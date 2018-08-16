Log in
Agricultural Bank of China : Date of Board Meeting 2018-08-16

08/16/2018 | 11:36am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED ʕ਷ุ༵ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on 28 August 2018 (Tuesday) for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the 2018 interim results of the Bank for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

By Order of the Board Agricultural Bank of China Limited

Zhou Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

16 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. ZHAO Huan, Mr. WANG Wei and Ms. GUO Ningning; our non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. HU Xiaohui, Mr. LIAO Luming and Mr. LI Qiyun; and our independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 09:35:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 593 B
EBIT 2018 331 B
Net income 2018 205 B
Debt 2018 79 899 M
Yield 2018 5,12%
P/E ratio 2018 5,65
P/E ratio 2019 5,26
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capitalization 1 243 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,57  CNY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Huan Zhao Vice Chairman & President
Mu Bing Zhou Chairman
Tie Jun Wen Independent Non-Executive Director
Xing Chun Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Fan Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-8.88%180 288
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%85 260
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.91%63 299
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-13.61%52 838
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-21.37%42 162
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC--.--%41 490
