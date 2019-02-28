Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  AgroGeneration    ALAGR   FR0010641449

AGROGENERATION

(ALAGR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Agrogeneration : Notice of final redemption of OSRANE subordinated bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 12:05pm EST

                                                      Notice of final redemption of OSRANE subordinated bonds redeemable in new or existing shares maturing on 1 April 2019

 

Paris, 28 February 2019

 

Pursuant to section II, paragraph 4.8.1.1.1 (Normal Amortization) of the Prospectus registered on March 5, 2015 by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) under visa no. 15-075, all 583,621 outstanding OSRANE subordinated bonds will be automatically redeemed, in shares and in full, on 1 April 2019.

Each OSRANE (ISIN code FR0012600872) subordinated bond will be redeemed through 192 new or existing Company shares, for a total of 112,055,232 shares.

AgroGeneration may, at its own discretion, choose to redeem OSRANE bonds with new or existing shares or with a combination of new and existing shares.

On 1 April 2019, bondholders will receive the interest from this last period and their shares will be delivered. Pursuant to section II, Article 8.1.1.2 of the Prospectus, the shares shall bear rights as of the first day of the 2019 financial year, i.e 1 January 2019.

As stated previously, the authorized agent for the centralization of loan servicing, securities services and centralizing agent services is CACEIS Corporate Trust, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92130 Issy les Moulineaux (France).

 

 

About AGROGENERATION

Founded in 2007, AgroGeneration is a global producer of grain and oilseed. Following its merger with Harmelia, the new group has become one of the top five producers of grain and oilseed in Ukraine, with close to 80,000 hectares of farmland under control in Ukraine. Through the high-potential farmland it leases, the group's ambition is to meet the food challenges of tomorrow as global consumption doubles in scale between now and 2050

 
AgroGeneration
+33 (0)1 56 43 68 60
investisseurs@AgroGeneration.com
www.AgroGeneration.com		  
 
Actus Finance
Guillaume Le Floch, Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 70
Anne-Pauline Petureaux, Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
Alexandra Prisa, Media Relations
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 90
 
 
 		  

 

Find all information on AgroGeneration on our website: www.AgroGeneration.com

Receive all AgroGeneration's financial information by e-mail for free by registering at:

www.actusnews.com


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-57306-pr_final-redemption_osrane_vf.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGROGENERATION
12:05pAGROGENERATION : Notice of final redemption of OSRANE subordinated bonds
AN
01/30AGROGENERATION : AgroGeneration strengthens its financial position by selling so..
AN
2018AGROGENERATION : Modification of the issuance agreement of ORNANE with European ..
AN
2018AGROGENERATION : Suspension of ORNANE financing Program with European High Growt..
AN
2018AGROGENERATION : Resumption of the ORNANE program with European High Growth Oppo..
AN
2018AGROGENERATION : Security operations
CO
2018AGROGENERATION : First-half 2018 results
PU
2018AGROGENERATION : First Half 2018 Results
AN
2018AGROGENERATION : Half-year results
CO
2018AGROGENERATION SA : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 60,1 M
EBIT 2018 3,60 M
Net income 2018 -2,00 M
Debt 2018 46,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 14,4 M
Chart AGROGENERATION
Duration : Period :
AgroGeneration Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGROGENERATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 €
Spread / Average Target 265%
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Schmorhun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Bleyzer Chairman
Pierre Danon Vice Chairman
Valery Ivanovich Dema Director
Lev Bleyzer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGROGENERATION12.30%16
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 766
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY7.13%2 440
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 088
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.2.15%1 909
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 848
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.