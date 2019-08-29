Log in
AGRITRADE RESOURCES LTD

(1131)
Agritrade Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

08/29/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1131)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the circular (the "Circular") of Agritrade Resources Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at the AGM of the Company held on 29 August 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions by way of poll. The poll results were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Shares

Number of votes (%)

Represented

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the

audited

financial

statements

and the reports of the directors

3,760,758,321

3,760,758,321

0

and auditors of the Company

(100.00%)

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

for the year ended 31 March

2019.

2.

To approve the declaration of a

final dividend of HK$0.005 per

3,760,758,321

3,760,758,321

0

share for the year ended 31

(100.00%)

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

March 2019.

3.

(A) To

re-elect

Mr. Ashok

3,760,758,321

3,680,653,321

80,105,000

Kumar

Sahoo as executive

(100.00%)

(97.87%)

(2.13%)

director of the Company.

(B) To re-elect Ms. Lim Beng

3,760,758,321

3,760,653,321

105,000

Kim, Lulu as executive director

(100.00%)

(99.99%)

(0.01%)

of the Company.

1

(C) To re-elect Mr. Terence

Chang

Xiang

Wen

as

3,760,898,321

3,666,779,653

94,118,668

independent

non-executive

(100.00%)

(97.50%)

(2.50%)

director of the Company.

(D) To authorise the board of

3,760,653,321

3,760,653,321

0

directors of the Company to fix

(100.00%)

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

the remuneration of directors.

4.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson

Impey Cheng

Limited

as

auditors of the Company and to

3,760,898,321

3,671,048,013

89,850,308

authorise the board of directors

(100.00%)

(97.61%)

(2.39%)

of the Company to fix the

remuneration of the auditors.

5A.

To grant a general mandate to

the directors of the Company to

3,760,793,321

3,708,564,995

52,228,326

allot, issue or otherwise deal

(100.00%)

(98.61%)

(1.39%)

with additional Shares.

5B.

To grant a general mandate to

3,760,653,321

3,760,653,321

0

the directors of the Company to

(100.00%)

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

repurchase Shares.

5C.

To extend the general mandate

granted under resolution 5A by

including

nominal amount

of

3,760,898,321

3,708,604,995

52,293,326

the Shares repurchased by the

(100.00%)

(98.61%)

(1.39%)

Company

pursuant

to

resolution 5B.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.

Note: Please refer to the Circular and the Notice for details of the above resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 6,374,480,581, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as required in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

2

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer of vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the Board

Agritrade Resources Limited

Ting Kin Wai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Say Pek (Chairman), Mr. Ng Xinwei, Ms. Lim Beng Kim, Lulu and Mr. Ashok Kumar Sahoo as executive Directors and Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Terence Chang Xiang Wen, Mr. Cheng Yu and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent as independent non - executive Directors.

3

Disclaimer

Agritrade Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:45:04 UTC
