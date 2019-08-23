AGROMINO: PUBLICATION OF 1H 2019 RESULTS

Agromino will publish its report for the first half of 2019 on Friday, 30 August 2019 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation material will be available on www.agromino.com
About Agromino
We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.
