AGROMINO A/S : ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDINGS

In order to comply with EU Market Abuse Regulation article 17 regarding disclosure of inside information, Agromino A/S (the 'Company') hereby announces receipt of the following notifications from major shareholders of the Company:

Mabon investiční fond s proměnným základním kapitálem a.s., Czech Reg. No. 28904681, registered in the Commercial Register maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague, section B, insert file No. 15302 ('Mabon'), as a Company's largest shareholder, has entered into a share purchase agreements regarding the purchase of additional 3,151,063 shares in the Company (the 'Shares') for a total consideration of SEK 53,568,071 corresponding to a price of SEK 17.00 per share.

All share purchase agreements are conditional solely upon approval from the competition law authorities. If the condition is fulfilled, Mabon will take possession of the Shares and increase its shareholding in the Company to 7,501,050 shares, corresponding to 43.05 % of the total shares and votes in the Company.

Provided that the approval of competition law authorities is granted and applicable threshold for mandatory bid announcement is exceeded as a result of transactions´ completion, Mabon will in accordance with applicable takeover rules and regulations of exchange be under the obligation to announce mandatory takeover bid.

Mabon is controlled by Mr. Petr Krogman who is the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

GoMobile Nu AB (Swedish reg. no. 556588-3427), as the Company´s second largest shareholder, has entered into a share purchase agreements regarding the sale by GoMobile Nu AB of 1,480,000 shares in the Company for a total consideration of SEK 25,160,000 corresponding to a price of SEK 17.00 per share.

Share purchase agreement is conditional solely upon approval from the competition law authorities. If the condition is fulfilled, GoMobile Nu AB will hold less than 15% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights of Agromino A/S.

GoMobile Nu AB is owned and controlled by Mr. Per-Arne Åhlgren.

Investor enquiries

Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S Tel: +38 044 586 4445,

e-mail: mail@agromino.com

About Agromino

We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 17. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22:00 CEST on 27.9.2018.