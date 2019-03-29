Log in
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

(601288)
Agricultural Bank of China : 2018 Net CNY202.8 Billion; Up 5% on Year

03/29/2019 | 05:45am EDT

BEIJING--Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. said Friday that its 2018 net profit rose 5% on year to 202.8 billion yuan ($30.2 billion), thanks to higher interest and fee income.

The result undershot the 204.49 billion yuan profit estimate made by analysts at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

China's third-largest lender by assets said its net interest income rose 8.1% on year to 477.76 billion yuan and its net fee and commission income rose 7.2% on year to 78.14 billion yuan.

The bank's nonperforming loans stood at 190 billion yuan, or 1.59% of its total loans.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

