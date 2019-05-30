Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on the Poll Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting 2019-05-30
0
05/30/2019 | 10:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1288)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POLL RESULTS OF
THE 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that the 2018 annual general meeting of the Bank (the "AGM") was held at the Bank's headquarters, No. 18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, PRC on Thursday, 30 May 2019.
The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Bank as at the date of the AGM was 349,983,033,873 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for, against or abstained any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no restrictions on the above holder of the Bank's ordinary shares casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. 154 Shareholders and authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 301,695,454,133 ordinary shares, representing 86.202880% of the total voting shares of the Bank were present at the AGM, details of which are set out below:
Total number of Shareholders and authorised proxies attending the AGM
154
Total number of holders of A shares present at the AGM
137
Total number of holders of H shares present at the AGM
17
Total number of voting shares present at the AGM
301,695,454,133
Total number of voting shares held by holders of A shares
287,932,202,226
Total number of voting shares held by holders of H shares
13,763,251,907
Percentage of voting shares present at the AGM in the total voting shares
86.202880%
Percentage of voting shares held by holders of A shares in total voting shares
82.270332%
Percentage of voting shares held by holders of H shares in total voting shares
3.932548%
Note: The total number of the Shareholders attending the AGM includes the Shareholders who attended the AGM on site and Shareholders who attended the AGM by way of online voting. As the resolutions proposed at the AGM do not have to be approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank, holders of preference shares of the Bank did not attend the AGM.
1
The AGM was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. ZHOU Mubing, the chairman of the Board. Voting at the AGM was conducted by poll. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, was appointed by the Bank as the scrutineer for the voting. The convening and voting method of the AGM was in compliance with laws and regulations of the PRC (including the Company Law of the PRC, the Rules Governing Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Implementation Rules for Online Voting at Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies of Shanghai Stock Exchange) and the Articles of Association. All of the Bank's 13 directors attended the AGM. All of the Bank's 8 supervisors attended the AGM. The secretary to the Board attended the AGM. The senior management of the Bank were present at the AGM.
We refer to the AGM circular of the Bank dated 15 April 2019 and the supplemental AGM circular dated 16 May 2019, containing details of the resolutions proposed at the AGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforesaid circulars.
POLL RESULTS
The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstained
1.
To consider and approve the 2018 work report of the
301,626,528,921
19,101,316
49,823,896
board of directors of the Bank
(99.977154%)
(0.006331%)
(0.016515%)
2.
To consider and approve the 2018 work report of the
301,626,516,921
19,101,316
49,835,896
board of supervisors of the Bank
(99.977150%)
(0.006331%)
(0.016519%)
3.
To consider and approve the final financial accounts of
301,626,532,821
19,123,416
49,797,896
the Bank for 2018
(99.977155%)
(0.006339%)
(0.016506%)
4.
To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of
301,690,458,212
933,093
4,062,828
the Bank for 2018
(99.998344%)
(0.000309%)
(0.001347%)
5.
To consider and approve the appointments of external
300,983,013,072
708,378,933
4,062,128
auditors of the Bank for 2019
(99.763854%)
(0.234800%)
(0.001346%)
6.
To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. ZHOU
301,255,610,462
425,777,323
14,066,348
Mubing as an executive director of the Bank
(99.854209%)
(0.141129%)
(0.004662%)
7.
To consider and approve the election of Mr. CAI Dong as
301,307,240,862
384,139,843
4,073,428
an executive director of the Bank
(99.871323%)
(0.127327%)
(0.001350%)
8.
To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. WANG
301,254,920,029
431,437,676
9,096,428
Xinxin as an independent non-executive director of the
(99.853981%)
(0.143004%)
(0.003015%)
Bank
10.
To consider and approve the election of Mr. WU Jiangtao
300,791,459,751
587,665,243
316,329,139
as a non-executive director of the Bank
(99.700362%)
(0.194788%)
(0.104850%)
2
Ordinary Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstained
The ordinary resolutions above were duly passed as more than 1/2 of the votes were cast in favour of each resolution by the Shareholders and authorised proxies present at the AGM.
