Agricultural Bank of China : Announcement on the Resolutions of the Board of Directors 2019-04-01

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") issued a written notice of the meeting of the Board (the "Meeting") on 14 March 2019 and held the Meeting on-site in Beijing on 29 March 2019. 11 directors were entitled to attend and all of them attended the Meeting, among whom, Ms. XIAO Xing designated Mr. WEN Tiejun in writing as her proxy to attend and vote on her behalf at the Meeting due to other business commitments. The Meeting was convened in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations, the articles of association of the Bank (the "Articles of Association") and the rules of procedure of the Board.

Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Chairman of the Board, presided over the Meeting. The Board considered and approved the following proposals at the Meeting:

1.Plan of Issuing Write-down Undated Capital Bonds

Voting result: 11 valid votes, including 11 votes in favour, 0 vote against and 0 vote abstained.

The Board resolved to approve the issuance of the write-down undated capital bonds in accordance with the following terms and conditions, subject to the approvals of relevant regulators:

(1)Amount: up to RMB120 billion.

(2)Type of capital instruments: write-down undated capital bonds, which meet the relevant requirements as stipulated in Capital Rules for Commercial Banks (Provisional), and can be used to replenish capital of commercial banks.

(3)Maturity Date : to be outstanding so long as the issuer's business continues to operate.

(4)Interest Rate: to be determined based on the market interest rates.

(5)Market and means of issuance: to be issued in batches or in one batch in the domestic market, depending on the capital needs and market situations.