AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD

(601288)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Agricultural Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING

0
09/25/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDING

Recently, Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") received the relevant notification that the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (the "MOF") decided to make an one-off transfer of 10% of the shares of the Bank held by the MOF to the National Council for Social Security Fund of the People's Republic of China. Before this transfer, the MOF held 137,239,094,711 A shares of the Bank, representing approximately 39.21% of the total ordinary shares of the Bank. The shares under this transfer are 13,723,909,471 A shares, representing approximately 3.92% of the total ordinary shares of the Bank.

This change in shareholding will not lead a change in the controlling shareholders and the de facto controllers of the Bank.

This change in shareholding involves the approval on a more than 5% of change in the shareholding of commercial banks, disclosure of change in equity by information disclosure obligor and other follow-up matters. The Bank will fulfill the information disclosure obligations in accordance with the progress of the relevant matters and regulatory requirements.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

ZHOU Wanfu

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. ZHOU Mubing, Mr. WANG Wei, Mr. CAI Dong and Ms. ZHANG Keqiu; the non-executive directors are Mr. XU Jiandong, Mr. CHEN Jianbo, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 10:02:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 644 B
EBIT 2019 413 B
Net income 2019 212 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 5,85x
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,91x
Capitalization 1 315 B
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD
Duration : Period :
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,06  CNY
Last Close Price 3,47  CNY
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mu Bing Zhou Chairman, President, General Manager
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tie Jun Wen Independent Non-Executive Director
Xing Chun Wang Member-Supervisory Board
Tian Fan Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.61%167 714
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.62%54 019
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%51 358
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 987
QNB-1.69%48 619
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK19.90%48 468
