Agroliga : Tendencies of Ukrainian agrarian market in April 2020.

Traditionally, representing to your attention a brief overview of the world and Ukrainian agrarian sector news.

From April 1 to June 30, 2020, Russia inputed quotas in the amount of 7 million tons for the export of wheat and meslin, rye, barley and corn, with the exception of grain seeds. At the same time, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine, together with participants in the grain market, signed a document establishing the maximum volume of wheat that can be exported in the 2019/20 marketing year, namely until June 30, 2020 - at the level of 20,2 million. Until July 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced a ban on the export of buckwheat, which is a temporary measure necessary to protect the domestic market

The State Food and Beverage Service has not recorded cases where countries introduced additional restrictions or rules for the export of Ukrainian products related to coronavirus. The import and export operations in connection with quarantine in the world did not stop. All countries are focused on ensuring the food security of their national market. Import and control of imported products, according to the expert, is also carried out.

In Ukraine, a service with promotions and discounts for farmers was launched. Kurkul.com, an online farmer's assistant, is launching a new project, AgroZnizhki, to help farmers reduce costs and maintain this year's profitability. The publication has collected all the special offers, installments and promotions for: plant protection products, seeds, equipment, fertilizers, financing and livestock products.

In Ukraine, the sowing rate of 2020 is higher than last year, and the number of acreage for sowing will increase by 300 thousand hectares compared to 2019. In early April, the lack of moisture remained a critical factor. But by the end of April, the long-awaited precipitation covered almost the entire territory of the country.

USDA experts raised the forecast for wheat production in Ukraine in 2019/20 MY to 29.17 million tons, which is 0.17 million tons more than the previous estimate. However, at the same time, the forecast of final stocks of wheat in the reporting period was reduced by 0.03 million tons - from 1.26 million tons to 1.23 million tons. The forecast for the export of this culture from Ukraine remained at the level of the previous estimate - 20.5 million tons.

US corn prices are at their lowest level in the past three and a half years. At the same time, export quotations for Black Sea wheat on the basis of FOB deep-sea ports rose sharply last week and exceeded the mark of $ 230 per tone for the second time this season.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine rejected 13 draft resolutions on canceling the decision of March 31, 2020 on the adoption of the law on the land market. In the coming days, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky may sign Law No. 2178-10 'On Amending Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Concerning the Turnover of Agricultural Land'.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine rejected the initiative, which implied that farmers would have to pay $ 1 to a special controller company for every ton of grain harvested in 2020 as part of the detailedization of agricultural land.

Agroliga spent April in hopes of returning to its former mode of life before isolation. First of all, this is due to the fact that the introduction of quarantine did not allow us to launch our TPS. There were 12 days left until the official launch, when specialists from India and Bulgaria, conducting the final setup and diagnostics, urgently left Ukraine. The level of readiness of thermal power plants is estimated at 100%, however, the launch will be possible only after the final confirmation of readiness by the above specialists.

With kind regards, team of GC 'Agroliga'.