Agricultural Bank of China : Changes in Supervisors 2018-08-24

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED ʕ਷ุ༵ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

CHANGES IN SUPERVISORS

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces the following changes in the supervisors of the Bank.

1. RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES Due to work commitment, Mr. XIA Zongyu has tendered his resignation to resign as a supervisor representing employees and a member of the Finance and Internal Control Supervision Committee of the board of supervisors of the Bank. His letter of resignation was delivered to the board of supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") on 22 August 2018. Pursuant to the articles of association of the Bank, the resignation letter of Mr. XIA Zongyu became effective upon delivery to the Board of Supervisors. Mr. XIA Zongyu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of Supervisors, and there are no other matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank in connection with his resignation.

2. ELECTION OF SUPERVISORS REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES Mr. XIA Taili and Mr. SHAO Lihong were elected as supervisors representing employees of the Bank at the employee representatives' meeting of the Bank recently. Please refer to the appendix to this announcement for the biographical details of Mr. XIA Taili and Mr. SHAO Lihong. The Board of Supervisors hereby confirmed that Mr. XIA Taili and Mr. SHAO Lihong were appointed as supervisors representing employees of the Bank, each with a term of office of three years since 21 August 2018. As of the date of this announcement, neither Mr. XIA Taili nor Mr. SHAO Lihong holds any shares of the Bank. Mr. XIA Taili and Mr. SHAO Lihong will receive their remuneration including salaries, bonuses and other benefits from the Bank in accordance with their positions in the Bank. The Bank will disclose the remuneration of the supervisors in the annual report each year.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, neither Mr. XIA Taili nor Mr. SHAO Lihong holds any directorship in any other listed companies or takes up any post in any affiliated companies of the Bank in the past three years, nor does either of them have any relationship with any other director, supervisor, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Bank. Save as disclosed in this announcement, neither Mr. XIA Taili nor Mr. SHAO Lihong has any equity interest in the Bank within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance of Hong Kong.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no other information relating to the appointments of Mr. XIA Taili and Mr. SHAO Lihong that shall be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor any matters which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.

The Board of Supervisors would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. XIA Zongyu for his contributions to the Bank during his tenures of service, and to welcome Mr. XIA Taili and Mr. SHAO Lihong for their joining.

By Order of the Board Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

23 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. ZHAO Huan, Mr. WANG Wei and Ms. GUO Ningning; our non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. HU Xiaohui, Mr. LIAO Luming and Mr. LI Qiyun; and our independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong.

APPENDIX

BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE SUPERVISORS

REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES

Mr. XIA Taili

Mr. XIA Taili, born in October 1962, graduated with a college diploma and is a senior political worker. He served as a supervisor representing employees of the Bank since August 2018. He used to serve as deputy director of the General Division in the Third Discipline Inspection Office of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China ("CPC") and at the same time as deputy secretary of the CPC County Committee in Zhangpu County, Fujian Province. He used to serve in several positions with the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC, including director level inspector, supervisor and deputy director of the General Division in the Third Discipline Inspection Office, director level inspector and supervisor of the Second Discipline Inspection Office, director of the Second Division and the General Division in the Second Discipline Inspection Office, deputy bureau level discipline inspection commissioner and supervisor in the Second Discipline Inspection Office, deputy bureau level discipline inspection commissioner and supervisor in the Seventh Discipline Inspection Office and director (department manager) of the Inspection Work Leading Group Office of the Bank. He served as the deputy secretary of the CPC Discipline Committee and general manager of the Inspection and Supervision Department of the Bank in April 2014, the supervisor representing employees, deputy secretary of the CPC Discipline Committee and general manager of the Inspection and Supervision Department of the Bank in December 2014, the supervisor representing employees, deputy secretary of the CPC Discipline Committee and president of the Inspection and Supervision Bureau in March 2015 and the supervisor representing employees, deputy secretary of the CPC Discipline Committee and president of the Inspection and Supervision Bureau as well as the director of the Inspection Work Leading Group Office in September 2015. He served as the deputy secretary of the CPC Discipline Committee, president of the Inspection and Supervision Bureau as well as the director of the Inspection Work Leading Group Office of the Bank in December 2017.

Mr. SHAO Lihong

Mr. SHAO Lihong, born in September 1972, graduated with a college diploma and holds a master's degree. He is a senior economist. He served as a supervisor representing employees of the Bank since August 2018. He used to serve as the deputy director level secretary of the Secretariat of the Office of the Bank and serve in several positions in the Real Estate Credit Department, including the deputy director of the Real Estate Development Division and the General Business Division and the director of the Individual Housing Business Division. He also used to serve as the director of the Housing Credit Division of the Individual Business Department, director of the Housing Credit Division of the Housing Finance and Retail Credit Department, deputy general manager of the Housing Finance and Retail Credit Department, deputy general manager of the Retail Banking Department and deputy general manager of the Individual Finance Department. He served as the director of the Labor Union Affairs Department of the Bank in April 2018.