Special Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstained
9.
To consider and approve the plan of issuing write-down
301,685,793,812
5,603,493
4,056,828
capital bonds of the Bank
(99.996798%)
(0.001857%)
(0.001345%)
The special resolution above was duly passed as more than 2/3 of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution by the Shareholders and authorised proxies present at the AGM.
In accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the poll results of the voting of holders of A shares with less than 5% of voting shares in respect of the resolutions involving significant events at the AGM were as follows:
Resolutions
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
Abstained
4.
To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of
10,604,746,071
897,093
18,000
the Bank for 2018
(99.991372%)
(0.008459%)
(0.000170%)
5.
To consider and approve the appointments of external
10,539,107,642
66,536,222
17,300
auditors of the Bank for 2019
(99.372472%)
(0.627365%)
(0.000163%)
6.
To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. ZHOU
10,601,725,871
3,552,393
382,900
Mubing as an executive director of the Bank
(99.962894%)
(0.033495%)
(0.003610%)
7.
To consider and approve the election of Mr. CAI Dong as
10,602,096,771
3,535,793
28,600
an executive director of the Bank
(99.966392%)
(0.033339%)
(0.000270%)
8.
To consider and approve the re-election of Mr. WANG
10,593,632,071
11,962,493
66,600
Xinxin as an independent non-executive director of the
(99.886579%)
(0.112793%)
(0.000628%)
Bank
10.
To consider and approve the election of Mr. WU Jiangtao
10,294,762,660
3,601,193
307,297,311
as a non-executive director of the Bank
(97.068561%)
(0.033955%)
(2.897484%)
3
PAYMENT OF CASH DIVIDENDS FOR 2018
The cash dividends for 2018 are denominated and announced in Renminbi and shall be RMB1.739 per ten ordinary shares (tax inclusive). Pursuant to the Articles of Association, the dividends deriving from A shares of the Bank shall be paid in Renminbi whereas the dividends deriving from H shares of the Bank shall be paid in Hong Kong Dollars. The exchange rate between Renminbi and Hong Kong Dollars shall be the medium exchange rate between Renminbi and Hong Kong Dollars as announced by the People's Bank of China on the date of the AGM, which is 1 Hong Kong Dollar equivalent to RMB0.87895, and the dividends calculated based upon such exchange rate shall be Hong Kong Dollar 1.978497 per ten ordinary shares (tax inclusive).
The Bank is performing relevant procedures in respect of the distribution of the dividends as soon as practical, and the 2018 H share cash dividends will be paid on or before Friday, 12 July 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Bank's H share register of members on Tuesday, 18 June 2019. In order to determine the holders of H shares who are entitled to receive the cash dividends for 2018, the Bank's H share register of members will be closed from Thursday, 13 June 2019 to Tuesday, 18 June 2019 (both days inclusive), and no transfer of H shares will be registered during such period. Holders of H shares who wish to receive the dividends must lodge the transfer documents and the relevant share certificates with the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 June 2019. The last trading day of the Bank's H shares before the ex-dividend date will be Monday, 10 June 2019, and the dividends will be excluded from Tuesday, 11 June 2019.
