Agricultural Bank of China : List of Directors and their Role and Function 2019-04-03

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1288)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
ZHOU Mubing
WANG Wei
ZHANG Keqiu
Independent Non-executive Directors
WEN Tiejun
Francis YUEN Tin-fan
XIAO Xing
WANG Xinxin
HUANG Zhenzhong
Non-executive Directors
XU Jiandong
CHEN Jianbo
LIAO Luming
LI Qiyun