Agritrade Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting (the "AGM") and the circular (the "Circular") of Agritrade Resources Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2019. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless otherwise stated. POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions proposed at the AGM of the Company held on 29 August 2019 were duly passed by the Shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions by way of poll. The poll results were as follows: Ordinary Resolutions Shares Number of votes (%) Represented For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors 3,760,758,321 3,760,758,321 0 and auditors of the Company (100.00%) (100.00%) (0.00%) for the year ended 31 March 2019. 2. To approve the declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.005 per 3,760,758,321 3,760,758,321 0 share for the year ended 31 (100.00%) (100.00%) (0.00%) March 2019. 3. (A) To re-elect Mr. Ashok 3,760,758,321 3,680,653,321 80,105,000 Kumar Sahoo as executive (100.00%) (97.87%) (2.13%) director of the Company. (B) To re-elect Ms. Lim Beng 3,760,758,321 3,760,653,321 105,000 Kim, Lulu as executive director (100.00%) (99.99%) (0.01%) of the Company. 1

(C) To re-elect Mr. Terence Chang Xiang Wen as 3,760,898,321 3,666,779,653 94,118,668 independent non-executive (100.00%) (97.50%) (2.50%) director of the Company. (D) To authorise the board of 3,760,653,321 3,760,653,321 0 directors of the Company to fix (100.00%) (100.00%) (0.00%) the remuneration of directors. 4. To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as auditors of the Company and to 3,760,898,321 3,671,048,013 89,850,308 authorise the board of directors (100.00%) (97.61%) (2.39%) of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditors. 5A. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to 3,760,793,321 3,708,564,995 52,228,326 allot, issue or otherwise deal (100.00%) (98.61%) (1.39%) with additional Shares. 5B. To grant a general mandate to 3,760,653,321 3,760,653,321 0 the directors of the Company to (100.00%) (100.00%) (0.00%) repurchase Shares. 5C. To extend the general mandate granted under resolution 5A by including nominal amount of 3,760,898,321 3,708,604,995 52,293,326 the Shares repurchased by the (100.00%) (98.61%) (1.39%) Company pursuant to resolution 5B. As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions. Note: Please refer to the Circular and the Notice for details of the above resolutions. As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares of the Company was 6,374,480,581, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions and no Shareholder was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the AGM as required in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. 2

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer of vote-taking at the AGM. By order of the Board Agritrade Resources Limited Ting Kin Wai Company Secretary Hong Kong, 29 August 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Ng Say Pek (Chairman), Mr. Ng Xinwei, Ms. Lim Beng Kim, Lulu and Mr. Ashok Kumar Sahoo as executive Directors and Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Terence Chang Xiang Wen, Mr. Cheng Yu and Mr. Phen Chun Shing Vincent as independent non - executive Directors. 3