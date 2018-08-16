AgroFresh : Reports Updated Results for Second Quarter and First Half of 2018
Revenues up 12% in the quarter, 16% for the first half of Fiscal 2018
Further progress in diversifying end markets, introducing innovative
new technologies, and leveraging our growing global brand
Net sales up 12% to $18 million for the quarter and up 16% to $57
million for first half of 2018
For the first half, 37% of revenue generated from crops other than
apple, up from 22% for the first half of 2017
Signed collaboration agreement with Del Monte for RipeLock in
retail, launched FreshCloud suite of storage and transportation
screening and diagnostic solutions, and acquired Verigo which has
strong IoT technology supporting FreshCloud Transit for the monitoring
of perishables during transportation
Net loss of $31 million in the first half of 2018 compared to a net
loss of $9 million in the first half of 2017, with a majority of the
change due to lower gain on currency of $6 million and $15 million in
tax benefits recorded in the first half of 2017
First half EBITDA[1] of $8 million down
from prior year primarily due to the difference in gain on currency
Quarter end cash of $42 million
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AGFS),
a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today updated its
financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2018,
ended June 30, 2018, reflecting certain changes to the preliminary
financial results reported by the Company on August 9, 2018. The changes
are the result of adjustments to foreign currency made during the
completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018. This press release restates the information
contained in the Company’s press release of August 9, 2018, with the
bullets, copy and tables updated to reflect the updated financial
results.
Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It’s been an exciting
six months for AgroFresh with significant progress achieved along many
of our strategic initiatives. The core business continues to perform
well despite significantly lower apple crops in key Southern Hemisphere
countries, with SmartFresh maintaining its pricing integrity while
penetrating new markets, such as citrus, pears, flowers and plums. The
benefits of our strategic acquisition program are also evident in our
results. This was another quarter of significant contribution from
Tecnidex, which continues to deliver value not only through its
operations, but in synergistically enhancing the AgroFresh SmartFresh
Quality System. Consequently, we recorded strong growth in both the
quarter and the half. Margins reflect the ongoing evolution of our
operations, primarily a shift in product mix, including Tecnidex, as
well as the impact from adopting ASC 606. And, excluding Tecnidex,
overhead during the first six months of this year was down compared to
the first half of last year.
(1)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the information
under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of
EBITDA and the tables at the end of this press release for a
reconciliation of this Non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP results.
“From a long-term perspective, we’ve had an extremely productive first
half advancing growth initiatives in new product development, innovation
and partnerships. We signed an exciting agreement with Del Monte, a
leader in the banana market, for our revolutionary RipeLock product,
signaling further progress and inroads into the large and attractive
retail segment. We also recently announced our FreshCloud initiative,
including our first acquisition in the space, Verigo, which has an
established Internet of Things (IoT) technology for monitoring freshness
throughout the supply chain. This new technology is complementary to,
and integrates with, the core of our FreshCloud strategy, our
established AdvanStore capability and our genomic testing tools, which
provide predictive screening of our customers’ produce. FreshCloud
provides us access to large new markets where technology is quickly
becoming an enabler of food preservation and waste reduction.
“Heading into the second half of the year, we are well prepared, with a
strong product lineup backed by a strong balance sheet. Based on our
performance in the first half, we feel positive going into the Northern
Hemisphere season.”
Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter and
First Half of 2018
Net sales for the second quarter of 2018 were up 12% versus the second
quarter of 2017, driven by Tecnidex. Organic revenue was down versus the
year ago quarter driven by a significant year over year decline in the
Southern Hemisphere apple crop and the impact of the implementation of
ASC 606, which reduced revenue by $0.2 million. Revenues over the first
half of fiscal 2018 were up 16%, reflecting essentially the same factors
that impacted the quarter.
Consistent with the Company’s expectations, margins for the quarter were
71% compared to 76% in the second quarter of 2017. SmartFresh margins
were little changed from a year ago. The year over year change in
margins was anticipated, and primarily reflects the evolving nature of
the Company’s operations, which are now comprised of a larger proportion
of revenues generated by Tecnidex and Harvista, both of which have a
lower margin profile. The implementation of ASC 606 also required the
Company to defer revenue that would have otherwise been recognized in
the quarter, which accounted for 1 point of margin compression. Margins
for the first half of fiscal 2018 were 71%, down from 80% in the first
half of fiscal 2017, essentially reflecting the same factors that
affected the second quarter, with ASC 606 reducing margins 2 points.
