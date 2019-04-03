Log in
Agricultural Bank of China : Appointment of Executive Director 2019-04-03

04/02/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

References are made to the announcement on the resolutions of the board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 21 December 2018 and the announcement on the poll results of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting dated 1 March 2019 (the "EGM"). Ms. ZHANG Keqiu was elected as an executive director of the Bank at the EGM, subject to the ratification of her qualification by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC").

The Bank received the Approval on the Qualification of Ms. ZHANG Keqiu of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2019] No. 385) from the CBIRC today. According to relevant regulations, Ms. ZHANG Keqiu's term of office to serve as an executive director of the Bank shall commence from 1 April 2019.

Please refer to the announcement of the Bank on the resolutions of the Board dated 21 December 2018 for the biographical details of Ms. ZHANG Keqiu. As at the date of this announcement, there has been no change to such biographical details.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

2 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, our executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; our non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming and Mr. LI Qiyun and our independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 00:41:01 UTC
