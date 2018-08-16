Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BOERSE MUENCHEN - REGULIERTER MARKT  >  AGROB Immobilien AG    AGRG   DE0005019004

AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG (AGRG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 11:30am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.08.2018 / 11:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018 German: https://www.agrob-ag.de/news/index.html


16.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AGROB Immobilien AG
Münchener Straße 101
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Internet: www.agrob-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

714835  16.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714835&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG
11:30aAGROB IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
04/20AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 11,8 M
EBIT 2018 4,94 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 77,9 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,3 €
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Karlheinz Kurock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniela Bergdolt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Mittelhäuser Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Weidenhöfer Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Breiner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG89
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-2.17%5 505
HUFVUDSTADEN AB3.65%3 493
JOY CITY PROPERTY LTD-30.16%1 645
PRECINCT PROPERTIES NEW ZEALAND LTD--.--%1 105
DIC ASSET AG-6.84%787
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.