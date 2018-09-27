Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Agromino A/S    AGRO   DK0060823516

AGROMINO A/S (AGRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/27 05:29:38 pm
16.85 SEK   +0.30%
08/31AGROMINO A/S : 1h 2018 interim report
PU
08/28AGROMINO A/S : half-yearly earnings release
08/23AGROMINO : Invitation to h1 results presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AGROMINO A/S : ANNOUNCES CONDITIONAL CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDINGS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

In order to comply with EU Market Abuse Regulation article 17 regarding disclosure of inside information, Agromino A/S (the 'Company') hereby announces receipt of the following notifications from major shareholders of the Company:

Mabon investiční fond s proměnným základním kapitálem a.s., Czech Reg. No. 28904681, registered in the Commercial Register maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague, section B, insert file No. 15302 ('Mabon'), as a Company's largest shareholder, has entered into a share purchase agreements regarding the purchase of additional 3,151,063 shares in the Company (the 'Shares') for a total consideration of SEK 53,568,071 corresponding to a price of SEK 17.00 per share.

All share purchase agreements are conditional solely upon approval from the competition law authorities. If the condition is fulfilled, Mabon will take possession of the Shares and increase its shareholding in the Company to 7,501,050 shares, corresponding to 43.05 % of the total shares and votes in the Company.

Provided that the approval of competition law authorities is granted and applicable threshold for mandatory bid announcement is exceeded as a result of transactions´ completion, Mabon will in accordance with applicable takeover rules and regulations of exchange be under the obligation to announce mandatory takeover bid.

Mabon is controlled by Mr. Petr Krogman who is the Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

GoMobile Nu AB (Swedish reg. no. 556588-3427), as the Company´s second largest shareholder, has entered into a share purchase agreements regarding the sale by GoMobile Nu AB of 1,480,000 shares in the Company for a total consideration of SEK 25,160,000 corresponding to a price of SEK 17.00 per share.

Share purchase agreement is conditional solely upon approval from the competition law authorities. If the condition is fulfilled, GoMobile Nu AB will hold less than 15% of the total share capital and of the total voting rights of Agromino A/S.

GoMobile Nu AB is owned and controlled by Mr. Per-Arne Åhlgren.

Investor enquiries
Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S Tel: +38 044 586 4445,
e-mail: mail@agromino.com

About Agromino
We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.
For subscription to Agromino A/S announcements please contact us: mail@agromino.com. If you do not want to receive Agromino A/S press releases automatically in the future, please send an e-mail to the following address: unsubscribe@agromino.com.
This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 17. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22:00 CEST on 27.9.2018.

Please follow and like us:

Disclaimer

Agromino A/S published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 20:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AGROMINO A/S
08/31AGROMINO A/S : 1h 2018 interim report
PU
08/28AGROMINO A/S : half-yearly earnings release
08/23AGROMINO : Invitation to h1 results presentation
PU
08/13AGROMINO A/S : Profit warning / Harvesting winter wheat and early crops finished
PU
07/23AGROMINO A/S : Passing of Agromino A/S’ Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
07/09AGROMINO A/S : Lower winter wheat yield in Nikolaev
PU
07/02AGROMINO A/S : Changes in the executive management
PU
06/29AGROMINO A/S : Notice convening an extraordinary general meeting
PU
05/31AGROMINO A/S : 1Q 2018 Interim Report
PU
05/31AGROMINO A/S : New shareholder standby credit facility approved
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Agromino A/S 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Agromino A/S 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Agromino A/S 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Chart AGROMINO A/S
Duration : Period :
Agromino A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGROMINO A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Petr Toman President & Chief Executive Officer
Petr Krogman Chairman
Jan Urban Vice Chairman
Rastislav Pagac Executive Director
Jiri Vyskocil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGROMINO A/S-12.37%33
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY-4.27%2 697
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 469
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-12.87%1 972
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%1 830
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.