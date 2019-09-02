Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on the Resolution of the Board of Directors 2019-09-02
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1288)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON
THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of the meeting of the Board (the "Meeting") on 16 August 2019 and held the Meeting on-site in Beijing on 30 August 2019. 17 directors were entitled to attend and all of them attended the Meeting, among whom, Ms. XIAO Xing, due to other business commitments, designated Mr. WEN Tiejun in writing as her respective proxy to attend and vote on her behalf at the Meeting. The Meeting and the voting were conducted in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank and the rules of procedure of the Board.
Mr. ZHOU Mubing, the chairman of the Board, presided over the Meeting. The following proposals were considered and approved at the Meeting:
2019 Interim Report and the Summary of 2019 Interim Report of the Bank
Voting result: 17 valid votes, including 17 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) for detailed information.
2019 Interim Comprehensive Risk Management Report of the Bank
Voting result: 17 valid votes, including 17 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
1
2018 Remuneration for the Directors
Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong abstained from voting due to conflict of interests.
Voting result: 10 valid votes, including 10 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Opinion of independent non-executive directors of the Bank: Agreed.
This proposal will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for consideration and approval.
2018 Remuneration for the Senior Management
Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu abstained from voting due to conflict of interests.
Voting result: 14 valid votes, including 14 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Opinion of independent non-executive directors of the Bank: Agreed.
Proposal on Assessment Program of the Chairman of the Board, the President and Other Senior Management Members in 2019
Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu abstained from voting due to conflict of interests.
Voting result: 13 valid votes, including 13 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Opinion of independent non-executive directors of the Bank: Agreed.
Proposal on the Changes in the Chairmen and the Members of the Special Committees of the Board
The relevant directors abstained from voting on the proposals of the appointment of themselves. Voting results are as follows:
Valid
No.
Proposals
votes
For
Against
Abstained
1
Strategic Planning
To elect Mr. CAI Dong, Ms.
Committee
ZHANG Keqiu, Ms. XIAO Xing,
12
12
0
0
Mr. XU Jiandong and Mr. LIAO
Luming as members
2
County Area
To elect Mr. LIU Shouying, Mr.
Banking Business/
LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao as
Inclusive Finance
members
14
14
0
0
Development
Committee
2
Valid
No.
Proposals
votes
For
Against
Abstained
3
Nomination and
To elect Mr. WANG Xinxin as the
Remuneration
chairman, Mr. LIU Shouying and
Committee
Mr. LI Wei as members; Mr. LIAO
13
13
0
0
Luming will no longer serve as a
member
4
Audit and
To elect Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee,
Compliance
Margaret, Mr. LIU Shouying, Mr.
13
13
0
0
Committee
LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao as
members
5
Risk Management/
To elect Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong
Consumers'
as the chairman, Mr. CAI Dong,
Interest
Ms. ZHANG Keqiu, Ms. LEUNG
Protection
KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr.
Committee and
WU Jiangtao as members; Mr. XU
11
11
0
0
Risk Management
Jiandong will no longer serve as a
Committee of
member
Institutions in
the United States
Regions
6
Related Party
To elect Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong as
Transactions
the chairman and Ms. LEUNG KO
15
15
0
0
Management
May Yee, Margaret as a member
Committee
7. Dividend Payment Scheme of 2018-2019 for the First Tranche of the Preference Shares Voting result: 17 valid votes, including 17 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained. Opinion of independentnon-executivedirectors of the Bank: Agreed.
On Tuesday, 5 November 2019, the Bank will pay cash dividends of RMB6.00 (tax inclusive) per preference share with a nominal value of RMB100 each, and RMB2.4 billion (tax inclusive) in aggregate (400 million shares in aggregate), calculated by coupon rate of 6.00%, to holders of the first tranche of the preference shares of the Bank (stock code in Shanghai Stock Exchange: 360001) whose names will appear on the registers of members at the close of market on Monday, 4 November 2019.
Details of the implementation of such dividend payment scheme shall be announced separately.
3
Appendix: 2018 remuneration for the directors, supervisors and senior management
By Order of the Board
Agricultural Bank of China Limited
ZHOU Wanfu
Company Secretary
Beijing, the PRC
30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.
4
APPENDIX:
2018 REMUNERATION FOR THE DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT
(Unit: in RMB ten thousand)
Total remuneration payable for 2018 (before tax)
Whether
Social
insurance,
received
housing fund,
remuneration
Salaries
enterprise
Director's
Total
from
Name
Position
Tenure
payable
annuity and
fee/
shareholders
(4) =
(before tax)
supplemental
Supervisor's
or other
(1)+(2)+(3)
(1)
medical
fee (3)
related
insurance
parties
payable by
(Y/N)
the Bank (2)
ZHOU Mubing
Chairman of the Board,
July 2016 to
76.11
16.04
-
92.15
N
Executive Director
July 2022
WANG Wei
Executive Director,
February 2018 to
68.47
15.89
-
84.36
N
Executive Vice President
February 2021
CAI Dong
Executive Director,
June 2019 to
-
-
-
-
-
Executive Vice President
June 2022
ZHANG Keqiu
Executive Director,
April 2019 to
68.46
15.89
-
84.35
N
Executive Vice President
April 2022
XU Jiandong
Non-executive Director
February 2015 to
-
-
-
-
Y
December 2020
CHEN Jianbo
Non-executive Director
January 2015 to
-
-
-
-
Y
December 2020
LIAO Luming
Non-executive Director
August 2017 to
-
-
-
-
Y
August 2020
LI Qiyun
Non-executive Director
June 2018 to
-
-
-
-
Y
June 2021
LI Wei
Non-executive Director
May 2019 to
-
-
-
-
-
May 2022
WU Jiangtao
Non-executive Director
July 2019 to
-
-
-
-
-
July 2022
WEN Tiejun
Independent Non-executive
May 2011 to
-
-
41.00
41.00
Y
Director
August 2019
Francis YUEN
Independent Non-executive
March 2013 to
-
-
38.00
38.00
Y
Tin-fan
Director
August 2019
XIAO Xing
Independent Non-executive
March 2015 to
-
-
38.00
38.00
Y
Director
May 2021
WANG Xinxin
Independent Non-executive
May 2016 to
-
-
36.00
36.00
Y
Director
May 2022
5
