the Bank in the past three years, nor have any relationship with any other director, supervisor, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Bank. Furthermore, Mr. FAN Jianqiang does not have any equity interest in the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed herein, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Mr. FAN Jianqiang that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

The Board of Directors of

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

Beijing, the PRC

3 August 2020

As at the date of

this announcement, our executive directors are

Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong

and

Ms. ZHANG Keqiu;

the non-executive directors are Mr. ZHU Hailin,

Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and

Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

2

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 13:06:11 UTC
