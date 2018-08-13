Agromino A/S : Profit warning / Harvesting winter wheat and early crops finished

Agromino A/S hereby informs that it has finished the harvest of its main commodity - winter wheat in all three clusters (21 thousand hectares) and other early crops.

The group result for wheat for all three clusters is 3,16 t/ha which is 72 % of the planned budget (4.36 t/ha).

Recent rains have postponed the wheat harvest in both Kharkiv clusters and negatively influenced the quality of grain.

Harvest of oil seed rape (1822 ha) was also finished and the group result is 1.17 t/ha brutto which is 58 % of the planned budget (2.00 t/ha).

Harvest of peas (1947 ha) finished with the group result 2.68 t/ha brutto which is 85 % of the planned budget (3.16 t/ha).

About Agromino

We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.

