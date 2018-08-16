AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
08/16/2018 | 11:30am CEST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.08.2018 / 11:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2018
German: https://www.agrob-ag.de/news/index.html
16.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de