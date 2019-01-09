Agriterra : Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

09 January 2019

Agriterra Ltd ('Agriterra' or the 'Company')

Agriterra Ltd / Ticker: AGTA / Index: AIM / Sector: Agriculture

Change of Nominated Adviser and Broker

Agriterra announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of Strand Hanson Limited as the Company's Nominated & Financial Adviser and Broker.

