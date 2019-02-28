Agrogeneration : Notice of final redemption of OSRANE subordinated bonds

Notice of final redemption of OSRANE subordinated bonds redeemable in new or existing shares maturing on 1 April 2019

Paris, 28 February 2019

Pursuant to section II, paragraph 4.8.1.1.1 (Normal Amortization) of the Prospectus registered on March 5, 2015 by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under visa no. 15-075, all 583,621 outstanding OSRANE subordinated bonds will be automatically redeemed, in shares and in full, on 1 April 2019.

Each OSRANE (ISIN code FR0012600872) subordinated bond will be redeemed through 192 new or existing Company shares, for a total of 112,055,232 shares.

AgroGeneration may, at its own discretion, choose to redeem OSRANE bonds with new or existing shares or with a combination of new and existing shares.

On 1 April 2019, bondholders will receive the interest from this last period and their shares will be delivered. Pursuant to section II, Article 8.1.1.2 of the Prospectus, the shares shall bear rights as of the first day of the 2019 financial year, i.e 1 January 2019.

As stated previously, the authorized agent for the centralization of loan servicing, securities services and centralizing agent services is CACEIS Corporate Trust, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92130 Issy les Moulineaux (France).

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a global producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, the new group has become one of the top five producers of grain and oilseed in Ukraine, with close to 80,000 hectares of farmland under control in Ukraine. Through the high-potential farmland it leases, the group's ambition is to meet the food challenges of tomorrow as global consumption doubles in scale between now and 2050



