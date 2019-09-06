Log in
Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement On The Completion Of The Issuance Of Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds (Second Tranche)

09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF THE ISSUANCE OF UNDATED ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL BONDS (SECOND TRANCHE)

Reference is made to the announcement of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 8 August 2019 on the approval of issuance of undated additional tier 1 capital bonds.

With the approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People's Bank of China, the Bank issued "2019 Undated Tier 1 Capital Bonds (Second Tranche)" (the "Bonds") in China's national inter-bank bond market.

The Bonds were book-built on 3 September 2019 and the issuance was completed on 5 September 2019.

The size of issuance of the Bonds is RMB35 billion. The coupon rate is 4.20% during the first five years and will be adjusted every 5 years. The issuer shall have conditional redemption rights on every distribution payment date since the fifth distribution payment date (included). The Bonds will be registered at and in the custody of China Central Depository & Clearing Co., Ltd.

The proceeds from this issuance of the Bonds will be used to replenish the Bank's additional tier 1 capital in accordance with applicable laws and approvals by the regulatory authorities.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 08:36:08 UTC
