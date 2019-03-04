AgroFresh : to Participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce
freshness solutions, announced today that Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive
Officer, and Graham Miao, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer, will be hosting investor meetings at the 31st Annual ROTH
Conference on March 18, 2019. The conference is being held at The Ritz
Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, CA. Investors interested in
arranging a meeting should contact their ROTH sales representative.
About AgroFresh
AgroFresh (NASDAQ:AGFS) is a leading global innovator and provider of
science-based solutions, data-driven technologies and experience-backed
services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh
produce. For more than 20 years, AgroFresh has been revolutionizing the
apple industry and has launched new innovative solutions in a variety of
fresh produce categories from bananas to cherries and citrus to pears.
AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers by providing
post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while
conserving our planet's resources and reducing global food waste. Visit
agrofresh.com to learn more.
