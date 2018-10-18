Agricultural Bank of China : Date of Board Meeting 2018-10-18

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED ʕ਷ุ༵ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Bank will be held on 30 October 2018 (Tuesday) for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the results of the Bank for the third quarter ended 30 September 2018.

By Order of the Board Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

18 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, our executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei and Ms. GUO Ningning; our non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. ZHANG Dinglong, Mr.CHEN Jianbo, Mr. HU Xiaohui and Mr. LIAO Luming; and our independent non-executive directors are Mr. WEN Tiejun, Mr. Francis YUEN Tin-fan, Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin and Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong.