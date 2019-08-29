Agritrade Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
0
08/29/2019 | 05:46am EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1131)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the circular (the "Circular") of Agritrade Resources Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at the AGM of the Company held on 29 August 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions by way of poll. The poll results were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
Shares
Number of votes (%)
Represented
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the
audited
financial
statements
and the reports of the directors
3,760,758,321
3,760,758,321
0
and auditors of the Company
(100.00%)
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
for the year ended 31 March
2019.
2.
To approve the declaration of a
final dividend of HK$0.005 per
3,760,758,321
3,760,758,321
0
share for the year ended 31
(100.00%)
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
March 2019.
3.
(A) To
re-elect
Mr. Ashok
3,760,758,321
3,680,653,321
80,105,000
Kumar
Sahoo as executive
(100.00%)
(97.87%)
(2.13%)
director of the Company.
(B) To re-elect Ms. Lim Beng
3,760,758,321
3,760,653,321
105,000
Kim, Lulu as executive director
(100.00%)
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
of the Company.
1
(C) To re-elect Mr. Terence
Chang
Xiang
Wen
as
3,760,898,321
3,666,779,653
94,118,668
independent
non-executive
(100.00%)
(97.50%)
(2.50%)
director of the Company.
(D) To authorise the board of
3,760,653,321
3,760,653,321
0
directors of the Company to fix
(100.00%)
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
the remuneration of directors.
4.
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson
Impey Cheng
Limited
as
auditors of the Company and to
3,760,898,321
3,671,048,013
89,850,308
authorise the board of directors
(100.00%)
(97.61%)
(2.39%)
of the Company to fix the
remuneration of the auditors.
5A.
To grant a general mandate to
the directors of the Company to
3,760,793,321
3,708,564,995
52,228,326
allot, issue or otherwise deal
(100.00%)
(98.61%)
(1.39%)
with additional Shares.
5B.
To grant a general mandate to
3,760,653,321
3,760,653,321
0
the directors of the Company to
(100.00%)
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
repurchase Shares.
5C.
To extend the general mandate
granted under resolution 5A by
including
nominal amount
of
3,760,898,321
3,708,604,995
52,293,326
the Shares repurchased by the
(100.00%)
(98.61%)
(1.39%)
Company
pursuant
to
resolution 5B.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
Note: Please refer to the Circular and the Notice for details of the above resolutions.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 6,374,480,581, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as required in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.
2
Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer of vote-taking at the AGM.
By order of the Board
Agritrade Resources Limited
Ting Kin Wai
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 29 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Say Pek (Chairman), Mr. Ng Xinwei, Ms. Lim Beng Kim, Lulu and Mr. Ashok Kumar Sahoo as executive Directors and Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Terence Chang Xiang Wen, Mr. Cheng Yu and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent as independent non - executive Directors.
