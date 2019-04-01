Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Board of Directors 2019-04-01
03/31/2019 | 08:32pm EDT
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1288)
ANNOUNCEMENT ON
THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of the meeting of the Board (the "Meeting") on 14 March 2019 and held the Meeting on-site in Beijing on 29 March 2019. 11 directors were entitled to attend and all of them attended the Meeting, among whom, Ms. XIAO Xing designated Mr. WEN Tiejun in writing as her proxy to attend and vote on her behalf at the Meeting due to other business commitments. The Meeting was convened in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank (the "Articles of Association") and the rules of procedure of the Board.
Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Chairman of the Board, presided over the Meeting. The Board considered and approved the following proposals at the Meeting:
1.Plan of Issuing Write-down Undated Capital Bonds
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
The Board resolved to approve the issuance of the write-down undated capital bonds in accordance with the following terms and conditions, subject to the approvals of relevant regulators:
(1)Amount: up to RMB120 billion.
(2)Type of capital instruments: write-down undated capital bonds, which meet the relevant requirements as stipulated in Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional), and can be used to replenish capital of commercial banks.
(3)Maturity Date : to be outstanding so long as the issuer's business continues to operate.
(4)Interest Rate: to be determined based on the market interest rates.
(5)Market and means of issuance: to be issued in batches or in one batch in the domestic market, depending on the capital needs and market situations.
(6)Means of loss absorption: upon the occurrence of triggering events specified in the issuing documents, the loss will be absorbed by means of write-down.
(7)Use of proceeds: to replenish the Bank's additional tier-1 capital.
(8)Term of the resolution on this proposal: from the date of approval by the shareholders' general meeting of this issuance of write-down undated capital bonds to 31 December 2021.
The Board resolved to propose that the shareholders' general meeting authorize the Board to and the Board mandates the senior management to handle all relevant matters in relation to the issuance of the write-down undated capital bonds, subject to the regulatory and approval requirements promulgated by relevant government authorities, including but not limited to: filing of application with relevant government authorities, determination of total amount of issuance, terms of issuance, tranches of issuance and date of issuance and other relevant matters. Such authorization shall take effect from the date of approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the issuance of write-down undated capital bonds until 31 December 2021. Within the duration of the write-down undated capital bonds, the Board is authorized to declare and pay distribution in whole (cancellation of part of or whole distribution shall be subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting), and handle matters with respect to redemption or write-down according to the regulations and review requirements promulgated by relevant government authorities.
This proposal is still subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.
2.The Final Financial Accounts of the Bank for 2018
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
This proposal is still subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.
3.The Profit Distribution Plan of the Bank for 2018
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Opinions of the independent non-executive directors of the Bank with regard to this proposal: agreed.
Pursuant to relevant laws and regulatory requirements, the Bank formulated the following profit distribution plan for 2018:
(i)RMB19,867 million will be appropriated to the statutory surplus reserve pursuant to theCompany Law of the People's Republic of China;
(ii)RMB37,626 million will be appropriated to the general reserve pursuant to relevant requirements including theAdministrative Measures for Provision of Reserves of Financial Enterprises issued by the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China;
(iii)an aggregate amount of RMB60,862 million (tax inclusive) will be distributed to holders of A shares and H shares whose names appear on the registers of members of the Bank on the shareholding record day, based on the total share capital of the Bank of 349,983,033,873 ordinary shares as at 31 December 2018 and a cash dividend of RMB1.739 (tax inclusive) per ten ordinary shares. The dividend payout ratio is 30.01% of the net profits attributable to the shareholders of the Bank on consolidated basis during the period; and
(iv)no capital reserve will be transferred to increase the share capital of the Bank.
This proposal is still subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.
4.The 2018 Annual Report of the Bank and its Summary
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) for detailed information.
5.The 2018 Capital Adequacy Ratio Report of the Bank
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) for detailed information.
6.The 2018 Comprehensive Risk Management Report of the Bank
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
7.The 2018 Internal Control Assessment Report of the Bank
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) for detailed information.
8.The 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report of the Bank
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) for detailed information.
9.The 2018 Work Report of the Board of the Bank
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
This proposal is still subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.
10.The Special Report on the Deposit and Utilization of Proceeds from the Private Placement of A Shares of the Bank for 2018
Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Please refer to the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) for detailed information.
11.Nomination of Mr. ZHOU Mubing as an Executive Director Candidate of the Bank
Voting result: 10 valid votes, including 10 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Mr. ZHOU Mubing abstained from voting due to conflict of interests in respect of the matter to be considered.
Opinions of the independent non-executive directors of the Bank with regard to this proposal: agreed.
The Board resolved to nominate Mr. ZHOU Mubing as an executive director candidate for re-election as an executive director of the Bank, subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank. His term of office as a director shall be three years, commencing upon the expiration of his current term as an executive director.
Please refer to Appendix I to this announcement for biographical details of Mr. ZHOU Mubing.
Mr. ZHOU Mubing will not receive any director's fee from the Bank during his term. He will receive remuneration based on his management positions with the Bank, including salary, bonus and contributions to all kinds of social insurance and housing fund payable by the Bank. The Bank will disclose the remuneration of directors in the annual report each year.
Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. ZHOU Mubing did not hold any directorship in any other listed companies or take up any post in any affiliated companies of the Bank in the past three years, nor has any relationship with any other director, supervisor, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Bank. Furthermore, Mr. ZHOU Mubing does not have any equity interest in the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed herein, there is no other information relating to the nomination of Mr. ZHOU Mubing as an executive director candidate that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") nor any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.
12.Nomination of Mr. WANG Xinxin as an Independent Non-executive Director Candidate of the Bank
Voting result: 10 valid votes, including 10 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.
Mr. WANG Xinxin abstained from voting due to conflict of interests in respect of the matter to be considered.
Opinions of other independent non-executive directors of the Bank with regard to this proposal: agreed.
The Board resolved to nominate Mr. WANG Xinxin as an independent non-executive director candidate for re-election as an independent non-executive director of the Bank. His re-election as an independent non-executive director of the Bank is subject to the approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank after the Shanghai Stock Exchange reviews his qualification and confirms that it has no objection. His term of office as a director shall be three years, commencing upon the consideration and approval at the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank.
Please refer to Appendix II to this announcement for biographical details of Mr. WANG Xinxin.
Mr. WANG Xinxin will receive allowances during his term in accordance with the Allowance Policy for Independent Directors of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The Bank will disclose the remuneration of directors in the annual report each year.