Research and development costs were unchanged in the quarter at $3.7
million. Compared to a year ago, selling, general and administrative
expenses were down on a relative basis measured as a percentage of total
revenues, due to the effective integration of Tecnidex. Selling, general
and administrative expenses were $15.6 million compared to $13.4 million
in the year ago quarter, primarily due to Tecnidex costs as well as
approximately $1 million of non-recurring legal and other. Selling,
general and administrative expenses for the first half of fiscal 2018
were up approximately 7% from the prior year period, although on a
like-for-like basis, excluding Tecnidex, total selling, general and
administrative cost for the first half of 2018, including non-recurring
expenses, were down approximately $1 million.
Interest expense of $8.8 million was up slightly compared to the second
quarter of 2017 due to the effects of higher interest rates.
Net loss of $31 million in the first half of 2018 compares to a net loss
of $9 million in the first half of 2017. In the second quarter of 2017,
the Company recorded an $8 million gain on currency and a $15
million tax benefit within the provision for income taxes. In the second
quarter of 2018 there was a gain on currency of approximately $3 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
The balance sheet at June 30, 2018, was strong, including significant
liquidity. Cash on hand was $42 million. During the first half of 2018,
cash has been used to satisfy a $10 million liability to Dow, to pay $16
million in interest payments, $3 million more than last year due to
timing, to increase inventory as we prepare for the season and invest in
RipeLock, to facilitate a reduction in our accrued liabilities, and to
pay for the Verigo acquisition.
Katherine Harper, CFO, said, “Financial performance over the first half
of the year has been consistent with our expectations, with strong top
line growth and the moderation in margins anticipated with the evolving
nature of our operations. The second quarter is also our seasonally
slowest, and this tends to magnify any anomalies, such as the ASC 606
impact on margins. We remain focused on efficiency and productivity
improvements to help drive down costs, and this quarter revenues grew
faster than overhead expenses leading to better operating leverage.
Compared to a year ago, over the first six months of this year, expenses
for the core business, which excludes Tecnidex, are actually down as our
productivity and efficiency initiatives gain traction. Cash remains
strong, although down from recent highs primarily due to the paydown of
our term loan, scheduled payments to Dow and changes in working capital.
We expect to see an appreciable improvement in cash in the second half
of 2018 due to the seasonality of our business. More importantly, our
growth initiatives are generating results, with the acquisition of
Verigo and the introduction of FreshCloud, the integration with Tecnidex
and the agreement with Del Monte all expected to contribute over the
second half of this year. Consequently, we feel well positioned to
achieve our objectives and accelerate growth both organically and
inorganically to continue to strengthen the AgroFresh franchise.”
About AgroFresh
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS)
is a global leader in delivering innovative food preservation and waste
reduction solutions for fresh produce. The Company is empowering the
food industry with Smarter Freshness, a range of integrated solutions
designed to help growers, packers and retailers improve produce
freshness and quality, and reduce waste. AgroFresh's solutions range
from pre-harvest with Harvista™ and LandSpring™ to its marquee
SmartFresh™ Quality System, which includes SmartFresh, AdvanStore™ and
ActiMist™, working together to maintain the quality of stored produce.
AgroFresh also has a controlling interest in Tecnidex, a leading
provider of post-harvest fungicides, waxes, coatings and biocides for
the citrus market, including Textar™ and Teycer™. Additionally, the
Company's initial retail solution, RipeLock™, optimizes banana ripening
for the benefit of retailers and consumers. AgroFresh has key products
registered in over 45 countries, with approximately 3,700 direct
customers and services over 25,000 storage rooms globally. For more
information, please visit www.agrofresh.com.
