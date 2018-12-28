Log in
AGROGENERATION (ALAGR)
12/28 05:35:16 pm
0.115 EUR   +4.55%
10/04AGROGENERATION SA : half-yearly earnings release
News 
News

Agrogeneration : Modification of the issuance agreement of ORNANE with European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund: Postponement of the mandatory redemption into shares of 80% of the outstanding ORNANE

12/28/2018 | 06:10pm CET

Today, AgroGeneration announces the modification of the issuance agreement with European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the « Investor ») related to 2,000 issuance warrants of bonds redeemable into cash and/or new and/or existing shares (the « ORNANE ») with stock warrants attached.

In accordance with the ORNANE issuance agreement and as detailed in the press release dated June 6, 2018, 80% of the outstanding ORNANE shall be redeemed into shares no later than the end of each semester.

Considering the number of ORNANE outstanding (281 ORNANE) and the current share price, it was agreed with the Investor to postpone, on an exceptional basis, this mandatory redemption into shares until June 30, 2019.

It is recalled that AgroGeneration suspended its ORNANE program with the Investor on November 27, 2018.

 

 

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a global producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, the new Group has become one of the top five producers of grain and oilseed in Ukraine, with close to 110,000 hectares of farmlands. Through the high-potential farmland it leases, the Group's ambition is to meet the food challenges of tomorrow as global consumption doubles in scale between now and 2050.

 

About the European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund

European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund is a Luxembourg institutional investment vehicle that focuses on financing highly innovative companies based all over Europe which it considers extremely undervalued. The European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund is financed by Blue Ocean shareholders and is exclusively advised by Blue Ocean Advisors Inc. Its purpose is to invest in highly innovative European companies by contributing to their growth capital, offering them a credible European financing alternative.

 

 

AgroGeneration
+33 1 56 43 68 60

investors@AgroGeneration.com
www.AgroGeneration.com		 Actus Finance
Guillaume Le Floch, Investor Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 70
Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Investor Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 72
Alexandra Prisa, Media Relations
+33 1 53 67 36 90

 

 

Find all information on AgroGeneration on our website: www.AgroGeneration.com

Receive all AgroGeneration's financial information by e-mail for free by registering at: www.actusnews.com


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56422-agg-ornane-dec-vf-eng.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 60,1 M
EBIT 2018 3,60 M
Net income 2018 -2,00 M
Debt 2018 46,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 11,8 M
