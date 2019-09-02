Log in
AGROMINO A/S

(AGRO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 09/02 11:29:38 am
18.4 SEK   +2.22%
02:05pAGROMINO A/S : Passing of agromino a/s' extraordinary general meeting
PU
08/30AGROMINO A/S : 1h 2019 interim report
PU
08/23AGROMINO : Publication of 1h 2019 results
PU
Agromino A/S : PASSING OF AGROMINO A/S' EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

09/02/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

On Monday, 2 September 2019, an extraordinary general meeting of Agromino A/S was held at Poul Schmith, Vester Farimagsgade 23, 1606 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

The acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in Resilient a.s. by Agromino A/S for a consideration of newly issued shares in Agromino A/S equivalent to a value of approximately EUR 12.9 million was approved, ref. item 1 of the agenda.

The proposed resolution to authorise the Board of Directors to increase the share capital and to insert the proposed authorization in a new article 4d of the articles of association accordingly was approved, ref. item 2 on the agenda.

Investor enquiries

Mr. Jiri Vyskocil, Member of the Board of Directors of Agromino A/S, e-mail: mail@agromino.com

Tel: +38 044 586 4445

About Agromino

We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S' shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

For subscription to Agromino A/S' announcements, please contact us: mail@agromino.com

If you do not want to receive Agromino A/S' press releases automatically in the future, please send an e-mail to the following address: unsubscribe@agromino.com

This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CEST on 2 September 2019.

Disclaimer

Agromino A/S published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 18:04:00 UTC
