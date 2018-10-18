Agricultural Bank of China : Change of Assistant to Company Secretary and Agent for Acceptance of Service of Process and Notices in Hong Kong 2018-10-18

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF ASSISTANT TO COMPANY SECRETARY AND AGENT FOR ACCEPTANCE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS AND

NOTICES IN HONG KONG

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") announces that due to job re-allocation, Ms. Lai Siu Kuen ("Ms. Lai") tendered her resignation (the "Resignation") as the assistant to the company secretary and the agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices on behalf of the Bank in Hong Kong with effect from 19 October 2018. Ms. Lai has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Bank (the "Board") and there are no circumstances related to her Resignation which need to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the shareholders of the Bank. The Bank would like to thank Ms. Lai for her contributions to the Bank during her tenure of service.

The Bank is also pleased to announce that Ms. Chu Wai Ha ("Ms. Chu") has been appointed in replacement of Ms. Lai as the assistant to the company secretary and the agent for the acceptance of service of process and notices on behalf of the Bank in Hong Kong with effect from 19 October 2018. The address for service of process on the Bank in Hong Kong remains unchanged at 25/F, Agricultural Bank of China Tower, 50 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong.

Ms. Chu is the Director and Head of Accounting, Tax & Trade Services at TMF Hong Kong Limited. She has over 25 years' experiences in providing various accounting, taxation and secretarial services to her clients. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

The Stock Exchange has granted a waiver to the Bank from strict compliance with the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") in relation to the eligibility of Mr. Zhou Wanfu ("Mr. Zhou") to act as the company secretary of the Bank on the condition that Mr. Zhou would be assisted by Ms. Chu to acquire the "relevant experience" within the meaning of Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules to discharge his duties as the company secretary of the Bank, for a period from the appointment of Ms. Chu to the date which is three years from the date of appointment of Mr. Zhou (i.e., from 19 October 2018 to 11 April 2021). The Bank will notify the Stock Exchange to revisit the relevant situation at the end of the period and expects to demonstrate that Mr. Zhou can satisfy the requirements under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules such that a further waiver will not be necessary.

The Bank would like to welcome Ms. Chu's joining.

