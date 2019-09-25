Agricultural Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING

Recently, Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") received the relevant notification that the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (the "MOF") decided to make an one-off transfer of 10% of the shares of the Bank held by the MOF to the National Council for Social Security Fund of the People's Republic of China. Before this transfer, the MOF held 137,239,094,711 A shares of the Bank, representing approximately 39.21% of the total ordinary shares of the Bank. The shares under this transfer are 13,723,909,471 A shares, representing approximately 3.92% of the total ordinary shares of the Bank.

This change in shareholding will not lead a change in the controlling shareholders and the de facto controllers of the Bank.

This change in shareholding involves the approval on a more than 5% of change in the shareholding of commercial banks, disclosure of change in equity by information disclosure obligor and other follow-up matters. The Bank will fulfill the information disclosure obligations in accordance with the progress of the relevant matters and regulatory requirements.

Beijing, the PRC

25 September 2019

