Agriterra : Board Appointment

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

09 January 2019

Agriterra Ltd ('Agriterra' or the 'Company')

Agriterra Ltd / Ticker: AGTA / Index: AIM / Sector: Agriculture

Board Appointment

Agriterra Limited, the AIM-quoted African agricultural company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Clayton as an additional non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Clayton, a chartered accountant, has over 30 years of experience in a variety of listed and un-listed companies. Specifically, Mr Clayton brings significant experience and expertise as regards listed companies operating in Africa as well as particular knowledge of the Company's business and requirements, having held an interim finance role during the past year at the Company, where he assisted and supported the recent re-organisation of the Company's local accounting team.

The Board welcomes the appointment of Mr Clayton and believes that the Company will benefit from his breadth of experience and the direct operational input.

Further Information on Mr Clayton

As required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules, the Company confirms that Mr Neil William Harold Clayton, aged 56, is currently a director/partner, or has been a director/partner in the past five years, of the companies listed below:

Current Directorships Past Directorships (last five years) Global Web Pay Limited None African Potash (Mauritius) Limited La Société des Potasses et des Mines SA

Mr Clayton has no direct or indirect interest in the Company's issued share capital.

Other than the information contained within this announcement, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

** ENDS **

For further information please visit www.agriterra-ltd.com or contact: