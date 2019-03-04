AgroFresh : to Participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting investor meetings at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 18, 2019. The conference is being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their ROTH sales representative.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (NASDAQ:AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving our planet's resources and reducing global food waste. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005110/en/