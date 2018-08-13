Log in
AGROMINO A/S
Agromino A/S : Profit warning / Harvesting winter wheat and early crops finished

08/13/2018

Agromino A/S hereby informs that it has finished the harvest of its main commodity - winter wheat in all three clusters (21 thousand hectares) and other early crops.

The group result for wheat for all three clusters is 3,16 t/ha which is 72 % of the planned budget (4.36 t/ha).

Recent rains have postponed the wheat harvest in both Kharkiv clusters and negatively influenced the quality of grain.

Harvest of oil seed rape (1822 ha) was also finished and the group result is 1.17 t/ha brutto which is 58 % of the planned budget (2.00 t/ha).

Harvest of peas (1947 ha) finished with the group result 2.68 t/ha brutto which is 85 % of the planned budget (3.16 t/ha).

Investor enquiries
Mr. Petr Toman, CEO of Agromino A/S Tel: +38 044 586 4445,
e-mail: mail@agromino.com

About Agromino
We are farmers and agribusiness managers, with operations in Ukraine, Russia and Estonia. Agromino A/S shares are traded on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm.
For subscription to Agromino A/S announcements please contact us: mail@agromino.com. If you do not want to receive Agromino A/S press releases automatically in the future, please send an e-mail to the following address: unsubscribe@agromino.com.
This information is information that Agromino A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 17. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 CET on 13 August 2018

Disclaimer

Agromino A/S published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 06:34:14 UTC