The 2018 A share cash dividends of the Bank will be paid on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 to the Shareholders whose names appear on the Bank's A share register of members on Tuesday, 18 June 2019, and the dividends will be excluded from Wednesday, 19 June 2019. For details of payment of dividends to holders of A shares, please refer to the announcement separately published on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
WITHHOLDING OF DIVIDEND TAX FOR SHAREHOLDERS
Pursuant to the Notice on Issues Concerning Individual Income Tax Collection and Management after the Repeal of Guo Shui Fa [1993] No. 045 (Guo Shui Han [2011] No. 348), the resident individuals outside the PRC who are the Shareholders of the shares issued by domestic non- foreign invested enterprises in Hong Kong enjoy preferential tax rate in accordance with the tax conventions between Mainland China and the country where the residents reside, and the tax arrangements between the Mainland China and Hong Kong (Macau). Resident individuals outside the PRC shall personally or through an agent authorised in writing apply for and fulfil the relevant formalities to enjoy relevant preferential tax treatment. Since the tax rate for such dividend is generally 10% as required by relevant tax regulation and arrangements, and there is a large number of Shareholders, to simplify the collection of tax, the individual Shareholders will be generally subject to a withholding tax rate of 10% without making any application when domesticnon-foreigninvested enterprise which issue shares in Hong Kong distribute dividends to their Shareholders. For situations where the tax rate for dividend is not 10%, it shall be subject to the following requirements: (1) if an individual who received a dividend is a resident of a country where the tax rate for the dividend is lower than 10%, the withholding agent can apply for relevant preferential
4
treatment according to the Announcement of the State Administration of Taxation in relation to the Issuing of Administrative Measures on Preferential Treatment Entitled by Nonresidents under Tax Treaties (Guo Shui Fa [2015] No. 60), and upon the approval of the competent tax authority, overpaid taxes will be returned; (2) if an individual who received a dividend is a resident of a country where the tax rate for dividend is between 10% to 20%, the withholding agent shall withhold the individual's income tax at the agreed tax rate when distributing dividends, and no application should be submitted; (3) if an individual who received a dividend is a resident of a country which has not entered into any tax treaty with the PRC or otherwise, the withholding agent shall be subject to a withholding tax rate of 20% which shall be applied when distributing the dividend.
Pursuant to the Notice of the State Administration of Taxation on the Issues Concerning Withholding the Enterprises Income Tax on the Dividends Paid by Chinese Resident Enterprises to H Share Holders Who Are Overseas Nonresident Enterprises (Guo Shui Han [2008] No. 897) of the State Administration of Taxation, the Bank is obliged to withhold and pay enterprise income tax at the rate of 10% from dividend paid or payable for H shares when distributing dividend to nonresident enterprise Shareholders of H shares. If any resident enterprise (as defined in the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the PRC) listed on the Bank's register of members of H shares, which is duly incorporated in the PRC or under the laws of a foreign country (or a region) but with aPRC-basedde facto management body, does not desire to have the Bank withhold the said 10% enterprise income tax, it shall submit to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at or before 4:30 pm on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 a legal opinion, issued by a Mainland China qualified lawyer (inscribed with the seal of the applicable law firm), that establishes its resident enterprise status. After the legal opinion is provided by the resident enterprise Shareholders within the stipulated time frame and upon the Bank's confirmation of such opinion, the Bank will not withhold any enterprise income tax when distributing the cash dividends for 2018 to resident enterprise Shareholders of H shares listed on the Bank's register of members of H shares on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.
For investors of the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals) investing in the H shares of the Bank listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Southbound Trading"), the Bank has entered into the Agreement on Distribution of Cash Dividends of H Shares for Southbound Trading with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, pursuant to which, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, as the nominee of the holders of H shares for the Southbound Trading, will receive all cash dividends distributed by the Bank and distribute the cash dividends in Renminbi to the relevant investors of H shares of the Southbound Trading through its depositary and clearing system. The record date and the date of distribution of cash dividends and other arrangements in relation to the Southbound Trading will be the same as those for H shares of the Bank. According to the relevant requirements of the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of theShanghai-HongKong Stock Connect (Finance Tax [2014] No. 81) and the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of theShenzhen-HongKong Stock Connect (Finance Tax [2016] No. 127) which were jointly published by the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Bank shall withhold an individual income tax at the rate of 20% on dividends derived from the H shares of the Bank acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect by Mainland individual investors. For dividends received by domestic securities investment funds from investing in the H shares of the Bank through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect,
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:23:04 UTC