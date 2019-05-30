Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on the Poll Results of the 2018 Annual General Meeting 2019-05-30

treatment according to the Announcement of the State Administration of Taxation in relation to the Issuing of Administrative Measures on Preferential Treatment Entitled by Nonresidents under Tax Treaties (Guo Shui Fa [2015] No. 60), and upon the approval of the competent tax authority, overpaid taxes will be returned; (2) if an individual who received a dividend is a resident of a country where the tax rate for dividend is between 10% to 20%, the withholding agent shall withhold the individual's income tax at the agreed tax rate when distributing dividends, and no application should be submitted; (3) if an individual who received a dividend is a resident of a country which has not entered into any tax treaty with the PRC or otherwise, the withholding agent shall be subject to a withholding tax rate of 20% which shall be applied when distributing the dividend.

Pursuant to the Notice of the State Administration of Taxation on the Issues Concerning Withholding the Enterprises Income Tax on the Dividends Paid by Chinese Resident Enterprises to H Share Holders Who Are Overseas Nonresident Enterprises (Guo Shui Han [2008] No. 897) of the State Administration of Taxation, the Bank is obliged to withhold and pay enterprise income tax at the rate of 10% from dividend paid or payable for H shares when distributing dividend to nonresident enterprise Shareholders of H shares. If any resident enterprise (as defined in the Enterprise Income Tax Law of the PRC) listed on the Bank's register of members of H shares, which is duly incorporated in the PRC or under the laws of a foreign country (or a region) but with a PRC-basedde facto management body, does not desire to have the Bank withhold the said 10% enterprise income tax, it shall submit to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at or before 4:30 pm on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 a legal opinion, issued by a Mainland China qualified lawyer (inscribed with the seal of the applicable law firm), that establishes its resident enterprise status. After the legal opinion is provided by the resident enterprise Shareholders within the stipulated time frame and upon the Bank's confirmation of such opinion, the Bank will not withhold any enterprise income tax when distributing the cash dividends for 2018 to resident enterprise Shareholders of H shares listed on the Bank's register of members of H shares on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.

For investors of the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (including enterprises and individuals) investing in the H shares of the Bank listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Southbound Trading"), the Bank has entered into the Agreement on Distribution of Cash Dividends of H Shares for Southbound Trading with China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, pursuant to which, China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited, as the nominee of the holders of H shares for the Southbound Trading, will receive all cash dividends distributed by the Bank and distribute the cash dividends in Renminbi to the relevant investors of H shares of the Southbound Trading through its depositary and clearing system. The record date and the date of distribution of cash dividends and other arrangements in relation to the Southbound Trading will be the same as those for H shares of the Bank. According to the relevant requirements of the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shanghai-HongKong Stock Connect (Finance Tax [2014] No. 81) and the Notice on the Tax Policies Related to the Pilot Program of the Shenzhen-HongKong Stock Connect (Finance Tax [2016] No. 127) which were jointly published by the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Bank shall withhold an individual income tax at the rate of 20% on dividends derived from the H shares of the Bank acquired through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect by Mainland individual investors. For dividends received by domestic securities investment funds from investing in the H shares of the Bank through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect,