Agricultural Bank of China : List of Directors and their Role and Function 2019-04-03

There are seven Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

County Area Risk Board Banking Risk Management Business/ Management/ Committee of Committee Inclusive Nomination Consumer Related Party Institutions Strategic Finance and Audit and Rights Transactions in the United Planning Development Remuneration Compliance Protection Management States Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Regions ZHOU Mubing C WANG Wei M M ZHANG Keqiu WEN Tiejun M M C M Francis YUEN Tin-fan M C C C XIAO Xing M M C WANG Xinxin M M M M HUANG Zhenzhong M M M M XU Jiandong M M M CHEN Jianbo M M M M LIAO Luming M M M M LI Qiyun M M M M

Notes:

CChairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees

Beijing, the PRC

2 April 2019