™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
41,776
$
64,533
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
$1,575 and $1,550, respectively
39,916
71,509
Inventories
27,278
24,109
Other current assets
25,017
18,684
Total current assets
133,987
178,835
Property and equipment, net
13,645
12,200
Goodwill
5,680
9,402
Intangible assets, net
736,940
757,882
Deferred income tax assets
7,605
8,198
Other assets
17,289
16,746
TOTAL ASSETS
$
915,146
$
983,263
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
7,769
$
15,014
Current portion of long-term debt
6,995
7,926
Income taxes payable
4,715
5,931
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
50,046
65,809
Total current liabilities
69,525
94,680
Long-term debt
401,469
402,868
Other noncurrent liabilities
37,644
38,505
Deferred income tax liabilities
30,031
31,130
Total liabilities
538,669
567,183
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 17)
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 400,000,000 shares authorized,
51,148,343 and 51,002,234 shares issued and 50,486,962 and
50,340,853 shares outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December
31, 2017, respectively
5
5
Preferred stock; par value $0.0001, 1 share authorized and
outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
—
—
Treasury stock; par value $0.0001, 661,381 shares at June 30, 2018 and
December 31, 2017
(3,885
)
(3,885
)
Additional paid-in capital
534,755
533,015
Accumulated deficit
(140,080
)
(108,729
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(22,834
)
(12,769
)
Total AgroFresh stockholders’ equity
367,961
407,637
Non-controlling interest
8,516
8,443
Total stockholders' equity
376,477
416,080
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
915,146
$
983,263
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Net sales
$
18,420
$
16,389
$
56,771
$
49,119
Cost of sales (excluding amortization, shown separately below)
5,402
3,906
16,248
9,745
Gross profit
13,018
12,483
40,523
39,374
Research and development expenses
3,733
3,735
6,802
7,032
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
15,609
13,435
31,920
29,866
Amortization of intangibles
11,402
10,445
22,341
20,890
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
98
(1,211
)
236
(996
)
Operating loss
(17,824
)
(13,921
)
(20,776
)
(17,418
)
Other income
538
215
608
255
Gain on foreign currency exchange
3,272
7,968
5,203
11,071
Interest expense, net
(8,763
)
(8,564
)
(17,118
)
(18,857
)
Loss before income taxes
(22,777
)
(14,302
)
(32,083
)
(24,949
)
Benefit for income taxes
(4,375
)
(16,909
)
(805
)
(15,527
)
Net (loss) income including non-controlling interests
$
(18,402
)
$
2,607
$
(31,278
)
$
(9,422
)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(18
)
—
73
—
Net (loss) income attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc
$
(18,384
)
$
2,607
$
(31,351
)
$
(9,422
)
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic
$
(0.37
)
$
0.05
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.19
)
Diluted
$
(0.37
)
$
0.05
$
(0.63
)
$
(0.19
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
49,864,822
49,670,621
49,814,744
49,941,993
Diluted
49,864,822
50,035,343
49,814,744
49,941,993
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(31,278
)
$
(9,422
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,953
22,046
Provision for bad debts
182
789
Stock-based compensation
1,900
806
Pension expense
64
153
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,214
1,166
Accretion of contingent consideration
2,043
5,515
Increase (decrease) in fair value of contingent consideration
236
(996
)
Deferred income taxes
(506
)
(19,726
)
Loss on sales of property
—
80
Provision for inventory obsolescence
—
89
Other
114
43
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
27,340
37,232
Inventories
(5,083
)
(2,758
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(8,152
)
198
Accounts payable
(7,300
)
(19,864
)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(8,434
)
(1,987
)
Income taxes payable
(1,216
)
2,581
Other assets and liabilities
2,098
205
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(3,825
)
16,150
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for property and equipment
(2,327
)
(2,835
)
Proceeds from sale of property
—
9
Asset Acquisition
(1,587
)
—
Other investments
—
(1,050
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,914
)
(3,876
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of Dow liabilities settlement
(10,000
)
(10,000
)
Repayment of long term debt
(3,330
)
(2,125
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,330
)
(12,125
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,688
)
1,131
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(22,757
)
1,280
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
64,533
77,312
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
41,776
$
78,592
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for:
Cash paid for interest
$
15,777
$
12,309
Cash paid for income taxes
$
4,245
$
1,291
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing
activities:
Accrued purchases of property and equipment
$
—
$
254
Settlement of Dow liabilities not resulting from cash payment, net
of deferred income taxes
$
—
$
55,089
Non-GAAP Measure
The following table sets forth the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA.
The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful
supplemental information as it is used by the Company’s management to
evaluate the Company’s performance, is more indicative of future
operating performance of the Company, and facilitates a better
comparison among fiscal periods, as the non-GAAP measure excludes items
that are not considered core to the Company’s operations. These non-GAAP
results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and
should not be considered a substitute for the financial information
presented in accordance with GAAP.
The following is reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure
of EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net
income (loss):
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
GAAP net income (loss)
$
(18,402
)
$
2,607
$
(31,278
)
$
(9,422
)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(4,375
)
(16,909
)
(805
)
(15,527
)
Interest expense(1)
8,763
8,564
17,118
18,857
Depreciation and amortization
11,680
11,068
22,953
22,046
Non-GAAP EBITDA
$
(2,334
)
$
5,330
$
7,988
$
15,954
(1)
Interest on the term loan and accretion for debt discounts, debt
issuance costs and contingent consideration.