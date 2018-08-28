Log in
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD
Agricultural Bank of China : First-Half Net Profit Up 6.6% on Year to CNY115.79 Billion

08/28/2018

BEIJING--Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. (1288.HK) said Tuesday its first-half net profit rose 6.6% from a year earlier, thanks to higher interest and fee income.

Net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 115.79 billion yuan ($17 billion), up from 108.6 billion yuan a year earlier, China's third-largest lender by assets said.

Net interest income rose 11% to 233.83 billion yuan and net fee and commission income increased 2.8% to 43.64 billion yuan.

Outstanding bad loans totaled 185.9 billion yuan at the end of June, down from 194.03 billion yuan at the end of last year. The bank's nonperforming loan ratio also fell to 1.62% from 1.81% at the end of 2017.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

