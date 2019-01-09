Agriterra : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
09 January 2019
Agriterra Ltd ('Agriterra' or the 'Company')
Agriterra Ltd / Ticker: AGTA / Index: AIM / Sector: Agriculture
Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker
Agriterra announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of Strand Hanson Limited as the Company's Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker.
** ENDS **
For further information please visit www.agriterra-ltd.com or contact:
|
Agriterra Ltd
|
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker)
|
Caroline Havers
|
James Spinney / Ritchie Balmer / Frederick Twist
|
caroline@agriterra-ltd.com
|
+44 (0) 207 409 3494
Disclaimer
Agriterra Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 14:18:02 UTC