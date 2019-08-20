Log in
AGROB IMMOBILIEN AG

(AGR)
AGROB Immobilien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/20/2019 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AGROB Immobilien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
20.08.2019 / 11:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGROB Immobilien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 28, 2019 German: http://www.agrob-ag.de/news/index.html


20.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AGROB Immobilien AG
Münchener Straße 101
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Internet: www.agrob-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

860185  20.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
