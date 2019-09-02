Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on Changes in Directors 2019-09-02

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGES IN DIRECTORS

According to the relevant provisions of applicable laws and regulations and articles of associations of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"), each of Mr. WEN Tiejun and Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan ceased to serve as an independent non-executive director of the Bank on 30 August 2019 due to the term of office of each of them has expired.

Mr. WEN Tiejun will no longer serve as a member of the Strategic Planning Committee and the County Area Banking Business/Inclusive Finance Development Committee, the chairman and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan will no longer serve as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee, the chairman and a member of the Risk Management/Consumers' Interest Protection Committee and the Risk Management Committee of Institutions in the United States Regions, and the chairman and a member of the Related Party Transactions Management Committee.

Each of Mr. WEN Tiejun and Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and does not have any matters in relation to his leaving office that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.