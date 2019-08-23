Log in
AGROMINO: PUBLICATION OF 1H 2019 RESULTS

0
08/23/2019 | 02:13am EDT

Agromino will publish its report for the first half of 2019 on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation material will be available on www.agromino.com

Investor enquiries

Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S

Tel: +38 044 586 4445, e-mail: mail@agromino.com

About Agromino

We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

For subscription to Agromino A/S announcements please contact us: mail@agromino.com

If you do not want to receive Agromino A/S press releases automatically in the future please send an e-mail to the following address: unsubscribe@agromino.com.

This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Petr Krogman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, at 08:00 CEST on 23 August 2019.

Please follow and like us:

Disclaimer

Agromino A/S published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 06:12:06 UTC
