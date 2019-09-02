Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on the Resolution of the Board of Directors 2019-09-02

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of the meeting of the Board (the "Meeting") on 16 August 2019 and held the Meeting on-site in Beijing on 30 August 2019. 17 directors were entitled to attend and all of them attended the Meeting, among whom, Ms. XIAO Xing, due to other business commitments, designated Mr. WEN Tiejun in writing as her respective proxy to attend and vote on her behalf at the Meeting. The Meeting and the voting were conducted in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank and the rules of procedure of the Board.

Mr. ZHOU Mubing, the chairman of the Board, presided over the Meeting. The following proposals were considered and approved at the Meeting: