AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

(601288)
  Report  
Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on the Resolution of the Board of Directors 2019-09-02

0
09/01/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of the meeting of the Board (the "Meeting") on 16 August 2019 and held the Meeting on-site in Beijing on 30 August 2019. 17 directors were entitled to attend and all of them attended the Meeting, among whom, Ms. XIAO Xing, due to other business commitments, designated Mr. WEN Tiejun in writing as her respective proxy to attend and vote on her behalf at the Meeting. The Meeting and the voting were conducted in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank and the rules of procedure of the Board.

Mr. ZHOU Mubing, the chairman of the Board, presided over the Meeting. The following proposals were considered and approved at the Meeting:

  1. 2019 Interim Report and the Summary of 2019 Interim Report of the Bank
    Voting result: 17 valid votes, including 17 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
    Please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) for detailed information.
  2. 2019 Interim Comprehensive Risk Management Report of the Bank
    Voting result: 17 valid votes, including 17 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.

1

  1. 2018 Remuneration for the Directors
    Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong abstained from voting due to conflict of interests.
    Voting result: 10 valid votes, including 10 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
    Opinion of independent non-executive directors of the Bank: Agreed.
    This proposal will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for consideration and approval.
  2. 2018 Remuneration for the Senior Management
    Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu abstained from voting due to conflict of interests.
    Voting result: 14 valid votes, including 14 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
    Opinion of independent non-executive directors of the Bank: Agreed.
  3. Proposal on Assessment Program of the Chairman of the Board, the President and Other Senior Management Members in 2019
    Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu abstained from voting due to conflict of interests.
    Voting result: 13 valid votes, including 13 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
    Opinion of independent non-executive directors of the Bank: Agreed.
  4. Proposal on the Changes in the Chairmen and the Members of the Special Committees of the Board
    The relevant directors abstained from voting on the proposals of the appointment of themselves. Voting results are as follows:

Valid

No.

Proposals

votes

For

Against

Abstained

1

Strategic Planning

To elect Mr. CAI Dong, Ms.

Committee

ZHANG Keqiu, Ms. XIAO Xing,

12

12

0

0

Mr. XU Jiandong and Mr. LIAO

Luming as members

2

County Area

To elect Mr. LIU Shouying, Mr.

Banking Business/

LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao as

Inclusive Finance

members

14

14

0

0

Development

Committee

2

Valid

No.

Proposals

votes

For

Against

Abstained

3

Nomination and

To elect Mr. WANG Xinxin as the

Remuneration

chairman, Mr. LIU Shouying and

Committee

Mr. LI Wei as members; Mr. LIAO

13

13

0

0

Luming will no longer serve as a

member

4

Audit and

To elect Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee,

Compliance

Margaret, Mr. LIU Shouying, Mr.

13

13

0

0

Committee

LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao as

members

5

Risk Management/

To elect Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong

Consumers'

as the chairman, Mr. CAI Dong,

Interest

Ms. ZHANG Keqiu, Ms. LEUNG

Protection

KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr.

Committee and

WU Jiangtao as members; Mr. XU

11

11

0

0

Risk Management

Jiandong will no longer serve as a

Committee of

member

Institutions in

the United States

Regions

6

Related Party

To elect Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong as

Transactions

the chairman and Ms. LEUNG KO

15

15

0

0

Management

May Yee, Margaret as a member

Committee

7. Dividend Payment Scheme of 2018-2019 for the First Tranche of the Preference Shares Voting result: 17 valid votes, including 17 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained. Opinion of independent non-executivedirectors of the Bank: Agreed.

On Tuesday, 5 November 2019, the Bank will pay cash dividends of RMB6.00 (tax inclusive) per preference share with a nominal value of RMB100 each, and RMB2.4 billion (tax inclusive) in aggregate (400 million shares in aggregate), calculated by coupon rate of 6.00%, to holders of the first tranche of the preference shares of the Bank (stock code in Shanghai Stock Exchange: 360001) whose names will appear on the registers of members at the close of market on Monday, 4 November 2019.

Details of the implementation of such dividend payment scheme shall be announced separately.

3

Appendix: 2018 remuneration for the directors, supervisors and senior management

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

4

APPENDIX:

2018 REMUNERATION FOR THE DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

(Unit: in RMB ten thousand)

Total remuneration payable for 2018 (before tax)

Whether

Social

insurance,

received

housing fund,

remuneration

Salaries

enterprise

Director's

Total

from

Name

Position

Tenure

payable

annuity and

fee/

shareholders

(4) =

(before tax)

supplemental

Supervisor's

or other

(1)+(2)+(3)

(1)

medical

fee (3)

related

insurance

parties

payable by

(Y/N)

the Bank (2)

ZHOU Mubing

Chairman of the Board,

July 2016 to

76.11

16.04

-

92.15

N

  Executive Director

July 2022

WANG Wei

Executive Director,

February 2018 to

68.47

15.89

-

84.36

N

  Executive Vice President

February 2021

CAI Dong

Executive Director,

June 2019 to

-

-

-

-

-

  Executive Vice President

June 2022

ZHANG Keqiu

Executive Director,

April 2019 to

68.46

15.89

-

84.35

N

  Executive Vice President

April 2022

XU Jiandong

Non-executive Director

February 2015 to

-

-

-

-

Y

December 2020

CHEN Jianbo

Non-executive Director

January 2015 to

-

-

-

-

Y

December 2020

LIAO Luming

Non-executive Director

August 2017 to

-

-

-

-

Y

August 2020

LI Qiyun

Non-executive Director

June 2018 to

-

-

-

-

Y

June 2021

LI Wei

Non-executive Director

May 2019 to

-

-

-

-

-

May 2022

WU Jiangtao

Non-executive Director

July 2019 to

-

-

-

-

-

July 2022

WEN Tiejun

Independent Non-executive

May 2011 to

-

-

41.00

41.00

Y

  Director

August 2019

Francis YUEN

Independent Non-executive

March 2013 to

-

-

38.00

38.00

Y

Tin-fan

  Director

August 2019

XIAO Xing

Independent Non-executive

March 2015 to

-

-

38.00

38.00

Y

  Director

May 2021

WANG Xinxin

Independent Non-executive

May 2016 to

-

-

36.00

36.00

Y

  Director

May 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:31:05 UTC
