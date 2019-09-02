Agromino A/S : PASSING OF AGROMINO A/S' EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

On Monday, 2 September 2019, an extraordinary general meeting of Agromino A/S was held at Poul Schmith, Vester Farimagsgade 23, 1606 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

The acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in Resilient a.s. by Agromino A/S for a consideration of newly issued shares in Agromino A/S equivalent to a value of approximately EUR 12.9 million was approved, ref. item 1 of the agenda.

The proposed resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital and to insert the proposed authorization in a new article 4d of the articles of association accordingly was approved, ref. item 2 on the agenda.

About Agromino

We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S' shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CEST on 2 September 2019.